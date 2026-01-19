Most prayers for Iran by Christians assume that freedom will come after the regime falls. That assumption seems true, but it is not based on the Bible or history. The Bible shows over and over that oppression can end while bondage stays the same. For example, Israel after Egypt, Judah after exile, and the early church after persecution eased. The end of politics is not the same as freedom. God's aims are never the same as political results, even if those results are fair. We must put our hope in the God who rules history, not in what history might do, if we want to pray faithfully.

This means that we need to start by praying against the lie that things are going to happen no matter what, and admitting that the only things that are going to happen are what God wants. Power often stays in power by making people think there are no other options. Fear pretends to be realism, and the most important thing is to stay alive. We should ask God to break that spell. Pray that Iranians stop thinking that the next thing that happens has to look like the last thing that happened. Liberation commences when the concept of inevitability is diminished in authority, yielding to the supremacy of divine authority.

One of the hardest things for Christians to do is learn how to pray for a delay. Our instincts tell us to move quickly—breakthrough, victory, and big changes—but the Bible teaches us that God often slows things down to show people's hearts and stop people from taking power too soon. We don't doubt God's power when we pray for a delay; we trust God's wisdom. We should pray that no group gets too much power too quickly. Pray that talks break down, alliances fall apart, and plans don't come together. This prayer says, "God, you know the best time for us."

As legitimacy starts to change, we should pray for exposure before a deal is made. The Bible shows many times that God makes rulers explain themselves until their own words fall apart. Pray that stability without justice feels empty and that being good at something without being held accountable doesn't work. Pray that corruption is exposed before it becomes commonplace and that nationalism cannot transform grievance into fate. This kind of prayer doesn't cause trouble; it brings out the truth. And truth is the ground that real freedom grows in.

We should also learn to pray more carefully about power that forces people to do things. The Bible doesn't always show God getting rid of oppressive systems right away. Instead, he usually splits them up, weakens them, and makes them work against themselves. Pray for breaks in institutions that use force. Pray that economic and ideological interests don't always agree, that generations don't trust each other, and that no one voice can claim total authority. Power that turns inward loses its ability to control things outside of itself. This is not revenge; it is holding back.

Another Christian instinct that needs to be fixed is our dislike of endurance. When we have to fight for a long time, we often think that prayer hasn't worked. Endurance is where faith is tested and obedience is shown in the Bible. Pray for courage that stays with you even after the thrill is gone and your focus shifts. Pray for patience that doesn't depend on being let down and faithfulness that doesn't depend on being entertained. Pray that respect is more important than not speaking. The Bible says that freedom comes from staying strong, not from moving quickly.

Later, the hardest choice will be between living and doing the right thing. Even when it seems like a good idea, the Bible always warns against this kind of trade. Pray that safety doesn't make your conscience go quiet. Pray that getting money doesn't make moral obligations less important. Pray that "better than before" doesn't become good enough. Freedom from fear is not the same as true freedom. True freedom means being able to worship, tell the truth, and obey God. Anything less is just a different kind of jail.

Lastly, we need to pray openly and with faith for things that history can't give us on its own. History can topple governments, but it cannot liberate the human spirit or restore moral clarity. Only God can stop false inevitabilities because only God has control over all inevitabilities. Pray for self-control when incentives push for consolidation and for your conscience when fear tells you to stay silent. Pray for times that go against the odds and patterns, not because systems are weak, but because God is in charge. Iran will live on if God doesn't do anything. If God does intervene, Iran may finally be free, not just politically but also in a real and lasting way.

This kind of prayer takes longer, is less dramatic, and is harder to measure than what we're used to. It doesn't promise victory, but it does promise loyalty. God values faithfulness over speed.