What I saw in London after October 7 stayed with me long after I left the city. Israelis had just been massacred, kidnapped, and brutalized, and yet in parts of the city there already seemed to be an atmosphere where outrage toward Israel was eclipsing sympathy for Jewish victims almost entirely. I saw protests the next day with my own eyes. Later, posters of kidnapped Israelis were torn down within hours of being put up. Jewish schools and synagogues increased security. Some of my Jewish friends have told me they’re feeling newly vulnerable in ways they’ve never experienced. What really got to me was not just the presence of extreme views or actions, but how fast some people stopped seeing Jewish fear as even real or worth caring about.

The more I reflected on it, the more I realized this was not just about London. Something larger had surfaced after October 7. Antisemitic narratives were suddenly appearing across parts of the Islamic world, activist movements, universities, social media culture, and even sections of the populist right. These groups disagree about almost everything else. They disagree about religion, sexuality, capitalism, nationalism, race, and the structure of society itself. Yet somehow they increasingly arrive at similar conclusions about Jews and Israel. Historically, that kind of convergence matters because antisemitism becomes far more dangerous once it stops belonging to one isolated fringe and starts becoming transferable across multiple ideological worlds at the same time.

I want to say carefully that not all criticism of Israel is antisemitic, but unfortunately today, most of it is, and not all Muslims are antisemitic, but many are. Many people were genuinely horrified by the suffering in Gaza and responded with real compassion. However, one of the hallmarks of the post-October 7 climate was the speed with which authentic humanitarian concern was subsumed into broader ideological frameworks that transformed the conflict into a straightforward moral tale of total oppressor versus total victim. In many online spaces, Israel increasingly stopped being viewed as an actual country responding—rightly or wrongly—to a traumatic attack and instead became a symbol for colonialism, whiteness, militarism, capitalism, or Western power itself. Once conflicts become symbolic at that level, nuance begins disappearing very quickly. Human beings stop being seen as people and start being absorbed into ideological categories.

My sense is that many in the West also underestimate how much theology, sacred history, and civilizational memory shape political imagination. In many modern circles, conflict is explained through economics, race, colonialism, or material interests, and the analysis ignores or misses how deeply religious and symbolic many movements actually are, whether the adherents would describe them that way or not. This is part of why groups like Hamas can be so deeply misunderstood in the West. For many supporters, the conflict with Israel is not experienced as a mere territorial dispute over land or borders, but connected to sacred memory, humiliation, sovereignty, identity, and the sense that Islamic civilization itself has declined as the West (and Israel) has risen. If you don’t understand that symbolic layer, the passionate emotions related to Israel can seem irrational or out of proportion.

Part of the problem is that anti-Jewish perspectives are not merely random distortions added onto Islam from the outside. They are connected to strands of Islamic sacred history, classical interpretation, theological memory, and centuries of religious polemic. Both critical and favorable representations of Jews appear in the Qur’an, but many later interpretive traditions focused on stories of Jews rejecting prophets, being engaged in corruption and disobeying or resisting revelation. This did not historically result in the kind of genocidal antisemitism found in twentieth-century Europe. Jewish communities often survived and sometimes even succeeded under Islamic rule; but their coexistence was framed, generally, not as equal or pluralistic but as a subordinate community under Islamic supremacy.

The State of Israel deeply disrupted that framework: a people associated, in some of the Islamic imagination, with weakness, dispersion, and disempowerment now enjoys military power, technological advancement, sovereignty and self-determination, the latter in territory formerly ruled by Islamic empires. For many Islamists, this became a religious, not just a geopolitical, defeat. It became a symbolic and spiritual inversion of how history was supposed to work. Modern Islamist movements intensified this dramatically by combining older theological themes with anti-colonial politics, nationalism, revolutionary ideology, conspiracy theories, and apocalyptic thinking. In many of these movements, Jews become more than political opponents. They become symbolic obstacles to justice, sacred order, or Islamic restoration itself.

At the same time, I increasingly think the issue goes deeper than politics or even civilizational humiliation. There is a spiritual and moral element to antisemitism that modern analysis often struggles to explain. Many societies experience decline, instability, military defeat, or social anxiety without turning Jews into metaphysical enemies. Antisemitism often carries an irrational intensity that feels larger than ordinary political hatred. Jews become symbols of corruption, manipulation, impurity, domination, or civilizational decay. That pattern has appeared repeatedly across radically different movements that otherwise have almost nothing in common. Islamist movements, revolutionary leftist movements, and certain forms of far-right extremism all end up constructing narratives in which Jews become uniquely associated with evil or disorder.

Zionists would argue, that is the whole point of Jewish sovereignty. Zionism was born not only because Jews were discriminated against, but because Jewish history had demonstrated, over and over again, how quickly civilized societies could descend morally once Jews became scapegoats for existential anxiety and stress. The lesson many Jews drew from history was not simply that antisemitism exists, but that societies can become sick, in such a way that it animates hate and makes it appear righteous. The state of Israel thus meant more than national self-determination: it meant the end of being vulnerable to other civilizations’ moral pathologies.

