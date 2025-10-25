While I respect how Islam teaches that the earth ultimately belongs to God, i believe Christianity offers a distinct view regarding the environment. We will also be held accountable for how we treat it. We have some things in common with Muslims on this issue. For example, both faiths incorporate the ideas of stewardship and thankfulness when it comes to creation. The Qur’an’s call to live in balance, avoid waste, and care for creation has a lot in common with Christian ideas of stewardship and thankfulness. Both faiths push against materialism and see environmental damage as a sign that something’s gone wrong in our hearts as well as in nature. Both traditions push back against materialism and remind us that environmental harm is never just physical—it reflects a deeper moral and spiritual disorder.

In an age of consumerism and ecological neglect, such shared values can form a basis for cooperation and mutual respect. Evangelicals can agree that caring for creation is part of reverence for the Creator.

Still, the two faiths stand on very different ground. In Islam, care for the environment grows out of divine law and the call to obey it. In Christianity, creation care is woven into the story of redemption—into the hope that Christ is restoring all things.

For Muslims, the heart of the problem is often seen as forgetfulness—a failure to remember and obey God’s commands. For Christians, we see something deeper at work. Sin broke something deep inside us—the bond between humanity and its Maker. And that fracture didn’t stop with us; it rippled outward into creation itself. The disorder we see in the world mirrors the disorder within the human heart.

Because of this, we cannot care for the planet merely because we feel obligated to. Nor because it makes us feel bad. It must originate from God’s grace. This is the patient, silent work of the Holy Spirit to transform us from the inside out. Grace alters our perspective on the world. Grace renews both our hearts and the work of our hands. Then we see creation differently, as something that God loves and needs to be restored, rather than as a problem that has to be solved.

Thus, taking care of the world is not only the right thing to do, but it is also a way to honor God. Redeemed people join their Redeemer in His patient process of making everything new when they demonstrate who He is. This difference transforms the meaning of stewardship: for Islam it is duty under law, for Christianity it is love responding to grace.

1. Creation as Revelation: Agreement and Clarification

Islam teaches that nature reveals God’s wisdom and power—and in that, there’s a truth Christians can gladly recognize. The Qur’an calls believers to look at the world as a collection of signs pointing back to the Creator. That sense of wonder feels familiar to us. Scripture says the same in its own way: “The heavens declare the glory of God,” as Psalm 19 reminds us.

Both faiths, in their best moments, urge people to open their eyes—to see creation not as ordinary or disposable, but as a living testimony to the One who made it. Both traditions oppose the secular view that nature is meaningless matter. Christians, like Muslims, understand that ecological destruction is a form of moral blindness—a refusal to recognize the handiwork of the Creator. In both faiths, reverence for God implies respect for the order He established.

However, evangelicals emphasize a vital distinction between general revelation and special revelation. Nature tells us that God exists, but not how to be reconciled to Him. As Paul writes, creation reveals God’s power but also leaves humanity “without excuse” because people suppress that truth in unrighteousness. Islam assumes that seeing God’s signs in nature can inspire obedience to divine law, but Christianity insists that fallen hearts distort even clear evidence of God’s glory. Environmental ethics, therefore, must rest not merely on recognition of divine order but on regeneration through Christ. Only through the Gospel can the observer of creation become a worshiper of the Creator.

Evangelicals also point out that creation’s witness is both glorious and tragic. The beauty of creation still speaks of God’s power, yet the world’s pain tells another story. The same earth that sings of His glory also groans under the weight of the curse. Earthquakes, disease, and death aren’t signs of balance—they’re reminders that something has gone terribly wrong, that the world isn’t as it should be.

Paul says that all creation “groans” for liberation, and we can feel that ache every time we see suffering or loss. The brokenness of the world isn’t proof that God has abandoned it—it’s the reason we long for His redemption. Thus, a Christian view of the environment must include both admiration and lament. We care for the world not because it is perfect, but because it is precious and awaiting renewal through Christ.

2. Stewardship and the Image of God

Islam’s concept of humans as khalīfa—stewards or vicegerents—contains much that Christians affirm. Both faiths share a deep truth: the earth doesn’t belong to us. We’re caretakers, not owners, and one day we’ll answer to God for how we’ve treated His creation. The Prophet Muhammad once said, “The world is green and sweet, and Allah has made you its stewards.” That’s a beautiful reminder of responsibility—of moral weight carried with reverence.

