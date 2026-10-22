Here are some of my biblical thoughts on Christian Zionism. I firmly believe God is faithful to his word, and his promises to the Jews remain valid today. They have been fulfilled through Jesus. However, I don’t believe this means Israel is no longer significant or that God’s promise of land is no longer valid.

As mentioned above, there is a bond between the Jews and the land of Israel. Many believe their return to their homeland fulfills prophecy.

Christian Zionism should not be seen merely as a political position or an expression of nationalism, but as a belief grounded in Scripture.

I. What is our hermeneutical approach? How do we read God’s promises?

A. As we can see, God’s promises to Israel are fulfilled through Jesus. However, that doesn’t mean those promises have been canceled. These promises were given to Abraham and extend to the Gentiles as well, but they do not take away from God’s promises to Israel.

B. Salvation history involves the nation of Israel.

C. God’s promises are expanded through progressive revelation.

D. They are fulfilled in Christ but not completely fulfilled at his first coming.

E. There are three main covenants to look at

The Abrahamic covenant – land and descendants The Davidic covenant – Kingship and peace The New covenant – Salvation

F. Fulfillment in Christ does not spiritualize these away.

G. We need to see the New Testament as building upon the Old Testament rather than replacing it.

H. We must see how God’s promises are enlarged.

I. Are these promises being enlarged or changed or canceled?

Several reasons suggest the promise has been expanded to all humanity.

II. The promise of Land is built into the Abrahamic Covenant

A. Genesis 12:1-3. God promises Abraham land and makes him the father of many nations.

B. Genesis 12:7; 13:15-16. This includes not only Christ but also the descendants of Abraham.

C. Galatians 3:16. While Christ is the one who fulfills these promises, he does not take them away from Israel.

D. In Genesis 17:8, God promises the land of Canaan to Abraham and his descendants forever. So if God describes a particular promise as everlasting, what biblical basis is there to think that, when Christ came, the land aspect of this promise no longer applies?

D. There are several other times the land promise is repeated.

Genesis 15:5-7,18-21; 17:1-8 Abraham

Genesis 26:2-5 Isaac

Genesis 28:3-4,13-15 Jacob

Exodus 6:4,8 The children of Israel

E. God wants us to trust him to keep his word.

F. The children of Israel have a specific promise concerning a particular land. This does not negate the fact that Jesus is meant for the whole world.

G. Since the promise of land to the Jews has not been canceled, it still applies to them.

H. If we take the view that the land has been given to all of humanity, does that mean that we are no longer to see it as belonging to the Jews?

I. Romans 4: 13 says that Abraham was heir of the world. This would seem to take away from the idea that he only had a promise of land.

When Paul calls Abraham an heir of the world in Romans 4:13, it could be taken to mean he is replacing the earlier promise of the land of Canaan. I think many people feel this way. When we expand on what they are inheriting, we don’t have to take away from the promise of a specific land. They can share in Abraham’s inheritance and the blessings of the new creation.

A. From a Christian Zionist perspective, we can understand this as an expansion of the original promise.

B. We must distinguish between these ideas and how they apply to the current-day state of Israel.

C. Therefore, we can see that the promise of the land applies to the Jewish people and is built into the covenant God made with Abraham.

III. The Children of Israel did not stay in the Land due to their sin.

A. There is a difference between these judgments and the promise being canceled.

B. Deuteronomy 28:62-64. God warned them that if they did not listen to him, he would take them out of the land.

C. Deuteronomy 30:1-5. But when they turn back to God, he will bring them back to the land.

D. Ezekiel 20:40-41. God says he will bring them back to the land.

E. Hosea. Again, God is faithful to them even when they are not faithful to him.

F. When God speaks about Israel, he still seems to be referring to them as a distinct people.

G. The covenant was unconditional, but their enjoyment of its blessings was conditional.

H. So just because they are no longer in the land does not mean that God will never bring them back.

I. Ezekiel 36:24-28. God will bring them back to the land.

J. Ezekiel 37:1-14. He will bring them back to life.

K. Ezekiel 37:21-28. God will once again have them as his people, and he will make a covenant of peace with them.

L. So we see that not only will they be brought back to the land, but they will be cleansed.

M. We can apply this to current Israel, but we must be careful not to say that everything has been fulfilled just because there is a Jewish state.

Therefore, we can see that when Israel sinned against God, they were removed from the land, but they were promised that they would be brought back to it.

IV. God wants more than just Israel to be blessed.

A. Isaiah 2:1-4. God wants all of the nations to come to Jerusalem.

B. Isaiah 19:16-25. God will have other nations worship with Israel.

C. Each nation will still keep their identities.

D. He wants to reconcile people who used to hate each other.

E. Therefore, we can see that God’s purpose is not just for the Jews.

F. While God has promised land to Israel, his blessings can still extend to everyone.

G. This does not mean that we have to condone everything that the Israeli government does.

H. There needs to be justice for those who are not of Jewish descent who live in that area.

Therefore, God wants reconciliation among all nations, but he still made a covenant with the Jews.