I also think the Palestinian cause gradually became something larger than nationalism alone. In many spaces it evolved into a moral framework where Palestinians became universal symbols of innocence while Israel became a universal symbol of evil. Once that happened, Jews increasingly stopped being viewed as an actual people with a long history of persecution and trauma and instead became abstract representatives of oppression, colonialism, capitalism, whiteness, or Western dominance. Once people become symbols before they are seen as human beings, empathy begins collapsing. The genocide claim kicked this into such high gear because genocide is now the most condemnable crime in the modern moral imagination. Once that analysis was accepted by millions of people, ordinary moral caution toward Jews began to disintegrate in various places.

Social media turbocharges all of this, in ways I don’t think we even understand yet. Algorithms reward outrage, black-and-white thinking, victim images, and partisanship, because that’s what keeps people hooked. A war that might once have been refracted through journalism, diplomacy, historical analysis, and political debate became simply a live emotional stream devoid of historical context or complexity. Gaza images consumed hour after hour through TikTok and Instagram and X, led people to stop analyzing and begin feeling and belonging. It worries me not only that algorithms drive outrage, but that they erode the institutions that used to slow down mass emotional response: newspapers, editors, religious institutions, civic organizations, and neighborhoods used to mediate between emotional response and mass action. Digital culture short circuits much of that.

What became truly shocking after October 7 was not criticism of Israel itself. Democracies should expect criticism during war. What disturbed me was how quickly many activist, intellectual, religious, and political spaces morally inverted the massacre itself. Hamas carried out mass murder, kidnapping, torture, sexual violence, and deliberate attacks on civilians. What unsettled me most after October 7 was how fast the moral conversation shifted. Israelis had just been murdered, kidnapped, raped, and brutalized, and yet before many families had even finished identifying the dead, large parts of the public discussion had already moved toward explaining the attack or placing it inside broader political narratives. I remember watching this happen in real time and feeling genuinely disoriented by it. In certain activist and intellectual circles, sympathy for Jewish victims seemed to evaporate almost immediately. It felt as though many people could no longer respond to the massacre first as a human tragedy because everything was already being filtered through ideological frameworks about power, oppression, colonialism, and resistance.

What stuck out to me was how, on October 7, the basic moral intuition to mourn the pain of innocents immediately took a backseat to debating where Jews/Israel stood in larger political paradigms. The question was no longer just “What happened to these people?” Instead, it was, “How should we contextualize this in systems of power and oppression?” When that’s your primary frame of mind, innocence is determined not by actions, but by identity. The “oppressed” are afforded moral nuance; those associated with “power” are not. That’s how you end up at a point where pain is not judged equally, but tribally.

I think all of this points to a much deeper problem developing inside modern society. Liberal democracies were supposed to rest on the idea that human dignity exists prior to tribe, politics, ethnicity, religion, or ideology. At their best, they created moral systems where civilians were still recognized as civilians and atrocities were still recognized as atrocities no matter who committed them. There was an assumption that basic human empathy should come before political identity. But I increasingly think parts of the modern world are drifting away from that framework and back toward something much older and more tribal.

What concerns me is how regularly people now seem to be sorting humanity into immutable categories of oppressor and oppressed. Once these categories calcify, moral judgment starts to become inconsistent. Some groups are given complexity, history, and moral gray area; others are flattened into a singular representation of power, privilege, or evil. It becomes easier to justify hatred when you stop interacting with human beings and start interacting with ideas. (Israel/Palestine gets a double-dose of this phenomenon because people so rarely judge the facts of those societies independently anymore. An Israeli/Jew is not first a father, mother, child, victim, or neighbor, but a symbol of perceived Western values; a Palestinian is not first a father, mother, child, victim, or neighbor, but a symbol of resistance to perceived Western values.) History has shown that when societies slip into this mindset, dehumanization follows close behind.

Universally, Jews tend to be on the bottom of the list at moments like this, because of the place we occupy in societies’ imagination. Antisemitism has never functioned like straightforward hatred or racism; it becomes activated when a society is experiencing anxiety, dislocation, fracture, or identity crisis. Jews become more than Jews in susceptible societies; they become answers to questions about why things are going wrong, why there is lack of control, why a society is corrupt, unequal, disordered, or on the brink of collapse. That is one reason it has cropped up across such different eras. The Holocaust itself depended on this transformation long before the camps existed.” They had to stop being seen as ordinary neighbors, families, coworkers, and fellow citizens and instead become symbols onto which people projected fear, resentment, anger, or conspiracy. Once a society begins viewing a group primarily through symbolic categories rather than human relationships, moral restraints start breaking down very quickly. That is what makes these moments so dangerous historically.

That does not mean history repeats itself in exactly the same way because a future disaster would not mirror the twentieth century. But the warning flags are still real. For many Jews, this fear is not theoretical, because Jewish history contains numerous episodes where the surrounding society insisted things would never degenerate right up until things degenerated very quickly; remembering that history explains why the response after October 7 felt so psychologically destabilizing for many Jewish communities around the world. What London revealed was not simply anger over Middle East politics; it revealed how quickly guardrails and inhibitions can fall away once tribal identity, symbolic politics, ideological purity, and digital rage have built enough momentum.