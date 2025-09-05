Part of my calling is to come alongside churches and help them learn how to share Christ with Muslims. Many congregations genuinely want to engage, but they often don’t have a clear plan for preparing their members. Discipling believers for this work can’t be left to chance—it requires intentional formation that shapes both character and practice.

Reaching Muslims isn’t just a side project for a handful of specialists. It’s part of the church’s larger mission: fulfilling the Great Commission and making disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:18–20, NIV). But not every believer is ready to step into this ministry without preparation. That’s why churches need to be intentional in forming a particular kind of disciple—one who is spiritually mature, biblically grounded, culturally sensitive, and practically equipped. As Wright (2006) has shown, God’s mission has always been central to the whole story of Scripture, and the church today is called to step into that ongoing narrative. Piper (2010) reminds us that mission exists because worship doesn’t—our calling to the nations is ultimately about drawing people into the worship of Christ.

What follows is a year-long roadmap, broken into four phases, that helps move believers from awareness to active engagement in ministry with Muslims. Each step is guided by Scripture and illustrated with simple, everyday examples.

Phase 1: Awareness and Foundations (Months 1–3)

This first phase begins with Scripture. A church might walk through passages like Genesis 12, Jonah, Matthew 28, and Acts 1, showing that God’s heart for the nations has always been central to His plan. Abraham was called to bless all peoples (Genesis 12:1–3).

Alongside Bible study, a church could start a prayer initiative. Like Paul in Romans 10:1, members can pray by name for their Muslim neighbors, and those prayers will begin to reshape their hearts. Leaders might also offer a basic workshop on Islam, much like Paul in Acts 17, who studied the Athenians’ culture before proclaiming Christ. This reflects what Sanneh (2009) describes as the importance of understanding culture as part of faithfully communicating the gospel.

Phase 2: Theological and Cultural Equipping (Months 4–6)

This stage strengthens both gospel clarity and cultural understanding. Churches might host teaching sessions on the Trinity, the incarnation, and the cross—helping participants explain why Jesus’ death and resurrection are at the center of salvation (1 Corinthians 15:3–4). Role-play can be especially effective here: practicing how to answer questions like, “Why would God become a man?” with Philippians 2:5–11.

At the same time, cultural training can help believers better understand honor-shame dynamics. Paul modeled this when he became “all things to all people” for the sake of the gospel (1 Corinthians 9:22). A family might picture inviting their Muslim neighbor over for dinner—an echo of Luke 19:5–10, where Jesus shared a meal with Zacchaeus. This practical hospitality connects directly to the way Sanneh (2009) emphasizes the power of translation—not just of words, but of life and community.

Phase 3: Direct Engagement (Months 7–9)

Here participants begin to practice what they’ve learned. A church might encourage involvement in ESL classes, refugee support, or international student ministries—living out Matthew 25:35 by welcoming the stranger. Someone teaching English could use a story from Luke’s Gospel, knowing that “faith comes by hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ” (Romans 10:17).

Others may simply build friendships with Muslims they meet day to day, much like Jesus crossing cultural lines to speak with the Samaritan woman in John 4. As trust grows, some might invite friends into a Discovery Bible Study, letting Scripture itself stir curiosity. Mentors in the church can walk alongside participants, much like Paul did with Timothy (2 Timothy 1:2), helping them process their experiences.

Phase 4: Multiplication and Leadership (Months 10–12)

The last phase shifts the focus from participants to multipliers. Churches might host testimony workshops, reminding believers that we overcome “by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony” (Revelation 12:11). Someone who once feared speaking with Muslims might now testify how prayer and Scripture gave them courage, inspiring others to join in.

Apologetics sessions can also prepare believers to respond to questions like, “How can God forgive without works?” by turning to Romans 3:23–25. Those with more experience can begin mentoring newer participants, following Paul’s example in 2 Timothy 2:2. The year could end with a celebration service, where participants share what God has done, echoing Paul and Barnabas’ report in Acts 14:27.

How I Can Help Your Church

Every congregation is different, with its own strengths and challenges. My role is to walk with churches as they take these steps—helping them think through how to apply this roadmap in their own context.

I offer training sessions that bring together solid theology and cultural understanding so believers can engage Muslims with confidence. I also lead interactive workshops that use role-play, storytelling, and practical exercises to prepare Christians for real-life conversations. Beyond that, I mentor church leaders and outreach teams, giving them encouragement and accountability as they reach out in their communities.

My goal is not just to provide information but to help form disciples who live out the gospel with both grace and truth. Whether through a weekend seminar, a year-long coaching process, or walking with a specific ministry team, I want to see churches equipped to love their Muslim neighbors well and proclaim Christ faithfully. Together, we can raise up believers who step into God’s mission with maturity and courage—one conversation, one friendship, and one disciple at a time.

References

Piper, J. (2010). Let the nations be glad! The supremacy of God in missions (3rd ed.). Baker Academic.

Sanneh, L. (2009). Translating the message: The missionary impact on culture (2nd ed.). Orbis Books.

Wright, C. J. H. (2006). The mission of God: Unlocking the Bible’s grand narrative. InterVarsity Press.