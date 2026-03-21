Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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John Coombes
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More Christians should do this rather than judge harshly and essentially hate. It fully contradicts the 'style' of Jesus' evangelistic approach. Truth will always stand on its own 2 feet. And Muslim or Christian we are all made in God's image. We all fall short thus allmeedreconciliatiom and fellowship.

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