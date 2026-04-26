My most recent piece, I traced how Islamic eschatology formed—layer by layer, text by text. In this followup piece, I ask a harder question. What kind of system actually emerges from that process? The issue is not simply that Islamic eschatology develops over time, but that it relies on that development to become a workable system at all. The Qur’an gives a basic eschatological framework (judgment, resurrection, accountability). A few hundred years later, the Hadith literature expands that framework with details (Mahdi, Dajjal, return of Jesus, timelines, geography). First, the material develops over time. Then later scholars step in and try to organize, harmonize, and interpret it. But when you look closely at the actual texts, figures, and historical moments, the system doesn’t come together cleanly. You start to see tension points—places where things don’t fully line up.

And those aren’t minor issues at the edges. They run close to the core of how the system holds together. The Qur’an speaks with real force about the end. It pronounces that judgment is coming, the dead will be raised, and human lives will be brought into account before Allah. Passages like al-Takwīr (81), al-Infiṭār (82), and al-Zalzalah (99) are vivid enough to make a significant impact on the reader. There’s certainly nothing uncertain about the fact that history is moving somewhere. But when you start asking how those events unfold, the text offers very little in terms of sequence or structure. It does not lay out a sequence of events or provide a narrative that connects those events into a coherent storyline. The gap is easy to overlook on a first pass through the source material. At first, it doesn’t feel like anything is missing.

But once you start looking for sequence or detail, the absence becomes hard to ignore. Even the mentions of Jesus (which are often tied to 43:61) are not substantive enough to complete a system. You are told what is going to happen, not how it happens. And as we all know, nothing invites explanation like a gap. By the time you enter into the major hadith collections, things have shifted. In the collections of Muhammad al-Bukhari and Muslim ibn al-Hajjaj, the Dajjal is not a vague or indefinable character– he is to be recognized by his one eye, he has the ability to perform signs, moves very quickly across the earth, and draws people into his deception. You can react to him in practical ways, and reciting the opening of Surah 18 is cited as a way to protect yourself. He has a fate, and it is to be killed by Jesus near Ludd.

The story of the apocalypse as a whole begins to gain a resolution . At a certain point, this no longer looks like clarification of what is already there. It begins to look like the construction of something new. One of the most central figures in Islamic eschatology emerges almost entirely from later tradition rather than from the Qur’an itself. The system is not simply unfolding what was already present; it is extending beyond what the foundational text actually lays out. That shift is where the tension sharpens. The notion of the Mahdi brings that tension even closer to the surface, since he is never mentioned in the Qur’an at all, which means everything about him rests on what comes later. What comes later doesn’t always move in a single direction: there are reports about a ruler from the Prophet’s line who restores justice, reports that differ about when he comes, what circumstances he emerges from, and how far his rule will extend.

What emerges is not a single, stable portrait, but a cluster of overlapping expectations—some reinforcing each other, others pulling in different directions. In Sunni traditions, the Mahdi is generally accepted but often sits toward the margins rather than the center, while in Shi‘i thought he carries much more weight in the form of the Hidden Imam, who is literally hidden and will return, for one community, unlike the other, which does not organize its expectations in quite the same way. It’s a far-reaching distinction, one that shapes how authority is understood, how history is interpreted, and how the future is imagined. This isn’t all simply theoretical: you can watch it play out in history. Especially in times of instability, figures will arise who are identified as the Mahdi, sometimes by others and sometimes themselves; and for a time some of these will gain real traction, gathering followers, mobilizing (or suppressing) an expectation of the end, or at least of major change.

But, just as often, they collapse when those expectations don’t come to pass. The Abbasid Revolution drew on that kind of language, and much later Muhammad Ahmad did the same in Sudan. When you line them up, they stop looking like isolated incidents and start to look like recurring expressions of the same underlying pattern. What’s just as interesting is what happens next: the failure of a movement doesn’t bring down the larger framework. Instead, it is amended, and hopes are carried forward in a slightly altered form. That flexibility helps explain why the framework endures—it can absorb disappointment without collapsing. Still, that raises a quieter question in the background, if repeated failures don’t really disrupt the system, it’s fair to ask what would.

You can see something similar in the way the geography of the end is described. Many hadith place key events in Damascus, Jerusalem, and the wider region of al-Sham. According to many of these reports, Jesus descends to earth near a white minaret in Damascus, while the Dajjal traverses areas in which armed conflict, at least in ʿAbbasid-era times, was already occurring. These are not neutral locations; they correspond in some cases to the world in which the fledgling Muslim community inhabited, in particular, the fringes of the Byzantine frontier. The features of the end begin to mirror the world in which the system took shape, and once you notice that overlap, it’s difficult to ignore. The line between revealed knowledge and historical memory begins to blur, especially when the geography of the end tracks so closely with regions shaped by earlier conflict. This does not resolve the question one way or the other, but certainly complicates it, and makes room for the possibility that at least some of the system may have been (contextually) influenced.

None of this suggests the tradition was handled carelessly. The science of hadith criticism is disciplined and, in many respects, careful work. Scholars paid close attention to chains of transmission and made serious efforts to evaluate the reliability of narrators. There’s real rigor in that process. But even a rigorous method has limits. It focuses on whether a report was transmitted faithfully, but it is less equipped to address whether different reports fit cleanly together. There’s also the matter of time. The major collections, including those of Muhammad al-Bukhari and Muslim ibn al-Hajjaj, come roughly two centuries after the events they describe. That doesn’t inherently make them unreliable, but it does mean there was space within which traditions could develop before they were written down. Tradition develops within communities over time; the method filters what is accepted, but it cannot control how those reports took shape in the first place.

It becomes clear why the differences never get resolved. One can line up multiple reports with respectable chains of transmission and still find that they don’t agree on some important points. Rather than settling on a single story, the tradition often weighs the reports against each other, giving preference to some and less to others, without attempting to resolve every tension. This results in a kind of stability, but the seams are ever apparent. The result is a method that is more rigorous and disciplined, though its findings are not always unambiguous. All in all, a system emerges: the Qur’an sets the tone with its certainty of judgment; the hadith then fill in the narrative; history pressures the understanding of the story’s details. All of it works together, but not seamlessly; in stacking all the layers on top of each other, the seams are still visible. In comparison to the New Testament, the contrast is striking.

The Book of Revelation is not easy reading, but it belongs to a closed canon with a fixed narrative center. There is no opportunity for the central figure to emerge later in the tradition or be reshaped over time: Jesus Christ is the same person as appeared in the Gospels, having been crucified, raised, and awaited to return. There is room for discussion along the margins, but the character at the center is consistent.That difference carries more weight than it might seem at first. That difference ends up carrying more weight than it might seem at first. It’s the difference between something that is received as a whole and something that has to be filled in over time. Islamic eschatology doesn’t just present the end—it works toward it, building out its structure through layers of tradition. The New Testament takes a different approach. It points back to what has already been revealed and forward to what is still to come, without needing to build out the middle later.

Bibliography

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