Christians can wholeheartedly affirm that spirit. We too believe the world is a gift, not a possession. Our task isn’t to exploit it but to tend it—to care for it as something sacred, entrusted to us by the Creator Himself. The Bible’s description of Adam placed in the garden “to work it and take care of it” expresses the same duty of stewardship.

Evangelical theology deepens this by grounding stewardship in the image of God. We are not merely caretakers; we are representatives of the Creator’s character in creation. Because we’re made in God’s image, our care for the world is deeply personal. It isn’t just a duty or a contract—it’s a relationship. We reflect the God who loves, who gives, who stays involved with what He’s made.

In Islam, righteousness is often expressed through obedience, and there’s something admirable in that devotion. But for Christians, the heartbeat of righteousness is love. We serve and steward the world not to earn God’s favor, but because we already know His. True stewardship grows out of loving the Creator and wanting to mirror His generosity and mercy. This is why Christians interpret dominion not as domination but as servant leadership modeled on Christ, who came to serve rather than be served.

Moreover, the biblical picture of dominion includes creativity, cultivation, and redemption. Humans are called not only to preserve but to develop creation for God’s glory and others’ good. When we care for the world wisely, we’re echoing God’s own work of creation—bringing order out of chaos. Every time we use science, farming, or technology in a way that helps rather than harms, we reflect a glimpse of His wisdom and creativity.

Islam’s legal framework gives clear boundaries for that stewardship, and there’s real strength in that clarity. But for Christians, the vision goes even deeper. Because we’re made in the image of God, we’re called not only to obey but to create—to innovate out of love. When guided by grace, our stewardship becomes more than management; it becomes worship. We honor the Creator when we care for what He’s made with reverence and compassion.

3. The Problem Beneath the Problem: Sin, Not Merely Waste

Islam’s condemnation of greed and wastefulness deserves recognition because the Qur’an’s warnings that God does not love the wasteful and that extravagance is a form of corruption speak to the human tendency toward excess. Evangelicals fully agree that consumption without restraint dishonors the Creator and harms both people and planet. Both traditions view overconsumption as a spiritual sickness that blinds humans to gratitude and balance. Christians, too, believe that God calls His people to moderation, stewardship, and contentment.

However, the biblical diagnosis of the human problem goes deeper than Islam’s. The deepest problem behind our ecological crisis isn’t ignorance or carelessness—it’s rebellion. Sin runs through the heart of humanity, and when we fell, creation fell with us. The curse that touched our souls also touched the soil. The chaos we see in the world around us is a reflection of the disorder within.

That’s why no amount of technology or legislation can set things right on its own. Those efforts matter—they can restrain harm and promote justice—but they can’t heal the fracture between people and creation. Only redemption can do that. Harmony will come, not through human genius, but through the grace of the One who makes all things new. Only when the heart is reconciled to God through Christ can the hands act faithfully toward creation.

This distinction matters because it defines the scope of hope. If the problem is only misbehavior, stricter laws might fix it; if the problem is sin, only salvation can. Evangelical theology teaches that every ecological crisis is a symptom of humanity’s spiritual separation from God. Therefore, repentance—not only reform—is essential. Christians see in environmental suffering a call to return to the Creator through Christ, who alone can cleanse the conscience and renew human desire. Without that transformation, stewardship remains external discipline rather than inner devotion. The Gospel turns responsibility into joyful obedience, not moral compulsion.

4. Law and Grace: Two Ethical Frameworks

In Islam, the moral life is shaped by Sharī‘ah. Muslims believe that this is a divinely given law that lays claim to every part of existence, even the way people relate to the earth. There’s real beauty in that kind of structure. It brings order, defines duty, and guards against the drift of moral relativism. Muslims know what God expects of them, and that sense of responsibility includes care for creation itself.

As evangelicals, we can respect that kind of moral clarity, especially in a world that often seems to have lost its boundaries. But our center is different. The heart of Christian ethics isn’t law; it’s grace. We don’t obey in order to earn God’s favor. We live rightly because we’ve already received it through Christ’s finished work. The apostle Paul declared, “By works of the law no one will be justified.” The law exposes sin but cannot transform the sinner.

