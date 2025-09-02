A Recent Incident at the Olympics

At the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, during Israel’s men’s soccer match against Mali at Parc des Princes on July 24, the Israeli national anthem was drowned in boos. The sound system blasted in a desperate attempt to cover it up, but the hostility of the crowd was impossible to ignore. Riot vans, motorbikes, and armed escorts were needed just to get the Israeli team into the arena. Each time an Israeli player touched the ball, a wave of jeers erupted, culminating in clashes among fans that forced security to step in (Newsweek, 2024). This was not a momentary outburst but a stark display of the growing tide of global antisemitism—an animosity that singles out the Jewish state as uniquely illegitimate and unjust among the nations. (Newsweek, 2024).

Thus, what happened last year wasn’t simply a political protest. This was a ritualized rejection. On the world’s biggest stage, where nations celebrate their identity through symbols like flags and anthems, only one country was treated as if it had no right to exist. Not Iran. Not North Korea. Not China. Israel. The one Jewish state in the world.

Why Israel Gets Singled Out

The hypocrisy is staggering. China detains millions of Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps, sterilizes women, and bulldozes mosques. North Korea starves its people while running gulags that rival the worst horrors of the 20th century. Iran hangs dissidents from cranes and persecutes minorities daily. Venezuela has imploded into Marxist authoritarianism, driving millions into exile. Yet none of their anthems are booed at international events. Their teams march into Olympic stadiums without riot vans, their athletes compete without constant jeers, their flags are flown without protest.

Why the double standard? Because Israel is different. Israel is Jewish. Its existence challenges a worldview in which Jews are supposed to remain perpetual outsiders—never sovereign, never powerful, never capable of defending themselves. The very idea of Jews running their own nation on their ancestral land, and doing it successfully, is intolerable to those who carry the ancient prejudice.

The Symbolism of Booing

A national anthem is not just a song; it is the heartbeat of a people. To boo it is not to debate policies, it is to delegitimize the nation itself. When the anthem belongs to Israel, the only Jewish homeland, the booing takes on an unmistakable meaning: you, as a people, have no right to exist.

This is why the gesture feels so familiar. It echoes the chants of medieval mobs shouting at Jews in European ghettos. It mirrors the slogans of 20th-century antisemites who demanded Jews “go back where they came from,” only to deny them safety in that very place. Today, the hostility is dressed in the language of “justice” or “solidarity with Palestine,” but it is the same ancient reflex—resentment at Jewish survival and sovereignty.

History Repeats Itself

We have seen this play out before. At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Jewish athletes were deliberately excluded from Germany’s teams, and international delegations looked the other way (Large, 2007). The message was clear: Jews had no place in the symbols of global unity. In 1975, the United Nations passed the infamous “Zionism is racism” resolution, effectively declaring the Jewish national movement uniquely illegitimate while excusing nationalism elsewhere (United Nations General Assembly, 1975). Both moments turned global platforms into stages for antisemitic exclusion.

The 2024 Olympic booing fits that same pattern. It was not an isolated act of protest but a continuation of the long history of denying Jews their legitimacy among the nations. When the anthem of Israel is jeered in Paris, it is part of the same symbolic tradition that once barred Jews from guilds, universities, parliaments, and eventually whole countries. Only now, the rejection comes draped in the moral language of “human rights.”

The Disguise of “Justice”

Of course, the defense is always ready: “We’re not antisemitic, just anti-Zionist.” But if this were truly about justice, the outrage would be consistent. The anthem of China would be booed for genocide. The anthem of Iran would be booed for executions. The anthem of Russia would be booed for invading Ukraine. Yet none of these provoke the same visceral rejection. The spotlight is fixed on Israel alone. That tells you this is not about justice—it’s about prejudice wearing a mask.

It is a prejudice that adapts to the times. In the Middle Ages, Jews were hated as Christ-killers. In the 19th century, they were hated as capitalist exploiters or revolutionary agitators. In the 20th century, they were hated as racial inferiors. And today, they are hated as Zionists. The labels change, but the obsession remains.

Why This Matters

Some will argue that booing is harmless, a mere expression of free speech. But symbols matter. Symbols shape culture, and culture shapes action. When an entire stadium feels comfortable jeering the anthem of the Jewish state, it normalizes a worldview where Jewish legitimacy is optional. And history shows us where that road leads. Antisemitism always begins with words and symbols before it escalates into violence.

No, not everyone who booed in Paris consciously hates Jews. But that’s the point—antisemitism has always thrived in precisely this way. It spreads under the guise of “what everyone knows,” of “justice,” of “standing with the oppressed.” Intentions don’t erase outcomes. The outcome here is unmistakable: Israel is treated as uniquely illegitimate, while other oppressive regimes get a pass.

The Oldest Hatred in Modern Clothing

Booing Israel’s anthem at the Olympics wasn’t just about Gaza, or settlements, or politics. It was about identity. It was about reminding the Jewish state that, in the eyes of many, it remains an outsider, unwelcome on the stage of nations. It was about rehearsing the world’s oldest hatred in a modern arena, with cameras rolling and the crowd cheering it on.

So let’s call it what it is. Booing Israel’s anthem may not always come from direct Jew-hatred, but it is steeped in it. It is antisemitism with a fresh coat of paint. And until we are honest enough to say so, we will keep watching this ancient poison dress itself up as virtue while it corrodes everything it touches.

To boo Israel’s anthem is not just to jeer a song—it is to jeer the very right of the Jewish people to exist as a nation, and that is antisemitism in its purest form.

References

Large, D. C. (2007). Nazi Games: The Olympics of 1936. W. W. Norton & Company.

Newsweek. (2024, July 24). Israel’s national anthem booed at Paris Olympics. Retrieved from https://www.newsweek.com/israels-national-anthem-booed-paris-olympics-1929881

Parts of this article were generated using AI assistance. The content was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited for accuracy and clarity.