V. Jesus and his disciples speak of the future of Israel.

A. Acts 3:18-22. Peter sees a future where the prophets will be fulfilled.

B. Romans 9:3-5 shows that Paul still identifies the Jewish people as those to whom the covenants and promises belong. Paul repeats this in Romans 11:28-29, saying the Jews remain loved for the sake of their forefathers and that God’s gifts and calling are irrevocable. Paul does not see the inclusion of the Gentiles as evidence that God has rejected his covenant people.

Romans 11. Paul speaks of the Jews returning to the covenant.

Romans 11: 1-2 Paul states that God has not rejected his people.

Romans 11:17-24. The branches of the olive tree can be put back in.

Romans 11:25-27. Israel still has a future salvation.

Romans 11:28-29. Because of the patriarchs, God loves Israel, and his calling is irrevocable.

C. 2 Samuel 7:10-11. Peace will be brought to the children of Israel.

D. Luke 13:34-35; Matthew 23:37-39. Jesus will come again when Israel is ready for him. Jesus anticipates a future acknowledgment of him; the timing and precise implications are debated.

E. Luke 21:23-24. Jerusalem will be trampled until the time of the Gentiles is fulfilled.

F. Acts 1:6-7. Jesus could have said that there was no future for Israel. Instead, he told them that they did not know when.

G. We see that Christ did not exclude Israel from the people who would benefit from his promises.

H. Acts 7:4-5. We see that Stephen still remembered that God gave Abraham the land.

I. Acts 13:17-19. Paul remembers that God gave them the land of Canaan.

J. Hebrews 11:8-9. God promised the land to Israel’s children.

K. Luke 1:32-33. Jesus will sit on his father’s throne.

L. Matthew 19:28. When things are renewed, 12 apostles will rule over the 12 tribes of Israel.

M. Romans 11:28-29. Since God’s calling is irrevocable, we know that he will keep his promises.

N. While Romans 11 does not specifically mention the land, we can use it as a starting point to argue for Christian Zionism.

O. If we believe that the Jews still have a role in God’s kingdom, then why would the land be any different?

Many of the disciples continued to believe that Israel had a future in God’s plan.

VI. Israel Still Has a Place in the New Covenant

A. Jeremiah 31:31-34. God promises to make a new covenant with Israel and Judah.

B. There will be a new way for God to work with his people.

C. Gentiles can partake in the blessings of the new covenant.

D. When Israel is saved spiritually, it will be through Jesus.

E. Ephesians 2. One body of believers includes both Jews and Gentiles.

F. Salvation is not just about being saved from hell but also about being united as one.

G. The existence of the church does not require the end of the Jewish people as a distinct people.

H. Just because the church shares in the spiritual blessings promised to Israel does not mean that the church inherits Israel’s land.

When we accept Jesus as our savior, we become part of the body of Christ.

VII. We Don’t Have to Believe in Dispensationalism to be Christian Zionists.

Christian Zionism is often associated with Dispensationalism. John Nelson Darby developed Dispensationalism in the 1800s. However, Christians believed in the restoration of the Jews to their land long before Dispensationalism developed. One such Christian was the English theologian Henry Finch. In his 1621 book The World’s Great Restoration, Finch argued that the Jews would return to the land promised to Abraham. Increase Mather also wrote about the Jews being restored to their homeland in The Mystery of Israel’s Salvation (1669). John Milton also believed the Jews would one day return to their homeland in Paradise Regained. There were other Protestants who believed that the Jews would one day turn to Christ but did not necessarily believe they would return to their homeland. This distinction matters because not all Christian Zionists share the same theological views. Not all are dispensationalists. As Gerald McDermott has shown, Christians can believe that God will fulfill his promises to the Jews, including the promise of land, without being dispensationalists or accepting their particular understanding of Scripture and eschatology. So we shouldn’t assume that Christian Zionism is exclusively a dispensationalist view.

A. Many people associate Christian Zionism with dispensationalism.

B. We can believe in God’s promise to the Jews without believing in dispensationalism.

C. Many theologians believed in the return of the Jews to the land long before dispensationalism emerged.

D. We can look to the Protestants who believed in the return of the Jews.

E. We can see these ideas throughout history.

F. Some people believed that the Jews would one day be converted but did not believe they would return to Israel.

G. So we know that dispensationalism was not the first time Christians believed in these ideas.

H. We should judge Christian Zionism on its biblical basis rather than its associations.

We can see that Christians can arrive at Christian Zionism through different theological approaches.

