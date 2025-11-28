Let me start with a quick clarification. A few hours ago I sent out the unedited version of my piece on Israel and Dispensationalism. My aim was to highlight what many see as a real weakness in the system, but I didn’t send the revised version I intended to—and I may still share it later. Dispensationalism actually has three major streams, and the third addresses many of the criticisms aimed at the earlier two, but I wasn’t happy with how I handled some of that in the draft you saw. Normally I write the first version on Facebook, the second on The Times of Israel, and the third on Substack, rereading each time so I can clean things up. But with the holidays, I rushed it. And to make matters worse, I usually keep each article in one Google Doc, but this one was spread across two, and I forgot that. So when I went to publish it, I accidentally grabbed the unedited copy.

From my vantage point, Western commentators keep making the same predictable mistake. They believe there ways of looking at the problems of the wold are always right. They show up with imported theories like colonial guilt, anti-imperial reflexes, postcolonial buzzwords, and assume the Middle East will fall into their diagrams. It never does. Their analysis becomes a kind of moral theater, which includes dramatic language, thin history, and almost no understanding of the religious pressures that have shaped the region longer than the West itself has existed. They miss the real story—the way the conflict carries a spiritual gravity that no campus theory can account for. And they consistently ignore the oldest architecture of the region: the Islamic hierarchy that defined who could live, who could worship, and who could rule. Remove that from the picture and you’re just staring at shadows on a wall, mistaking symptoms for causes.



The dhimma system began in the 7th century, during the earliest years of Islamic rule, and became fully established by the 8th century. It was a legal and social arrangement that allowed Jews and Christians to live under Muslim authority with protection, but in a clearly lower, dependent status.



It didn’t look identical in every century, but its underlying instinct barely budged: Jews and Christians could live under Muslim rule—but under it. They could pray, they could earn a living, they could survive. But they could not rule, and they certainly couldn’t shape the political horizon. For many jurists this wasn’t practical governance; it was theology. Jewish political weakness was interpreted as evidence for Islam’s truth. That’s how deeply the idea ran.



So when Israel was born in 1948, it didn’t just redraw maps. It detonated a hierarchy that had shaped the region’s moral imagination for more than a thousand years. Jewish sovereignty wasn’t a policy shift—it was a spiritual rupture. It was perceived ny Muslims that Israel was a conquered land that happened long ago, through the hand of Muslims. It told a very old system, in plain language: You were wrong.



None of this means classical norms explain every ounce of modern fury. But is does explain the systemic realities that are taking place in the eyes of Muslims. There were long stretches where Muslims, Jews, and Christians found workable rhythms inside that hierarchy, even if the imbalance was baked in. But modern Islamism didn’t inherit those rhythms; it seized the old assumptions and wired them into a different machine. In Islamist thinking, any land once ruled by Muslims remains Muslim forever. Add twentieth-century revolutionary fever and postcolonial rage, and the result isn’t ordinary hostility. It’s cosmic. Qutb and Maududi didn’t invent that instinct—they supercharged it, fusing medieval ideas to global ideological currents and giving them a scale they never had. That’s the storm we see now: ancient roots, modern voltage.



This is also why Arab Christians felt 1948 the way they did. They lost homes, villages, status—everything—right alongside their Muslim neighbors. They named it the Nakba, the catastrophe, and the grief wasn’t invented. It was as real as the keys families still keep in drawers. Arab nationalism became their common language, the one story that promised dignity in a region where Christian communities had always lived with a certain fragility. But that nationalist lens could only tell one story—loss. It could not make sense of the most astonishing fact of the modern Middle East: Israel survived.



And here’s what Western readers almost never grasp: Israel’s existence is not the anomaly in the region — it is the correction. For centuries, the Jewish story was pushed to the margins of its own homeland, trimmed down by empires that came and went like passing weather. Yet the people remained. When the state was reborn, it did not appear out of thin air. It was the return of a people to the geography that God had given them. This homecoming was so unlikely that it should have stunned the world into reverence. Instead what should have been clear, Israel became the one nation asked to justify its right to breathe. But the right does not come from diplomats or borders drawn in smoky backrooms; it comes from a story older than every capital on earth. Israel is not an intruder in the Middle East. It is the oldest native in the room.



