There are moments that don’t make any noise. They don’t interrupt your day or demand your attention—they just stay with you.

I remember sitting in a café with a Muslim friend, both of us with our texts open in front of us. We weren’t debating. We weren’t trying to win anything. We were just reading and talking. At one point he stopped, looked down at the page, and said, “I’ve read this before—but I’m not sure I’ve ever really seen it.” That stuck with me. Not because it answered anything, but because you could feel the weight of it.

Maybe you’ve had something like that happen. Not necessarily in a café, but in a conversation, or while reading, or just thinking. A question comes up—not because you’re trying to reject what you believe, but because you actually care about understanding it. You want to know what’s true, not just what you’ve always heard.

My name is Tim Orr. Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time studying Scripture and talking with Muslims who take God seriously. I also completed an MA in Islamic Studies, where I had the opportunity to study under Muslim scholars, which shaped how I listen, how I read, and how I approach these conversations. Not arguing, but sitting down, asking questions, and working through things carefully. And I’ve seen what happens when people are willing to slow down and really look at these questions. It changes how they think about God—and often more than that.

So what I’m offering isn’t an argument, and it’s not pressure. It’s an invitation to study. To take the Qur’an and the Bible, open them up, and actually look at what they say. Not quickly, not defensively, but carefully. To ask real questions and follow them honestly, even when the answers aren’t easy.

We wouldn’t be relying on assumptions or secondhand ideas. We’d be asking, “What does the text actually say?” And then taking that seriously. I’ve always believed that if something is true, it can handle that kind of scrutiny.

This kind of study isn’t casual. It takes time, patience, and a willingness to be challenged a bit. And I understand that for many Muslims, even the idea of doing something like this can feel uncertain. There’s history there. There are real differences between what the Qur’an teaches and what the Bible says. I’m not pretending those don’t exist. They do—and they matter.

But disagreement doesn’t have to mean hostility. It can mean taking each other seriously enough to sit down and really listen, really read, and really think.

What I have in mind is simple. A small group. Online. We’d meet on Zoom, open the texts, and work through them together. No debate format, no pressure, no one trying to score points. Just a guided conversation where everyone has space to ask, think, and speak honestly.

And I want to be clear about something: there’s no expectation that you change your beliefs. The goal isn’t to corner you into anything. It’s to create a space where we can look carefully at what the Qur’an and the Bible actually say, and take that seriously.

This isn’t one-sided. It’s a shared exploration. Everyone in the group has a voice. Everyone is thinking, questioning, and engaging.

We’d probably start by looking at what both texts say about God and revelation—what they claim, how they describe Him, and what that means for us. From there, we’d just keep going, one step at a time.

If that kind of conversation sounds like something you’ve been wanting—even if you’re not totally sure what you think yet—I’d be glad to hear from you. We can start with a simple conversation and see where it goes.

Some questions don’t go away. They just wait. And at some point, you have to decide whether you’re going to face them or not.

If you want to, you’re welcome to step into this with me.