Someone told me a story about a Jewish college student that said, “People look at me like I pulled the trigger.” He had never been to Gaza. The war was a million miles away. He had never worn a uniform or voted in Israel. And yet he felt accused simply for existing. In that moment, it became clear to me that Gaza had stopped being a place in the public imagination. It had become a verdict. A moral trial had convened, and Israel—the world’s only Jewish state—was already found guilty.

That shift felt sudden, but it wasn’t unfamiliar. Jews know this pattern. We have lived through centuries where suffering elsewhere somehow curdled into blame assigned to us. What is new is not the accusation, but the speed at which it now spreads and hardens.

The suffering in Gaza is real. It is devastating. Anyone paying attention feels it, and anyone with a conscience should. Saying that should not feel risky or political. It should feel obvious. Compassion is not a position to argue for; it is a basic human response.

But compassion alone doesn’t explain how intense or absolute the global reaction has become. Something else is happening. Feeling is starting to replace understanding. Israel is no longer widely seen as a small country trying to survive in a dangerous region, but as a symbol of cruelty in a story that leaves no room for nuance. Hamas slips out of focus. Its ideology, its choices, its responsibility fade into the background. Israel’s right to defend itself is no longer treated as a tragic necessity, but as proof of wrongdoing.

If most of what you know about Israel comes from a screen, you miss what everyday life there actually looks like. You don’t see a father in Ashkelon waking his children at two in the morning and guiding them into a stairwell as a siren screams, counting seconds instead of sleep. You don’t see a shop owner in Ashdod keeping one ear tuned for the alarm, knowing he has fifteen seconds to decide whether to run or stay. You don’t see a nurse at Soroka Hospital caring for Israeli and Palestinian patients while rockets fall nearby. These moments rarely go viral because they complicate the story. And complicated stories don’t travel well online.

Social media doesn’t reward patience or context. It rewards intensity. A single image of destruction from Gaza spreads fast and hits hard. A careful explanation of Hamas’s tactics or Israel’s legal and military limits rarely does. Israel’s efforts to reduce civilian harm—warnings, evacuation notices, humanitarian corridors—are restrained and procedural. They don’t provoke the same emotional response. Outrage needs a villain, and Israel fits easily. It has a state. It has an army. In the simplified moral language of the internet, that makes it “powerful,” and power is often assumed to be guilty. Many people feel morally certain without realizing how much that certainty has been shaped for them.

Each platform pushes the story in its own way. TikTok floods viewers with raw emotion and little time to think. Instagram turns political claims into polished moral statements. X rewards confidence more than accuracy. Telegram amplifies propaganda networks. Across all of them, Israel’s reality struggles to break through—not because it lacks humanity, but because humanity is harder to compress into a viral frame.

WhatsApp spreads rumors through friends and family, giving false claims the comfort of trust. Across all of them, Israel struggles to be seen clearly because its reality speaks in the language of law, security, fear, and painful trade-offs—not slogans. And once a symbol takes hold, facts have a hard time breaking through.

Verses from the Qur’an describing conflicts between the Prophet Muhammad and specific Jewish tribes—passages rooted in a particular historical moment—are now being circulated online as if they were timeless judgments on today’s Israel. That is not how mainstream Islamic scholarship understands these texts. Scholars have long explained these texts in their historical context and rejected the idea of eternal hatred. Online, though, that nuance disappears. Verses get pulled out of history and paired with images from Gaza, creating the sense that today’s events are part of some ancient, cosmic struggle. For people already overwhelmed by grief, that story can feel powerful. But it’s built on distortion, not faith.

That sense of closeness only makes things heavier. Livestreams turn far-away suffering into something that feels personal, like it’s happening down the street. Pain looks for meaning. And when bits of scripture or apocalyptic language surface in those moments, they can feel profound—even when they’re leading us in the wrong direction.. Israel stops being a country making hard, imperfect decisions and becomes something darker and more abstract. This isn’t religion at its best. It’s emotion and speed flattening a complicated reality into a story that feels easier to grasp.

At the same time, Gaza has become a kind of moral badge, especially for young people far from the region. To them, showing solidarity with Gaza signals both compassion and virtue. Defending Israel, by contrast, is often treated as suspect or shameful. After all, people are divided into two neat categories, namely the oppressed and the oppressor. Many of these voices have never met an Israeli, never studied Israel’s history, and never reckoned with the fact that nearly half of Israel’s Jewish population comes from families expelled from Muslim-majority countries. Some of them are chanting at college campus rallies, chanting “from the river to the sea.” They don’t know which river or which sea. Their social justice lens won’t allow them to see Israel’s diversity, its Arab citizens, or its ongoing internal struggle over how to fight wars without losing its soul. They see a symbol. And symbols are very good at erasing people.

That is why Israel slips so easily into a role the world already knows how to assign. For centuries, Jews have been blamed as the hidden source of suffering—accused of causing plagues, economic collapse, social decay. What is happening now is not a new story. It is an old one told through new technology. Gaza has become the screen onto which ancient suspicions are projected in high definition. The pace is faster than ever, but the logic is painfully familiar.

What makes this moment different is that Gaza may be the first conflict whose global meaning is shaped more by digital emotion than by physical reality. People thousands of miles away, with little knowledge of Hamas, Israeli politics, or Jewish history, speak with total certainty. They are reacting less to facts than to a story that feels emotionally complete. In that story, Israel’s strength looks like aggression, its restraint looks like deceit, and its own trauma disappears. Once a story feels true, facts have a hard time breaking through.

So what now? Israel cannot answer an emotional indictment with facts alone. Facts matter, but they aren’t enough. What’s needed is human presence. Israeli life has to be seen as it really is—fragile and resilient, Jewish and Arab, constantly pulled between survival and conscience. Voices within the Muslim world that reject the misuse of sacred texts should be heard and amplified. And one thing must be said clearly and without hesitation: Israeli lives matter just as much as any others.

Israel is not a metaphor. It’s a place full of people just trying to live ordinary lives under extraordinary pressure. Gaza’s suffering deserves compassion. But it does not justify turning Israelis into abstractions or Jews everywhere into suspects. That isn’t justice. It’s wrong. The internet may prefer simple stories, but real life rarely works that way. Israel deserves to be seen clearly before it’s judged.