In a recent blog, “Why American Evangelicals Have More in Common with Each Other—and with Muslims—than with Progressive Christians,” I argued that the deep worldview structure shared by Evangelicals and devout Muslims — built on divine revelation, moral realism, personal piety, and eternal accountability, often brings them closer together than Evangelicals are to their own progressive counterparts. Both traditions treat God’s word as binding, morality as objective, faith as comprehensive, and eternity as decisive. Progressive Christianity, by contrast, often reframes faith as symbolic, culturally adaptive, and oriented toward justice and inclusion rather than propositional truth or evangelistic mission. That essay explained why Evangelicals frequently feel greater theological kinship with Muslims than progressive Christians do.

Yet that is not the only story worth telling. If we shift our focus, a second and less discussed dynamic emerges: Progressive Christians and Progressive Muslim thinkers, including some shaped by Sufi spirituality, often connect more deeply with each other than with their more traditional counterparts. Their affinity doesn’t come from shared doctrines but from similar instincts about the purpose of religion, the role of experience, the nature of divine truth, and faith’s place in public life. Recognizing this convergence, even without endorsing it, helps explain an important current shaping interfaith engagement today.

Experience Before Dogma: A Shared Religious Grammar

Progressive Christianity and many expressions of Progressive Islam share a common impulse: they place religious experience before doctrinal precision. While Evangelicalism and conservative Islam often emphasize propositional truth as the starting point of faith, Progressive Christians and Progressive Muslims tend to see belief as something that emerges from encounter rather than precedes it. The goal is not first to assent to correct doctrines but to encounter the divine in ways that transform the heart and reorient life.

For the Sufi, the purpose of revelation is to lead the seeker into intimate knowledge of God (maʿrifa). Theology, in this view, is secondary, an attempt to articulate what has already been tasted. Progressive Christianity often approaches faith similarly: Scripture is not a legal code to be obeyed in rigid literalism but a witness to God’s ongoing self-disclosure, a story meant to be interpreted afresh in light of new contexts and experiences.

Because both approaches privilege experience and interpretation over rigid dogma, their conversations often bypass the defensive debates that dominate exchanges with more conservative interlocutors. They find themselves speaking a shared language of pilgrimage, mystery, and transformation.

Justice and the Ethical Horizon of Faith

Another strong point of resonance is their shared conviction that religion’s purpose is not merely personal salvation but the repair of the world. Progressive Christians routinely frame faith in terms of its ethical and social implications, confronting systems of oppression, advocating for equity, and embodying mercy in public life. Progressive Islam, too, presents justice and mercy as central attributes of God and essential demands of faithful living.

This shared horizon often turns dialogue into collaboration. Progressive churches and progressive Muslim organizations frequently work together on refugee resettlement, poverty alleviation, racial reconciliation, and environmental advocacy — not despite their theological differences but because of their shared conviction that faith without justice is hollow. For both, religion is not primarily about policing orthodoxy or securing individual salvation but about transforming society in line with God’s compassion and justice. This shared focus tends to draw them into a deeper sense of solidarity, a kind of kinship that rarely emerges in conversations with more conservative believers, who are often more concerned with guarding doctrine, pursuing individual salvation, or maintaining strict religious observance than with transforming social structures.

Pluralism and the Embrace of Mystery

A third source of connection is their shared openness to divine mystery and religious pluralism. Progressive Christians are often willing to acknowledge that God’s truth may be refracted through many traditions, even if they continue to center Christ as uniquely revelatory progressive Muslims have voiced similar intuitions for centuries. Ibn Arabi’s famous line, “My heart has become capable of every form… I follow the religion of Love”, captures a theological posture that resists confining God’s work to one community or text.

Such pluralism, while controversial within both traditions, lowers the walls of exclusivism and creates space for deeper curiosity. Because neither side approaches the other as a rival to be refuted, they can explore theological differences as complementary perspectives on the same transcendent mystery. That atmosphere has, in some cases, drawn Progressive Christians so deeply into Islamic spirituality that they have embraced Islam itself, usually in its Sufi form, with its emphasis on divine love, contemplative practice, and disciplined remembrance. This is not syncretism so much as a recognition that their spiritual instincts find fuller expression in another religious vocabulary.

Points of Tension: When Assumptions Clash

The ease of connection, however, is not universal. It tends to break down when Progressive Christians encounter more conservative Muslim communities. The shared instincts that make dialogue with Sufis or Progressive Muslims so fruitful, interpretive flexibility, ethical activism, openness to pluralism, often clash with more traditional approaches that emphasize immutable law, strict orthodoxy, and exclusive truth claims.

In these contexts, Progressive Christians sometimes find the conversation strained, and conservative Muslims often view progressive theology as dangerously relativistic. This tension underscores the point: the deep resonance between Progressive Christians and Progressive Muslims is not simply a matter of shared belief but of shared approach, and when those approaches diverge, so does the sense of connection.

Conclusion: A Mirror to Modern Faith

The growing affinity between Progressive Christians and Progressive Muslims is more than an interfaith curiosity, it is a window into broader shifts in how many believers understand faith itself. In an age where religious authority is increasingly questioned, where experience often trumps doctrine, and where ethical transformation feels more urgent than theological precision, traditions that share these instincts will naturally gravitate toward each other.

One may question the theological soundness of those instincts, and I do. But it is important to see clearly what is happening: Progressive Christians and Progressive Muslims often find in one another not an adversary but a mirror, a fellow traveler navigating the complexities of faith in a pluralist, postmodern world. And for better or worse, their conversations may shape the future of interreligious dialogue more than many of us expect.

For Further Reading

Chittick, W. C. (2000). Sufism: A short introduction. Oneworld.

Esack, F. (1997). Qur’an, liberation and pluralism: An Islamic perspective of interreligious solidarity against oppression. Oneworld.

Jones, T., & Rivers, J. (2021). Progressive Christianity: A theological appraisal. Baker Academic.

Schimmel, A. (1975). Mystical dimensions of Islam. University of North Carolina Press.

Smith, C. (2019). Religion: What it is, how it works, and why it matters. Princeton University Press.

Who is Dr. Tim Orr

Tim Orr is a scholar, evangelical minister, and interfaith consultant with over 30 years of cross-cultural ministry experience. He holds six degrees, including a master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and is pursuing a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University.

Tim taught Religious Studies for 15 years at Indiana University–Columbus and has contributed to major research projects on congregations and polarization. His work explores topics such as Islamic antisemitism, Islamic feminism, American Evangelicalism, and Christian–Muslim theology.

He has spoken at institutions like Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Tehran, published in peer-reviewed journals, and authored several books, all aimed at bridging academic scholarship and everyday interfaith engagement from a gospel-centered perspective.