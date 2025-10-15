Over the past several months, I’ve had the privilege of writing a series of articles for The Daily Declaration, exploring how faith, culture, and ideology intersect in today’s world. These pieces examine some of the most pressing challenges facing Christianity and the West — from the reshaping of public discourse to the hollowing out of theological conviction within the church itself.

I wanted to pass them along here for readers of this blog, as each one addresses a different facet of the same larger struggle: the contest for truth, meaning, and moral clarity in an age increasingly defined by confusion and compromise.

Here’s a brief look at each article in the series:

A National Response to Islamophobia: From Anti-Hate Strategy to Ideological Manifesto

This piece looks beyond the language of tolerance to examine how government policy can begin to blur the line between opposing discrimination and policing dissent.

Will Islam Overtake Christianity as the World’s Largest Religion?

A global look at demographic trends and spiritual vitality—asking whether Islam’s rise signals a lasting shift or merely a passing moment in world history.

The Rise of Christian Nationalism as the Mainline Church’s Chief Villain

How “Christian nationalism” has become a convenient scapegoat for many churches seeking to align with cultural approval rather than biblical conviction.

How Foucault Hollowed Out Mainline Christianity — And Why We Must Return to Scripture

A deep dive into how postmodern thought eroded the intellectual and moral foundation of the faith, and why recovering the authority of Scripture is essential.

How Postmodern Politics Hijacked the Gospel in the Name of Palestine: An Intellectual Conquest of the Church

A warning about how ideological activism, disguised as theology, distorts both Israel’s story and the Gospel itself.

Together, these articles trace how ideas shape belief—and how the church can respond with truth, courage, and hope. I invite you to read, reflect, and join the conversation.

A National Response to Islamophobia: From Anti-Hate Strategy to Ideological Manifesto

“A National Response to Islamophobia” goes beyond the vital task of addressing discrimination. It also attempts to shape the terms of public conversation, introducing a tendency to equate dissent with hostility.

Is Islam truly poised to surpass Christianity and redefine global culture and politics, or are we mistaking temporary momentum for lasting dominance? The answer could shape the future of both faiths — and influence the course of civilisation — in the decades to come.

Walk into many mainline churches today, and you may hear less about Christ crucified and risen—and more about the perceived dangers of Christian nationalism.

Like termites silently hollowing out the beams of a house, Foucault’s scepticism about truth and morality slowly eroded the theological structure that had once held mainline Christianity together.

This is not just a battle of ideas. It is a battle for the soul of the church. Palestinian Liberation Theology (PLT) does not merely distort Israel’s story. It displaces Christ Himself. It trades the eternal for the political, the universal for the partisan, the kingdom of God for the agenda of man.