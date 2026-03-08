Dr. Tim Orr

From Crown to Turban: How Iran's Clergy Became a Political Power
Iran is one of the few societies in Islamic history where religious scholars eventually replaced the monarchy itself.
God Who Comes Near: Hebrews 2 and the Gospel’s Contrast with Islam
The book of Hebrews presents one of the most compelling Christological frameworks in the New Testament.
Jesus: The Final Revelation, Not Muhammad
The first chapter of Hebrews is one of the most powerful declarations of who Jesus truly is.
The Iranian Revolution and the Failure of the Secularization Thesis
History occasionally produces events that overturn the intellectual frameworks used to interpret the modern world.
Iran’s War Against Israel: The Shia Eschatological Vision Behind a Messianic Conflict
My personal journey into understanding why Iran is so intensely hostile toward Israel began when I studied at the Islamic College in London, which…
The Theology Behind the Hatred: Why Islamic Antisemitism Isn’t Just Political
Every time violence against Jews erupts somewhere in the Muslim world, the same explanations appear within hours.
When Sovereignty Feels Stolen: The Tucker Carlson–Mike Huckabee Interview and the Return of an Old Pattern
In my previous essay, “Trump’s Broken Promise: From ‘America First’ to ‘America Only’ – and Antisemitism,” I argued that the recent resurgence of…
Therapy Over Justice: How the West Lost Confidence in Itself
It might be that the West’s greatest weakness is not military or economic, but moral and institutional.
When Niceness Betrays Love
It’s easy for “being nice” to get confused with being truly loving.
Equal Standards: Islam, Scrutiny, and the Courage of Pluralism
There are two temptations that distort nearly every Western engagement with Islam, and I believe that both are forms of intellectual evasion.
A Letter from Jesus to My Muslim Friends
Peace be upon you.
Our Faithful Witness to Muslims Beyond Power and Evasion
I am a Christian committed to honest history and faithful witness, to the Word in general, but especially in engagement with Muslims.
