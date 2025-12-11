I never set out to become a witness to the West’s unraveling. I was just a minister seeking to show God’s love to people. In short, I simply loved Muslims—deeply and sincerely—and believed that the surest way to honor that calling was to study Islam from within its own intellectual world. That conviction led me to Islamic College in London. I was excited that I was going to learn under Muslim scholars. So, I wasn’t seeking conflict or controversy. Far from it. Instead, I was pursuing what I saw as a ministry of respect and understanding.

For a few years, the professors supported my work. Classmates welcomed my questions, and I completed an M.A. in Islamic Studies believing I had formed genuine friendships. Yet even then, during my repeated visits, something faint and unsettling tugged at me. I sensed cultural currents shifting beneath the surface of the city I had come to love, though I lacked words to describe it.

During those visits, especially when staying in neighborhoods with dense Muslim populations, I often felt as if I were walking through two London’s at once. It will be abundantly clear, and I interact with countless people, the British culture was not very evident. There was not much assimilation. Another culture has overtaken it, and many British elite were on board.

When I landed in London on October 7, 2023, I expected nothing more than a week full of scholarly conversations with Shia leaders. Instead, I stepped directly into the aftermath of Hamas’s massacre of Israeli civilians. Suddenly I noticed it had taken place below service that the city’s emotional atmosphere shifted with a speed that left me disoriented. Suddenly, it wasn’t the same London I thought I knew. Within minutes, I was added to a group text coordinating rallies, and the words “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “resistance” appeared in messages. I was stunned.

Later, a Muslim friend urged me to meet protest organizers, and was glad to introduce me to them. He insisted I had a role to play, but the invitation scared me to death. What have I got myself into? By the next morning, October 8, I saw with my own eyes, as I was headed to church in an Uber, coordinated demonstrations filled the streets. It felt less like a reaction and more like a mobilization. I realized that there was an organized network of Jew hatred that I didn’t know existed, at least in that magnitude.

Throughout that week, I took twenty-two Uber rides across the city, and eighteen drivers delivered unsolicited monologues about Israel with nearly identical certainty. I was stunned by the vitriol. What I noticed was a narrative template toward the Jews that I later discovered was in the Quran. I found myself listening quietly, wondering how these views had become so widespread, so quickly, and so synchronized. With each ride, the sense of ideological cohesion grew more visible, and I felt like a visitor in a city I once understood. The London I loved for its diversity now felt dominated by a single, unchallenged narrative.

What I felt most was that the Church there was very weak. And that weakness carried a cost. That disorientation deepened when I watched American and European universities erupt days later with the same slogans and emotional choreography. It was then I realized I was witnessing the expression of a coherent transnational worldview, not a series of isolated events.

Inside the Islamic college, the rupture was equally swift and painful. When I publicly defended Israel’s right to exist, relationships that once felt steady collapsed almost instantly. I found this reaction to be profoundly shocking. What I didn’t know was that I was getting an education that I would have never received in a classroom, which was nothing new to me. A professor who had championed my academic work sent a short message cutting all contact. Others followed. There was only one person maintaining communication, who I would still call a friend, who offered a quiet kindness when the others withdrew. More jarring still, I later learned that certain Shia leaders in the broader network wondered aloud if I might be a spy for Israel. I thought me, a spy? You have to be kidding. That suspicion didn’t anger me; it showed how deep the polarization ran. In that moment, I finally saw that anti-Israel sentiment wasn’t fringe—it was central in ways I’d sensed but never admitted.

After the initial shock, I turned to research in search of clarity, and what I found reframed my entire experience. I discovered through my Media investigations, that there were concerns raised about possible connections between the College and Al-Mustafa International University, an institution controlled by Iran’s Supreme Leader and described by some analysts as a “foothold” for exporting revolutionary ideology (The Jewish Chronicle, 2022). Some pro-regime Iranian outlets even called the College Al-Mustafa’s UK “branch,” though the College strongly denies any link. Reports also documented troubling public statements by staff. For example, one lecturer compared Israel to Nazi Germany, while another described Anders Breivik as an “ultra-Zionist.” A former principal appeared in footage encouraging chants for Hezbollah, a group now banned in the UK. Can you imagine, Hezbollah? As I read, a cold clarity settled over me—these were not scattered controversies but pieces of a coherent pattern.

Further investigation revealed that UK regulatory bodies had engaged with concerns about the College long before my personal rupture. Middlesex University, which validated the College’s degrees, later ended its partnership after serious allegations surfaced in the media. The Office for Students said it was actively reviewing the situation, a sign that oversight had moved well beyond routine checks. Reports also noted that the Islamic Centre of England—an organization described as having close associations with figures at the College—hosted a vigil praising IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani, prompting a Charity Commission warning. Additionally, a group identified as students connected to the College was reported to have visited the home of Ayatollah Khomeini during a 2016 trip to Iran (The Jewish Chronicle, 2022). These findings deepened my realization that the ideological tensions I experienced were rooted in something structural.

