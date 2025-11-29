As I continue the series on how Christians view Israel, and have dealt with various theological systems such as premillennialism, postmillennialism, amillennialism, covenantal, and dispensational views. I then addressed geography, looking at how Middle East Christians view Israel. In this article, I will focus on young people and the trends I am seeing.

Something has shifted among younger Christians—quietly at first, then unmistakably—and it’s changed how they see Israel, the Bible, and even the nature of truth itself. Pew can chart the trend that we see taking place, but the numbers miss the tone you hear when you sit with twenty-somethings and listen to their views on Israel. Their coolness toward Israel presents a deeper generational reorientation.

They’ve grown up in a world that hands them identity like wet clay and says, shape it yourself. They’ve watched the institutions around them, like schools, churches, parents, even the government, wobble in real time. It’s taught them to be skeptical of anyone claiming moral authority. Thus, it has left them confused and with a knee-jerk reaction not to trust them. So when Israel comes up, they’re not just evaluating a nation-state; they’re responding out of a worldview where meaning feels temporary. For them, truth is something you curate, and the loyalties handed down by older generations read like someone else’s unfinished script.

This isn’t a foreign-policy realignment. For them, it’s really about deciding whom they can trust and what story they’re actually living in. They’re questioning whether the narratives handed down to them still hold any real weight. And if we want to understand how they see Israel, we have to pay attention to the environment that shaped them—an environment they didn’t ask for but grew up inside.

One of the most powerful forces shaping young Christians is the collapse of trust in traditional institutions. Research from the Barna Group shows that they express the lowest confidence in pastors, churches, and longstanding authorities. Instead, they trust lateral networks, including digital communities, influencers, and peers. This shift has changed things dramatically. Now younger believers aren’t looking to pastors or older mentors for guidance the way previous generations did. More often, they’re taking their cues from whatever their feeds happen to throw at them. In that kind of world, what feels true can end up carrying more weight than what’s been studied or tested, and knowing the history behind an issue becomes almost optional. The algorithm isn’t just passing along information—it’s shaping how they think.

The psychological formation of this generation matters too. Scholars like Jonathan Haidt have shown how a therapeutic mindset has taken root, one that treats emotional discomfort almost like a form of harm. So for young believers shaped by that environment, the Israel story feels unsettling, even before they dig into the facts. There is a factor at work that is important to realize, and that is that conflict creates tension, and that tension feels like something is already wrong. Their initial response isn’t a pushback against Scripture; it’s a learned instinct that treats discomfort as evidence of injustice. That’s conditioning, not conscious rebellion.

And school only strengthens that instinct. Many young Christians were taught to see the world through the lens of oppressed and oppressor, a framework that has become common in a lot of classrooms. Within that simple moral map, Israel is cast as the oppressor and Palestinians as the oppressed. But this belief is largely ahistorical because they fail to interact with the messy parts of history. They are influenced by a system that rewards quick moral clarity, not context. That’s why figures like Zohran Mamdani connect so easily with them; he offers the kind of confident, categorical framing that feels familiar. The categories come first, and the facts are arranged afterward.

A deeper issue lies in the collapse of historical consciousness. Researchers studying digital culture note that the constant scroll of online life flattens time into a perpetual present. When the sense of history collapses, the four-thousand-year story of Israel becomes incomprehensible. Younger Christians do not instinctively think in terms of covenant, exile, restoration, or promise because these ideas require a long memory that digital culture erodes. Israel becomes a political abstraction rather than a people bound to God through centuries of faithfulness and struggle. When time is flattened, covenant is flattened with it, and the biblical imagination fades.

This historical collapse is compounded by a theological one. Many young Christians inherited a version of the faith focused on personal salvation and emotional experience but lacking the richer biblical story that explains how God works through a people across generations. Lifeway Research shows declining biblical literacy among younger believers. Lifeway Research shows a drop in biblical literacy among younger believers, and it means many of them don’t see how central Israel is to the story of Scripture. It isn’t hostility—it’s simply a gap. They were never shown that Israel is the thread running through the whole biblical narrative, so modern Israel feels more optional than essential.

The events of October 7 revealed how thin that foundation really was. Young believers were hit with a flood of digital misinformation that moved faster than anything churches could respond to. Research on how information spreads shows that false stories often travel quicker because they spark stronger emotion. This is concerning to say the least because in a culture where victimhood is treated as moral proof, the images that went most viral were the ones casting Israel as powerful and therefore suspect. Young Christians didn’t process those claims with historical or theological tools; they responded within the emotional and social dynamics of their online world. What went viral felt true.

Another factor is the loss of embodied spiritual community. Many young believers don’t experience church as a thick, rooted place with shared memory and identity. Instead, many find their sense of community in online circles where being anti-Israel often signals that you’re on the “right” side morally. What causes them to stay in their anti-Israel space is that shifting their view can feel like risking that community, and that’s a price most aren’t willing to pay. Their opinions aren’t formed only by ideas but by the social pull of belonging. In that environment, belief and belonging end up tightly woven together.

But even in all this confusion, something unexpected is taking shape. A small but noticeable group of younger Christians has started to realize that the stories pushed by digital culture are thin and reactionary—and don’t offer anything solid to stand on. However, existential reasons may force them to reevaluate this situation. Some are feeling unsettled, given that they hear more information about the truth of Gaza. This is making them turn back to Scripture, not as a way to hide from reality but as a way to make sense of it. And what they find often catches them off guard. They see that Israel is woven into the Bible’s story through covenants described as everlasting, and they begin to understand that their own faith sits inside that same story. Their return to Scripture isn’t nostalgia. It’s a search for meaning that is sturdy enough to carry the weight of the moment.

You can see this quiet renewal in campus ministries, churches, and even corners of the internet. Students are asking deeper questions about covenant and history and why theology matters at all. Influential voices like Jennie Allen, Jackie Hill Perry, Sean McDowell, and Alisa Childers are encouraging young believers to think biblically instead of emotionally. Preston Perry and Sadie Robertson Huff are calling millions toward discernment and depth. Together, these leaders are helping young Christians rebuild a biblical imagination strong enough to withstand the emotional and ideological pressures of the age.

The contrast between Scripture and the feed becomes unmistakable. The feed offers immediacy but not coherence, intensity but not meaning. Scripture offers a story spacious enough to hold suffering, complexity, and divine faithfulness. As younger believers return to the biblical narrative, they rediscover not only Israel but the God who keeps His promises across generations. Their awakening is fragile, but it is real. It is a sign that truth can still rise in an age of noise.

Young Christians now stand at a decisive crossroads. Many remain shaped by algorithmic formation, therapeutic instincts, ideological binaries, and thin theology that predispose them to view Israel negatively. Yet a growing remnant is choosing a different path. They are rediscovering the strength of Scripture, the richness of covenant, and the God who binds Himself to His people. The task before the church is not to win arguments but to rebuild imaginations so that truth becomes recognizable again. In rediscovering Israel, these young believers are rediscovering the depth of the faith itself.