Grace, however, changes motivation. Where Islam’s obedience arises from submission to divine command, Christian obedience flows from gratitude for divine mercy that Christ has shown. The Holy Spirit empowers believers to live differently—not out of fear, but out of love. A Muslim may care for creation to fulfill obligation and avoid guilt; a Christian cares for creation to honor the Redeemer who has already borne guilt on the cross. Evangelical creation care, therefore, is not legalistic but relational—a fruit of communion with God rather than conformity to regulation. Law restrains evil; grace regenerates the heart.

This contrast also explains the Christian confidence in assurance. Because of the grace provided through the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, believers act from a position of acceptance, not anxiety. In Islam, good deeds maintain favor; in Christianity, good deeds express gratitude for favor already given. This distinction allows Christians to approach creation care with freedom and joy rather than fear of failure. Thus, stewardship becomes thanksgiving rather than test. Grace releases moral energy that law alone cannot produce. When love replaces legalism, even the smallest act of care becomes worship from a heart made new.

5. The Scope of Redemption: Creation Renewed in Christ

Islam calls humanity to preserve the earth’s natural balance. This is considered as an act of obedience. Christianity affirms that goal but situates it within a greater story—the redemption of all creation through Jesus Christ. The Book of Colossians teaches that all things were made through Christ and for Him, and that God is reconciling all things to Himself through the cross. Evangelicals see environmental renewal not as human achievement but as divine promise. The ultimate healing of the planet will occur when Christ returns to make all things new. Until then, Christians are called to act as faithful witnesses to that coming restoration.

This vision gives Christian environmental ethics both humility and hope. We keep working, even knowing our efforts can’t undo the Fall. The world’s brokenness runs deeper than anything our hands can fix. But that doesn’t make our labor meaningless—far from it. God’s plan of redemption stretches to the very soil beneath our feet. Creation itself is included in His promise to make all things new.

Islam calls people to care for the world out of duty, and there’s beauty in that discipline. But only the gospel gives unshakable hope—the kind that rests on an empty tomb. The risen Christ is not just the Savior of souls; He’s the first sign of a world being restored. His resurrection is the beginning of creation’s healing, the first light of the new earth already breaking through. Evangelicals, therefore, see every act of conservation or care as a small anticipation of the new creation. Our stewardship points beyond itself—to the One who will finally lift the curse and restore harmony between God, humanity, and the earth.

In this sense, Christian creation care is profoundly eschatological. It looks forward, not merely backward. We act today because we trust what God will do tomorrow. That confidence keeps us from giving in to despair when the problems of the world feel too big to bear. We’re not trying to take God’s place or fix what only He can restore. But He invites us to join in His redemptive work—to plant, to tend, to care—because every small act of faith points forward to His promise.

Our labor in creation is never wasted. It’s a quiet sign of hope, a way of saying to the world, “The Creator hasn’t walked away.” The cross reminds us that the same God who made all things good will not let them be lost. What He began in love, He will finish in renewal.

6. Mercy and Moral Witness: Points of Convergence

There really are meaningful points of overlap between Islam and Christianity when it comes to caring for creation. Both faiths call us to gratitude for what God has given, to restraint in how we use it, and to mercy toward every living thing. Muhammad’s thinking toward animals and his warnings against waste echo the spirit of Scripture. We’re told that nothing God provides should be squandered.

In both traditions, caring for creation isn’t just about ethics—it’s about the heart. How we treat the world says something about our spiritual health. Gratitude, mercy, and moderation are not only moral habits; they’re signs of a soul that knows its Creator.

Evangelicals can humbly acknowledge that Muslims often show an integration of faith and practice that Western Christianity has sometimes neglected. When the church spiritualizes faith to the point of ignoring creation, it betrays the full scope of the Gospel. Working with Muslims to care for the environment can be both good and deeply meaningful. It should remind us that concern for God’s creation is something we share, even if our paths of faith are different. As Christians, we can honestly respect the sincerity and discipline our Muslim neighbors bring to this work. At the same time, we hold to what we believe with conviction—that salvation and renewal come through Christ alone.

