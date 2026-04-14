You might be surprised with what I am about to say, because my job involves helping churches develop strategies and training to reach Muslims. But that is not the initial starting point. Real ministry starts with the spiritual condition of the church itself—specifically, whether its affections are actually aligned with God’s through prayer. In that sense, prayer isn’t just preparation for mission; it’s a kind of test. It reveals whether a church is ready for mission at all.

Throughout Scripture, we see this pattern, prayer is foundational to mission (Acts 1, Acts 13, Luke 10). Mission doesn’t result from ambition or great ideas, it results from surrender. And in the case of Muslims, this is especially significant. Islam is not just a worldview that can be easily countered, it is a detailed theological system with a response to many Christian beliefs. Therefore, our ministry cannot depend on persuasion or technique: if someone comes to Christ, it is because God has moved. In this case, prayer is not just an afterthought or supplementary, it is essential to the work in this context.

Prayer doesn’t just get us ready to speak; it reveals how we actually see Muslims, In most churches, that disposition is largely influenced by fear or political assumptions, not love, and through intercession, God begins to change our hearts. Suspicion is replaced with compassion, and Muslims no longer seem like a problem to fix, but like people Jesus died for.

____________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.