We live in a world that’s always asking for proof—proof that we matter, that we measure up, that we’re enough. You feel that pressure everywhere. It shows up at work, in relationships, and even in the way people approach God. Some try to deal with that lingering sense of guilt by leaning into religious routines. Others double down on good deeds, hoping that somehow the balance will tilt in their favor. But beneath all of that effort sits a deeper, more unsettling question: how can anyone actually be made right with God? It’s not just a religious question—it’s a human one. And no amount of striving seems to settle it for long.

The book of Hebrews steps directly into that tension and refuses to let us stay there. Hebrews 5:1–11 introduces Jesus as more than a teacher or guide. He’s the High Priest who actually brings us to God—and that’s a crucial difference. The priests of old were temporary, flawed, and limited. Jesus isn’t. He stands alone—eternal, sinless, completely sufficient. He doesn’t just show the way; He is the way.

Set that alongside Islam, and the contrast becomes clearer. Islam calls for submission and obedience, but it doesn’t offer the same confidence of atonement or the nearness of a Savior who actively intercedes for you. Hebrews pulls you in a different direction. It tells you to stop striving, to stop trying to build your own way to God, and instead to rest in something already finished.

I think back to a conversation I had with a devout Muslim friend a few years ago. He spoke with genuine respect about Muhammad as the final prophet—the one who brought God’s revelation. But when I asked how Muhammad personally helps him deal with his sin, he hesitated. Then he said, “He showed us the right path.”

That answer stuck with me. It clarified something important. Muhammad points the way—but he doesn’t close the distance. There’s guidance, yes. But not mediation.

Hebrews 5:1–4 explains what a true high priest does. He stands between a holy God and sinful people, offering sacrifices to deal with sin. But there’s a problem built into that system—every human priest is also a sinner. Before he can represent others, he has to deal with his own guilt. That’s what makes Jesus so different. He doesn’t need to offer a sacrifice for Himself because He is sinless. And unlike every other priest, His role doesn’t expire. His priesthood is permanent, unshakable, and complete.

Islam doesn’t really have a category like this. Muhammad is honored as the “seal of the prophets,” but he isn’t a mediator in the priestly sense. The Qur’an makes it clear that each person stands before Allah on their own, with their deeds weighed on the Day of Judgment. No one steps in to carry that burden for you. Some traditions say Muhammad may intercede, but that intercession isn’t personal, and there’s no guarantee it will apply to you. In the end, it comes down to your record—your effort, your standing. You bear that weight yourself.

It’s like walking into a courtroom with no one to defend you. You know the charges are real, and the judge is perfectly just. In Islam, mercy is possible, but you can’t be sure of it. Christianity tells a different story. Jesus doesn’t simply ask for mercy—He fulfills justice. He stands as both High Priest and Advocate, having already paid the penalty. Justice isn’t set aside; it’s fulfilled. And because of that, mercy isn’t a question mark—it’s secured.

Hebrews 5:7–9 brings this into sharp focus. Jesus isn’t distant from human pain—He steps into it fully, praying with loud cries and tears. His suffering isn’t random; it has purpose. Through it, He becomes the source of eternal salvation. That changes everything. Salvation isn’t something you slowly build toward—it’s something He has already accomplished. His obedience, even to death, becomes the foundation we stand on.

Islam approaches salvation in a different way. Yes, Allah is described as merciful, but everything still centers on weighing your good deeds against your bad ones. There isn’t a clear sense of assurance—no settled confidence that you’ve done enough. Even the most committed follower lives with a degree of uncertainty. You can pray, fast, give, and do all that’s required, but in the end, you’re left hoping it all adds up. And that hope can feel shaky, like it’s resting on a scale that could tip either way.

I remember talking with a man who had converted to Islam, and he explained what drew him in. “It gives me structure,” he said. He liked the clarity—the Five Pillars made expectations straightforward. But as the conversation went on, something deeper came out. “I just hope,” he said quietly, “that my good deeds outweigh my bad ones.” That word—hope—said a lot. It wasn’t confidence. It was uncertainty, trying to sound like optimism.

The Gospel speaks into that uncertainty with something far more solid. It’s like a student facing an exam he knows he cannot pass. No amount of last-minute effort will fix the gap. Then the professor steps in, takes the test in his place, and hands in a perfect score. That’s what Jesus does. He meets the standard we never could and then gives us His righteousness. It’s not earned—it’s given. That exchange changes everything.

At the heart of all this is the question of justice. Christianity insists that sin cannot simply be brushed aside—it must be dealt with. Hebrews makes it clear: forgiveness comes through sacrifice. Jesus, as both priest and sacrifice, satisfies that requirement completely. Islam, on the other hand, teaches that Allah can forgive without atonement, but it doesn’t fully explain how justice is upheld in that process. If a human judge ignored wrongdoing without consequence, we would call that unjust. Christianity doesn’t avoid that tension—it resolves it through the cross.

Think of someone drowning in open water, exhausted and sinking. Islam hands him instructions—swim harder, stay disciplined, keep going. Christianity throws him a lifeline and pulls him out. One depends on human effort; the other depends on rescue. That’s not a small difference. It’s the difference between survival and salvation.

Hebrews 5 pulls everything into focus with a truth that is both simple and hard to ignore: Jesus is enough. He is not one option among many or a helpful addition to our efforts—He is the High Priest we actually need. He offers the sacrifice that fully satisfies God’s justice and becomes the source of eternal salvation for those who trust Him. When you compare this with Islam, the difference becomes clear. Islam emphasizes submission and obedience, but it doesn’t offer the same closeness to God or the same confidence in the outcome. It calls people to strive, but it doesn’t provide a mediator who guarantees the result.

In Christ, there is no guessing game. We are not left wondering if we’ve done enough or hoping the scales tip in our favor. Instead, we are invited into a relationship where the issue of salvation has already been settled. Jesus doesn’t leave us to carry the burden—He has already carried it Himself. That changes how we live, how we think, and how we approach God. The pressure to prove ourselves begins to fade because the work has already been done.

So the question doesn’t go away—it sharpens. Will you trust your own efforts, or will you rest in what Christ has already accomplished? That’s the crossroads Hebrews brings us to. One path is marked by striving, always trying to measure up but never quite arriving. The other is marked by trust, grounded in a finished work that doesn’t need to be improved. Hebrews doesn’t call us to try harder or do more. It calls us to believe that Jesus has already done what we never could.

It calls us to look to a Savior who has finished the work. For anyone worn out from trying to be “good enough,” that’s not just good news—it’s freedom. Jesus isn’t just a guide pointing the way. He is the way.

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Tim Orr, D.Min. is an expert in Muslim ministry, equipping churches to reach Muslims with clarity, conviction, and theological precision. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he offers a structured pathway that brings leadership-level clarity to outreach efforts. He holds six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and integrates rigorous scholarship with hands-on ministry experience. Learn more at timorr.org and access his free content and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.