True love risks rejection for the sake of eternity.

I once had a close friendship with a Muslim man I’ll call Muhammad (not his real name). We traveled to events together, broke bread at one another’s tables, and built the kind of trust that only comes through shared experiences. Our friendship was genuine, and I cherished it deeply. But one day, I shared the gospel with him. I knew what I was risking—that my words about Jesus as Savior and Lord might rupture our relationship. And they did. From that moment, the friendship slowly dissolved. Calls were not returned, invitations ceased, and eventually the bond we had was gone.

Losing that friendship hurt more than I expected. Yet in the loss, I was confronted with a sobering truth: faithfulness to Christ sometimes demands the willingness to let go of what is most dear, even a friend we love.

Jesus’ Hard Words

Jesus never promised that following Him would keep all our relationships intact. In fact, He promised the opposite. “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword” (Matthew 10:34). His words cut through every natural bond—family, friends, even our own lives. Loyalty to Him comes first.

These words strike hard against our natural desire for harmony. We want to believe that faith will strengthen every friendship. But Jesus warned that His gospel divides, because it confronts the deepest loyalties of the human heart. To call someone to repentance and faith in Christ is to call them to surrender every competing allegiance. That demand is offensive to the flesh. It was offensive to Muhammad. And it cost me his friendship.

True Love Risks Rejection

When I shared Christ with Muhammad, it wasn’t to win an argument or to prove my convictions. It was because I loved him. To remain silent in order to keep his approval would have been easier—but it would not have been love. Silence may preserve comfort, but it does not rescue a soul.

Paul wrestled with this same tension. In Galatians 1:10 he declared, “If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ.” There it is: a dividing line between pleasing friends and pleasing God. Love compelled me to risk the friendship. Love compels us all to open our mouths even when it may close a door.

Modern-day believers experience the same cost. In the Middle East, young Muslims who come to Christ often lose not just friends but their entire community. One convert in Egypt described it this way: “The day I followed Jesus, I buried my social life.”

In South Asia, a man I met shared how his neighbors completely cut him off after he confessed Christ. Overnight, the people he had grown up with no longer greeted him. Invitations to weddings and community meals stopped. What hurt most was not anger, but the cold silence of people who once called him a friend. Yet even as he carried that loneliness, he told me with a radiant smile, “I have gained Christ. And He is enough.”

And this is not only a distant reality. In the West, I’ve met Christian university students who faced rejection from their Muslim classmates after speaking about Christ. One student in the UK told me that after a single conversation about Jesus as the Son of God, a friendship of several years ended almost immediately. Another described how he was excluded from study groups because of his open witness. These are not life-and-death situations, but they cut deeply—and they remind us that the call of Christ to “bear His reproach” is just as relevant on a London campus as it is in a South Asian village.

The Blessing of Bearing Shame

The sting of rejection is real. To lose a friend feels like losing a piece of yourself. Yet Scripture promises that this suffering is not wasted. “If you are insulted for the name of Christ, you are blessed, because the Spirit of glory and of God rests upon you” (1 Peter 4:14).

There is fellowship with Christ that can only be known through rejection. Hebrews 13:13 exhorts us: “Let us go to him outside the camp and bear the reproach he endured.” When we stand outside the warmth of human approval, we discover the nearness of Christ’s presence. Losing Muhammad’s friendship broke my heart, but it anchored me more firmly in the Friend who never forsakes.

Seeds Sown in Pain

The story with Muhammad may feel like an ending, but in God’s providence it may yet be a beginning. The gospel is seed (Luke 8:11). Seeds often disappear beneath the soil, seemingly dead, before they bear fruit. What I spoke to Muhammad may one day rise in his heart when God gives growth (1 Corinthians 3:6). Faithfulness is not measured by immediate results but by obedience.

That truth is confirmed in missionary testimonies worldwide. A worker in North Africa once shared how he spent years pouring into Muslim friends, only to watch them drift away. But ten years later, one of those same men contacted him in secret, confessing that the words he once resisted had never left him. In God’s timing, the seed sprouted. What looked like failure was actually the slow unfolding of grace.

A Call to Courage

We live in an age that prizes tolerance, approval, and affirmation. The temptation for Christians is to stay quiet, to preserve peace, to avoid awkwardness. Yet Jesus calls us to something higher. He calls us to take up our cross—not just in public, but in the quiet places of friendship where love and loyalty collide.

If you are holding back from sharing the gospel with a friend because you fear rejection, I understand. I have lived that fear. I have felt the sting of loss. But hear the words of Christ: “Whoever loses his life for my sake will find it” (Matthew 10:39). Sometimes that “loss” is a friendship. Sometimes it is reputation. Sometimes it is safety. But what is lost on earth is never wasted in heaven.

Conclusion: Eternal Friendship

In the end, the willingness to lose a friend for Christ is not cruelty—it is compassion. It declares that eternity matters more than approval, that truth matters more than comfort, and that the love of Christ compels us to speak.

My story with Muhammad is one among thousands being lived out across the world today. From college campuses in London to villages in South Asia to neighborhoods in North Africa, Christians are losing friendships, reputations, and sometimes even their lives because they are unwilling to be silent about Christ. And yet they are also discovering this: what we lose in man’s approval, we gain in the friendship of Christ, the One who sticks closer than a brother (Proverbs 18:24).

Until that day when all things are made new, may we count the cost, bear the reproach, and trust that even our losses will shine with eternal glory.

A Prayer of Resolve

Lord Jesus, You bore the reproach of men for my sake. Give me courage to bear reproach for Yours. Teach me to love my friends enough to risk their rejection, to speak Your name even when silence would be easier. Strengthen believers around the world who suffer loss for Your gospel. And let us all rest in the friendship that can never be broken—Yours. Amen.

Who is Tim Orr?

Tim Orr is a scholar, evangelical minister, and interfaith consultant with over 30 years of experience in cross-cultural ministry. He holds six degrees, including a master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Muslim scholars. Tim taught Religious Studies for 15 years at Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus and has worked as a research associate at the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, studying congregations and polarization. He also served as a research assistant at the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, part of Hartford International University, contributing to the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project.

He is now pursuing a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, furthering his research in areas such as Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam.

Tim has spoken at universities including Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Tehran, as well as in mosques across the UK. He has published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals and authored several books. Through his writing and teaching, Tim seeks to bridge the gap between academic scholarship and everyday interfaith engagement, bringing a gospel-centered perspective to pressing cultural and theological questions.