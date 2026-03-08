Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
From Crown to Turban: How Iran's Clergy Became a Political Power
Iran is one of the few societies in Islamic history where religious scholars eventually replaced the monarchy itself.
17 hrs ago
•
Dr. Tim Orr
2
God Who Comes Near: Hebrews 2 and the Gospel’s Contrast with Islam
The book of Hebrews presents one of the most compelling Christological frameworks in the New Testament.
Mar 7
•
Dr. Tim Orr
1
Jesus: The Final Revelation, Not Muhammad
The first chapter of Hebrews is one of the most powerful declarations of who Jesus truly is.
Mar 6
•
Dr. Tim Orr
2
The Iranian Revolution and the Failure of the Secularization Thesis
History occasionally produces events that overturn the intellectual frameworks used to interpret the modern world.
Mar 5
•
Dr. Tim Orr
3
1
Iran’s War Against Israel: The Shia Eschatological Vision Behind a Messianic Conflict
My personal journey into understanding why Iran is so intensely hostile toward Israel began when I studied at the Islamic College in London, which…
Mar 4
•
Dr. Tim Orr
20
2
7
The Theology Behind the Hatred: Why Islamic Antisemitism Isn’t Just Political
Every time violence against Jews erupts somewhere in the Muslim world, the same explanations appear within hours.
Mar 1
•
Dr. Tim Orr
4
2
4
February 2026
When Sovereignty Feels Stolen: The Tucker Carlson–Mike Huckabee Interview and the Return of an Old Pattern
In my previous essay, “Trump’s Broken Promise: From ‘America First’ to ‘America Only’ – and Antisemitism,” I argued that the recent resurgence of…
Feb 22
•
Dr. Tim Orr
1
1
Therapy Over Justice: How the West Lost Confidence in Itself
It might be that the West’s greatest weakness is not military or economic, but moral and institutional.
Feb 18
•
Dr. Tim Orr
1
When Niceness Betrays Love
It’s easy for “being nice” to get confused with being truly loving.
Feb 14
•
Dr. Tim Orr
2
Equal Standards: Islam, Scrutiny, and the Courage of Pluralism
There are two temptations that distort nearly every Western engagement with Islam, and I believe that both are forms of intellectual evasion.
Feb 11
•
Dr. Tim Orr
1
A Letter from Jesus to My Muslim Friends
Peace be upon you.
Feb 8
•
Dr. Tim Orr
2
Our Faithful Witness to Muslims Beyond Power and Evasion
I am a Christian committed to honest history and faithful witness, to the Word in general, but especially in engagement with Muslims.
Feb 6
•
Dr. Tim Orr
2
1
© 2026 Dr. Tim Orr
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts