Peace be upon you.

I am Jesus, son of Mary—born by the will of God, raised in humility, and sent into the world for its salvation. You know me as ʿĪsā, and you honor my mother. For this, I honor you in return.

I write not to win an argument, but to speak the truth in love.

I walked among the poor and the powerful, the faithful and the doubting. I healed not to impress anyone, but to forgive and restore people. When I taught, it wasn’t just a bunch of recycled sayings from the past. I spoke as someone who had power from God. When other people trampled human worth under their feet, I took action and straightened it out. When pride motivate people’s prayers, I called it out. When sin choked people, I set them free.

You believe, as I did, that God is one, merciful, and just. You bow your heads in prayer; I prayed. You fast; I fasted. You give alms; I praised mercy above sacrifice. You seek to submit to God’s will; I came to fulfill it.

Yet hear this clearly: I did not come only to show you how to live. I came because you could not heal yourselves.

I did not merely point the way to God—I said, “Come to me.”

I did not only teach forgiveness—I pronounced it. And, as you know, only. God can forgive sins, a point where there are an abundance of disagreement I’m sure.

I did not ask the broken to climb toward heaven—I brought heaven down to them.

You have heard my words about loving God with all your heart and loving your neighbor as yourself. Ask yourselves honestly: who has ever fulfilled this without failing?

And if God is just, how shall justice pass over failure without denying itself, which is why my death was not an accident, nor merely the fate of a prophet.

If I were only a prophet, my death would be a tragedy. Ask why it became good news.

Mercy is not spoken into being by command alone. Forgiveness is not given by ignoring guilt. God’s justice and God’s mercy met in my cross. I bore what you could not carry. I gave what you could not earn. I stood where judgment and compassion met, so that sinners could return home without God ceasing to be just.

No one took my life from me. I laid it down. And I took it up again.

In my rising, death was not only defeated—it was exposed as temporary. This is why my followers did not remain scattered in fear, but went into the world with certainty, joy, and hope stronger than death itself.

I do not ask you to abandon prayer, fasting, or obedience. I ask you whether obedience alone can raise the dead, whether law alone can cleanse the heart, whether mercy can be received without first being given.

The question before you is not whether I was righteous. You already know I was.

The question is whether God has drawn near to you in me.

Above all, live truthfully. Feed the hungry. Defend the weak. Refuse hatred. Repent where pride has replaced love. But hear this as well: on the Day of Judgment, God will not ask only what you have done—but whether you received the mercy He offered.

I am not only a witness to the truth. I am the truth standing before you.

May the God of Abraham open your eyes, soften your hearts, and lead you into life.

Peace be with you.