And this must be said without apology: no other people on earth has shown the restraint Israel has while fighting for its life. Any honest reading of the region sees the contrast immediately. Surrounded by regimes that crush dissent without hesitation, Israel — with all its flaws and political brawls — preserves a democracy built by refugees and survivors. It absorbs rockets while offering humanitarian corridors. It buries its dead while warning its enemies’ civilians. It carries the moral burden of war with a weight that authoritarian neighbors never even pretend to lift. And still, the chorus of condemnation grows louder in lecture halls oceans away. But Israel’s ethic does not depend on applause. It is rooted in something far sturdier: a conviction that human life bears the imprint of God, even when the world forgets it. In a region where power is often measured in brutality, Israel’s insistence on dignity is not a weakness. It is a declaration of who they are — and who they refuse to become.



Christian theology, however, does have categories for things that shatter human prediction. Empires rise, empires fall. Yet the Jewish people remain—sometimes hanging by a thread, sometimes by sheer miracle, but always there. Their survival isn’t background scenery. It’s a central line of the biblical narrative Christians claim as their own. To treat Jewish survival—or Jewish statehood—as something awkward for our theology is to close our eyes to Scripture’s own logic.



And this leads to a hard truth, but one Christians can’t dodge: Israel’s return isn’t a geopolitical accident. It sits inside a biblical arc that exile never canceled. You don’t need timelines or prophecy charts to see it. You just have to acknowledge the raw improbability of a people scattered for two millennia—persecuted, expelled, ghettoized, nearly annihilated—and then returning to the same land that shaped their Scriptures. Across the centuries, Christians of every stripe understood that Israel’s story wasn’t over. The modern state may be secular, flawed, messy—but God has never waited for perfect vessels to move history.



On the ground, everything shifted fast. One Christian generation grew up with flannel-graph maps of ancient Israel stapled to Sunday-school walls. The next swallowed nationalist slogans as if they were family wisdom. Palestinian identity wasn’t fabricated out of thin air, but Arafat weaponized it brilliantly—casting Jews as invaders and Palestinians as the land’s ancient heirs. It was tidy, emotionally satisfying, and exportable. Pain will cling to any story that helps it make sense of itself.



Many Middle Eastern Christians grabbed that story. Not because it traced cleanly onto Scripture, but because it traced cleanly onto their wounds. It explained shrinking congregations, leaving families, churches hollowing out year by year. It gave their heartbreak a frame.



But something precious went missing. Scripture got pushed away, and was no longer invited to speak. Political myth took the microphone. Nationalism can pack a stadium, but it does it with broad strokes—heroes on one side, villains on the other. The Middle East has never fit inside lines that clean.



A Christian reading doesn’t airbrush the suffering. It names it plainly. Churches losing their congregations. Families stretched across continents. Priests tending flocks that grow smaller every year. None of that is imagined. But pain isn’t a map. Grief doesn’t get to redraw four millennia of God’s dealings with the Jewish people. Christians can look straight at occupation, displacement, the grind of checkpoints, the weight of generational trauma—and still refuse to claim any of it erases covenant. Suffering is real. It isn’t in charge.



Arab nationalism told one story. Western postcolonial theory told another. Both carried their own moral gravity. Both gave people language for their wounds. But neither can explain Jewish endurance, Jewish return, or the theological weight of a people who have outlived every empire determined to erase them.



When Christians abandon the larger biblical frame—God’s sovereignty, God’s interruptions, God’s reversals—they start talking like activists instead of believers. And once that happens, the entire landscape collapses into flattening clichés: Israel becomes just another state; Palestinians just another grievance; history just another political slogan.



Now, some Christians are quietly stepping back. They’re questioning the slogans they inherited. They’re rediscovering the instincts their great-grandparents carried without needing academic permission. They’re picking up the older compass—the one that doesn’t spin with every ideological gust.

Meanwhile, Western academics continue offering the region a prefab script: oppressor, oppressed, resistance, injustice—ready for classroom consumption. Some Arab Christian thinkers adopted that language because it promised moral clarity. But anyone who lives in the actual Middle East could feel the hollowness underneath. Liberation theology hits the emotions, yes, but stretched over the region’s history, it’s as thin as paper.