Outside scholars offered a broader lens that helped me interpret these findings. Analysts like Kasra Aarabi describe Al-Mustafa University as a central hub in Iran’s global ideological strategy. It is designed to build influence abroad through tightly managed theological networks. This is an idea that many progressives turn their heads in denial. These studies say the university claims affiliated centers in dozens of countries, including some reported to be operating in the UK. Pro-regime Farsi outlets have also suggested that certain leaders at the London college were connected to Al-Mustafa, though the College denies any formal ties. These were not antagonistic voices. They were pro Iranian regime. Still, the mix of rhetoric, leadership backgrounds, and institutional relationships suggested a shared ideological direction rather than coincidence. Only then did I understand that the reflexes I saw in London after October 7 were not improvised—they were cultivated over time.

All of this led me to the framework that explained both my experience and the broader Western crisis: Asymmetric Integration. The West assumes integration is reciprocal—newcomers enter its open society, adopt its civic norms, and contribute to its pluralistic culture. But this assumption breaks down when a new worldview treats openness not as a shared value but as something to use. Asymmetric Integration happens when a liberal society welcomes newcomers, which is great. But when it allows certain ideological networks to quietly pull that society into their own worldview, this is problematic. That’s what I saw, writ large. The outcome isn’t multiculturalism but one-way permeability. The West extends rights and freedoms; the ideological ecosystem extends conviction and cohesion. One system bends; the other does not—and in that imbalance lies a vulnerability the West has not yet learned to see.

The asymmetry is not just cultural—it is civilizational. Liberal societies assume identities can coexist without hierarchy, while many ideological systems formed abroad assume truth rests on hierarchy and authority. It’s a deep conflict. Liberalism expects debate and dissent; these networks expect cohesion and loyalty. Liberalism trusts that diversity softens beliefs; these networks insist conviction must remain untouched. And because liberal democracies assume good faith, they struggle to see when another worldview doesn’t share that assumption. Thus the West is not merely failing to integrate certain communities—it is being integrated into ideological architectures it does not understand, did not choose, and is now too uncertain to question. Suddenly the transformations I felt in London, the rapid mobilization of protests, and the rupture in my academic community all made painful sense.

Another element of this asymmetry is how crises function within each worldview. In liberal societies, crises spark inquiry—What happened? Why? What can we learn? But within ideological ecosystems that were shaped abroad, in non Western understandings, crises are moments for rapid deployment rather than reflection. Their narratives are prebuilt, their mobilization pathways pre-established, and their emotional choreography well practiced. A crisis does not generate their response—it activates it. That is why London’s demonstrations appeared within hours of the Hamas attack, why American campuses erupted days later with identical slogans, and why the emotional posture across continents seemed perfectly synchronized. From within the system, this was not improvisation—it was reflex. And in asymmetrical contexts, the worldview that moves first almost always prevails over the one that hesitates.

The West’s deepest weakness is not diversity—it is a crisis of confidence. Institutions hesitate to defend their foundational values, fearing accusations of intolerance more than the consequences of ideological capture. In such an environment, openness becomes not a virtue but an unguarded doorway. I understood this only when I lost my place within the community I had earnestly tried to understand. The moment I affirmed Israel’s right to exist, the illusion of shared values dissolved, revealing the stark truth beneath. Tolerance without discernment is not moral strength—it is a form of surrender. That realization marked the end of my innocence about both the institution and the civilization that had welcomed me.

These insights did not come from theory alone; they emerged from years inside Islamic academic environments where I was welcomed warmly until the moment I stepped outside the boundaries of ideological conformity. My story is only one expression of a larger structural phenomenon: networks shaped abroad embedding themselves into Western institutions that no longer defend their philosophical foundations. Unless the West recovers the confidence to distinguish between integration and absorption, it will continue to erode silently. Decline will not arrive with grand announcements but through cultural displacement, institutional capture, and the slow abandonment of moral clarity. I entered these institutions with love and hope; I left them understanding something the West no longer dares to admit about itself.

I had gone to London seeking understanding. Instead, I came to understand the West. And unless the West finally recognizes the asymmetry embedded in these encounters, it will continue extending hospitality not to institutions that are integrating—but to those that are transforming it.

WORKS CITED

Aarabi, K. (2023, September 21). Minutes from a shul, the college that is Iran’s hidden UK ‘foothold’ — A year after the murder of Mahsa Amini, Britain must find the will to deal with Iran. The Jewish Chronicle.

https://www.thejc.com/opinion/a-year-after-the-murder-of-mahsa-amini-britain-must-find-the-will-to-deal-with-iran-b8itm4xc

Campaign Against Antisemitism. (2023, March 7). Middlesex University reportedly cutting ties with the Islamic College over links to Iran and inflammatory staff.

https://antisemitism.org/middlesex-university-reportedly-to-cut-ties-with-islamic-college-over-links-to-iran-and-inflammatory-staff

The Jewish Chronicle. (2022, December 1). Minutes from a shul, the college that is Iran’s hidden UK ‘foothold’ — A JC investigation exposes troubling evidence of extremism inside North London institution linked to Tehran regime.

https://www.thejc.com/news/minutes-from-a-shul-the-college-that-is-irans-hidden-uk-foothold-etljhq5d

Turner, C. (2023, March 4). University watchdog “engaged” in talks with London college over Iran links — Discussions follow claims that the Islamic College in Willesden has ties to Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The Telegraph.

https://web.archive.org/web/20240412001735/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/03/04/university-watchdog-engaged-talks-london-college-links-iranian/