Partnership doesn’t have to blur those beliefs. In fact, it can make them shine more clearly. When we serve side by side, our differences don’t have to create distance; they can bear witness. For many Muslims, stewardship grows from obedience to God’s commands. For Christians, it springs from love—love for the Creator who entered His creation to redeem it. That difference doesn’t separate us; it quietly points to the greater hope that love Himself is making all things new.

At the same time, evangelicals should recognize that shared ethics cannot replace the proclamation of the Gospel. Partnership on social issues must never blur the lines of truth about who God is and how He redeems. Christians can and should work alongside Muslims with genuine respect. We share many concerns—justice, compassion, and care for what God has made. But even as we serve together, we remember who we are and whom we follow. Our hope isn’t just in moral agreement but in the redemption that comes through the cross.

For our Muslim friends, stewardship often flows from obedience to God’s commands. As for us, it springs from the love of Christ poured into our hearts by His Spirit. That difference is real, yet it need not make us adversaries. It is precisely in that space that cooperation becomes meaningful and gospel witness becomes possible. We can serve together in acts of care and compassion, even as we gently point to the deeper hope found only in Jesus—the One through whom and for whom all things were made, and by whom all things will one day be reconciled.

7. The Missing Link: The Cross

At the heart of the Christian response lies the cross of Christ—the decisive difference between the two faiths. Islam sees God as utterly transcendent, never entering creation, while Christianity proclaims that the Creator took on flesh to redeem His world. The cross is not simply a transaction for personal sin; it is God’s act of cosmic reconciliation. Through the death and resurrection of Jesus, the curse on creation begins to be reversed. This means environmental healing is not merely ethical reform but participation in divine redemption.

Without the cross, stewardship becomes an exhausting moral effort. With the cross, it becomes joyful service flowing from grace. The Gospel liberates believers from fear of judgment and transforms obedience into gratitude. Evangelicals see creation care as part of proclaiming the good news that Christ has reconciled all things to Himself. Islam calls humans to preserve order; Christianity calls them to witness the power of a Redeemer who restores it. This difference turns stewardship from a duty into a doxology—a living act of worship to the Savior who will one day renew the earth.

The cross also defines how Christians view suffering in creation. Environmental decay, natural disasters, and extinction are not final tragedies but signs of a creation awaiting redemption. When Jesus wore the crown of thorns, He wasn’t just enduring pain—He was taking on the curse that fell over the earth itself. The thorns of the ground pressed into His brow remind us that He entered fully into our broken world, the same world that groans for redemption.

And because He rose again, we know that the wounds of creation won’t last forever. The resurrection isn’t just about human souls—it’s the promise that the whole earth will be made new. That truth changes everything. It turns our care for creation from a struggle filled with anxiety into an act of hope.

Our calling now is simple but sacred: to tend the world faithfully, even knowing we can’t fix it all. God will finish what we begin. The cross stands at the center of everything—of salvation, yes, but also of ecology. It’s where redemption touches the dust.

Conclusion: Common Cause, Distinct Gospel

Evangelical Christians can stand with Muslims in affirming that the earth belongs to God, that greed is sin, and that care for creation is a moral obligation. We can work side by side for cleaner water, humane treatment of animals, and sustainable communities. Yet we must never confuse shared ethics with shared faith. Islam’s moral vision is admirable but incomplete; it offers law without redemption, stewardship without the Savior. Christianity proclaims that the same God who made the world entered it to redeem both humanity and creation.

I’m grateful for the way Islam emphasizes care for creation. It’s a sincere effort to honor the Creator’s work, and in that concern we can recognize something good and true. But as followers of Jesus, our hope goes further. We believe that caring for the worldbecause we belong to the God who holds it all in His hands.

Bibliography

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London School of Economics (LSE). (2020, February 14). What does Islam have to say about the environment? [Video]. YouTube.

Oxford University Islamic Society. (2019, March 20). Rights of the Earth – Islam and the environment [Video]. YouTube.

Yaqeen Institute. (2024, April 12). Islam teaches us to save the environment | Imam Tom & Sh Rhamis [Video]. YouTube.