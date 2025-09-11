In the wake of horrific violence, our hearts are heavy. Conservative activist Charlie Kirk—founder of Turning Point USA—was fatally shot during a public event at Utah Valley University. The shock is profound. The grief undeniable. But in this moment, it is unity—through compassion, prayer, and the relentless pursuit of truth—that must prevail.

We ask you: Will you join me in prayer for Charlie Kirk’s loved ones? Will you also lift up a petition for justice—that the one who carried out this act may be found, understood, and held accountable?

Why Our Prayers Matter

Charlie Kirk was a husband. A father. A public figure. Someone whose words and influence stirred both admiration and debate. Behind all public controversy there is a family—a wife, children, friends—who bear the burden of loss. In prayer, we turn toward them, seeking comfort, peace, and healing.

Prayer is not passive. It is an act of love. An act of solidarity. In our prayers, we cry out not only for inner peace during unspeakable pain, but also for clarity, truth, and justice.

What to Pray For

Comfort for the family : that God would surround them with peace, strength, and love; that in their darkest hours they feel supported and upheld.

Revelation and truth : that every lead in the investigation is uncovered; that every witness is heard; that no detail—however small—goes ignored.

The capture of the perpetrator(s) : that those responsible—directly or indirectly—be brought into custody; that motives be revealed; that justice be served.

Wisdom for investigators and leaders : that those working on this case be guided, uncorrupted, meticulous; that political pressures and division do not cloud the search for truth.

Peace in brokenness: that even among anger, fear, and grief, communities can resist the pull toward hatred and vengeance; that we instead hold onto compassion, accountability, and hope.

A Moment to Reflect

This shooting isn’t just news. It is a wound—to Charlie’s family, to those who believed in him, and to the larger body politic. It reminds us of how volatile our public life has become—and how urgent it is that we respond with more than outrage alone.

We are torn, yes. Angry, yes. But prayer grounds us. Prayer calls us back to what matters: human life, dignity, justice, and love.

What You Can Do

Gather in prayer with friends, family, church, or small groups.

Share a prayer intentionally—on social media, in your community, and with people of faith—so many know this is not a call to silence but to solemn action.

Pray publicly for the investigators, for truth, and also for peace—so that the aftermath does not spiral into further division.

Ask your leaders—local, state, national—to support a thorough, transparent investigation. Pray that institutions meant to protect justice do not fail in their charge.

In times like these, we are reminded that none of us stands truly alone. The ripple of a prayer may seem small, but when joined with many, it becomes powerful. Let us together lift up Charlie Kirk’s family. Let us pray for the one who has done this wrong to be found. Let us lean into faith, hope, and justice—not in anger, but in unyielding resolve.

May God comfort those who mourn, may truth be uncovered, may justice be done.

Who is Tim Orr?

Tim Orr is a scholar, evangelical minister, and interfaith consultant with over 30 years of experience in cross-cultural ministry. He holds six degrees, including a master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Muslim scholars. Tim taught Religious Studies for 15 years at Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus and has worked as a research associate at the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, studying congregations and polarization. He also served as a research assistant at the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, part of Hartford International University, contributing to the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project.

He is now pursuing a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, furthering his research in areas such as Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam.

Tim has spoken at universities including Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Tehran, as well as in mosques across the UK. He has published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals and authored several books. Through his writing and teaching, Tim seeks to bridge the gap between academic scholarship and everyday interfaith engagement, bringing a gospel-centered perspective to pressing cultural and theological questions.