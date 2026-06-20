One of the oddities of history is that people who agree on almost nothing often seem to agree about Jews. The pattern appears so frequently that it is difficult to dismiss as coincidence. Christians accused Jews of corrupting Christian society. Nationalists accused them of weakening the nation. Communists accused them of serving capitalism. Nazis accused them of controlling both capitalism and communism. Islamists accused them of obstructing Islamic renewal. The accusations changed from age to age, yet they retained a strange family resemblance. Again and again, Jews appeared not merely as opponents but as explanations.

That fact raises a question. Why have Jews so often occupied this role? Why do movements with radically different goals and worldviews repeatedly arrive at similar conclusions? It is tempting to answer by looking at Jews themselves. Yet the sheer variety of the accusations points in another direction. The accusations often contradict one another. What they reveal may tell us less about Jews than about the societies producing them.

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Every civilization carries a story about itself. It imagines a future toward which history is moving and explains how that future will arrive. Sometimes the story is religious. Sometimes it is political. Sometimes it is national, revolutionary, or ideological. Whatever form it takes, it gives people a way of understanding both their present difficulties and their future hopes. For a time, the story seems persuasive because it appears to explain reality.

Eventually reality pushes back. The future people expected to arrive never quite takes shape. Promises remain only partially fulfilled. Reforms solve some problems while creating others. Movements that once seemed full of promise begin to disappoint. Institutions that inspired confidence lose their authority. Ideas that once felt self-evidently true no longer seem so certain. In moments like these, societies face a choice. They can ask whether something was wrong with their assumptions, or they can look for someone to blame for standing in the way.

The first response is usually the more difficult one. It requires a society to ask uncomfortable questions about itself. Were its assumptions mistaken? Did its leaders make poor decisions? Did the movement contribute to the very problems it now condemns? Few people are eager to pursue that line of inquiry, especially after investing years of hope in a particular vision of the future. Honest self-examination demands humility and sometimes an admission of failure. Looking for an obstacle is often easier. If the vision itself remains beyond criticism, then the explanation must be found somewhere else.

This may help explain why antisemitism has appeared in so many different societies and historical periods. It does more than provide an enemy to oppose. It offers an explanation that allows people to preserve their hopes without confronting the reasons those hopes have gone unfulfilled. Rather than asking what might be wrong within the nation, the movement, the religion, or the culture itself, attention is redirected toward an external source of blame. Responsibility is moved elsewhere, and the larger story remains intact. In that sense, antisemitism often serves as an alternative to self-examination.

Seen from this angle, the most striking feature of antisemitism is its ability to adapt to radically different circumstances. The accusations change, sometimes dramatically, from one age to another. In one period Jews are portrayed as enemies of religion. In another they are accused of undermining national identity. Elsewhere they are blamed for resisting revolution, controlling finance, or embodying colonial power. The charges often contradict one another, yet the pattern remains recognizable. Whatever hopes a society places in the future, Jews somehow find themselves cast as the reason those hopes remain unfulfilled.

What makes the present moment unusual is not the existence of antisemitism. Antisemitism has never disappeared. The unusual feature is that several civilizational stories appear to be losing credibility at the same time. Across much of the Western world, confidence in institutions, globalization, and liberal democracy has weakened. Nationalist movements are increasingly animated by anxiety rather than optimism. Across large parts of the Muslim world, decades of frustration and unrealized aspirations continue to generate disillusionment. The details differ, but the mood is similar. Many people no longer trust the futures they were promised.

When confidence weakens, the demand for explanations grows stronger. Different traditions of modernity locate Jewish influence in different places. Some portray Jews as symbols of colonial domination. Others portray them as symbols of global power and elite influence. Still others portray them as obstacles to religious renewal. The explanations differ dramatically. Yet they perform a similar function. Jews become the obstacle standing between the present world and the future people believe should have arrived by now.

This is what makes the current moment worth paying attention to. It is one thing when enemies accuse Jews. History contains many examples of that. It is another when enemies who distrust and even despise one another begin reaching for similar explanations. For most of history, these movements blamed each other. Increasingly, however, they appear to be converging on a common symbolic target. They disagree about the future. They increasingly agree about who prevented it.

That convergence matters because antisemitism becomes most dangerous when it escapes the boundaries of a single movement. A prejudice confined to the margins remains limited in its reach. A prejudice that appears simultaneously in universities, activist organizations, political movements, religious networks, media platforms, and online communities acquires a very different kind of power. It becomes part of the cultural atmosphere. People encounter it from multiple directions at once, often without recognizing that they are encountering the same underlying pattern.

The danger is not simply that hostility toward Jews may be increasing. History has seen periods of antisemitism before. What feels different today is that people who disagree about almost everything else are increasingly assigning Jews the same role in their explanations of the world. They tell different stories and point to different grievances, yet they often arrive at remarkably similar conclusions. Over time, those conclusions can begin to feel less like the language of a particular movement and more like part of the surrounding culture. Ideas that once belonged to separate ideological camps start reinforcing one another, even when the people holding them remain bitter opponents.

For much of the postwar period, competing ideologies often restrained one another. The political left, the political right, liberal institutions, and religious communities disagreed sharply, but those disagreements limited the spread of any single antisemitic narrative. Today some of those barriers appear weaker. Ideas once confined to the margins travel rapidly across social media, activist networks, and global political movements. The result is a convergence that would have been difficult to imagine a generation ago.

That does not mean another Holocaust is imminent. History never repeats itself in exactly the same way. But it does mean that Jews increasingly find themselves at the intersection of multiple forms of civilizational frustration. The danger is not a single movement. The danger is that many movements are beginning to find common cause in the same explanation.

Perhaps this is why antisemitism should be understood as more than a problem for Jews. It is also a sign that something larger is happening within a society. Confident civilizations can afford self-criticism because they do not fear where it might lead. Civilizations that have begun to doubt themselves often search for explanations that protect them from uncomfortable truths. The more difficult self-examination becomes, the more attractive scapegoats appear.

The question, then, is not simply why antisemitism persists. The more revealing question is why so many different movements seem to need it at the same time. Antisemitism has always told us something about Jews. It may tell us even more about civilizations that no longer know how to explain their own disappointments.