VIII. Israel Today

A. The Jews have returned to their homeland.

B. The country of Israel was created in 1948.

C. The return of the Jews to Israel can be viewed as a fulfillment of Scripture.

D. God has promised to bring the Jews back to Israel.

E. The Jewish people have survived all these years and are back in their homeland.

F. We should not assume that modern Israel represents the complete fulfillment of God’s promises.

G. Just because they are back in the land does not mean that what they are doing is right.

H. The Palestinians still have rights in that land as well. Affirming God’s covenant promises to the Jewish people does not eliminate the moral responsibilities of the State of Israel toward Palestinians and other inhabitants of the land. Scripture consistently joins divine blessing with obligations of justice, righteousness, and concern for the stranger. A biblical theology of Israel must therefore affirm both God’s faithfulness to the Jewish people and the dignity and legitimate rights of their neighbors.

I. There are still promises awaiting fulfillment.

A. There are three things to keep in mind when discussing Israel.

The Jewish people descended from Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. The land promise God gave them. The modern State of Israel.

B. Ezekiel 36:24-28. God will bring them back to the land.

C. Ezekiel 37:21-28. When he brings them back, he will make a covenant of peace with them.

D. We can assume that these things are currently being fulfilled, but we cannot say for sure that every verse has been fulfilled.

E. Just because God has blessed the Jews does not mean that they can do anything they want in the land.

F. When Israel became a state, it did not fulfill every prophecy that spoke of the Jews returning to the land.

G. The modern return of the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland is theologically significant and may be understood as part of God’s continuing providential purposes for Israel. Nevertheless, Christians should be cautious about identifying the establishment of the modern State of Israel with the complete or direct fulfillment of specific biblical prophecies.

• The Jewish people: A historical and covenantal people whose identity continues.

• The land of Israel: The geographical territory associated with God’s promises to Abraham and his descendants.

• The modern State of Israel: A contemporary political state established in 1948, whose actions remain subject to moral evaluation.

IX. What About Jerusalem?

A. Many verses mention Jerusalem.

B. The New Testament still speaks of Israel having a future.

C. Revelation 11:8. While this could be any city, most believe it is Jerusalem.

D. Revelation 14:1. Mount Zion could be on earth or in heaven.

E. Revelation 20:9. This could be referring to Jerusalem as well.

F. Revelation 21:10-12. The new Jerusalem will bear the names of the 12 tribes of Israel.

G. The promise of a new creation does not mean that God’s promises to the Jews have ended.

I. Luke 1:32-33. Jesus will reign on David’s throne.

A. Matthew 19:28. Jesus mentions the 12 tribes of Israel in the future.

B. These verses can all be applied to Israel, but we should not take them out of context.

Therefore, the New Testament still mentions Jerusalem.

X. Why Christian Zionism

A. Some forms of supersessionism understand the church as replacing Israel in God’s covenant purposes. In contrast, others maintain that Christ fulfilled Israel’s promises and extended them to the church. Christian Zionism challenges the conclusion that such fulfillment eliminates the continuing covenantal significance of the Jewish people or the promise of land.

B. If God’s unconditional promises to Israel can be permanently revoked, difficult questions arise concerning the reliability of God’s covenant faithfulness.

C. When Gentiles were brought into God’s fold, it did not mean that the Jews were left out.

D. We must continue to affirm that God keeps his promises to the Jews.

E. The church can share in the blessings God promised to Israel.

F. If we say that God broke his word to one group of people, why would we trust him to keep his word to us?

G. By believing in Christian Zionism, we can show that we stand with the Jews.

H. Not all Christians who do not believe in Christian Zionism believe that God has rejected the Jews.

I. Some believe that God still has a future for the Jews but do not believe in the promise of land.

J. There are three questions we need to ask ourselves.

Has God rejected the Jews? Do the Jews still have a future with God? Do we believe that they have a promise of land?

K. Just because we believe that God has not rejected the Jews does not mean we have to believe in the land promise.

L. As Christian Zionists, we believe that expanding God’s promises to the whole world does not cancel his original promises to Israel.

Therefore, we believe that Christian Zionism is true because we know that God has not rejected the Jews.

XI. What this means for Christian Zionism

The covenant stands. God will keep his word to the Jews.

The promise of land still applies to the Jews.

Jesus did not cancel the promise of land; he just expanded it.

We can believe Israel has a future in God’s plan without assuming that its future will look like the modern State of Israel.

When God restores Israel, he will restore them spiritually.

God wants to bring peace to the world, not just Israel.

We don’t have to be dispensationalists to be Christian Zionists.

We can believe that the Jewish people’s return to Israel fulfills God’s word.

We must distinguish God’s promises to Israel from the modern State of Israel.

If God can keep his promises to the Jews, he will keep his promises to us.

XII. Verses to Look at

Verse Meaning

Genesis 12:1-3 The promise to Abraham

Genesis 13:15-16 Land and the children of Abraham

Genesis 17:8 The promise of the land

Deuteronomy 30: 1-5 God will bring Israel back to the land

Ezekiel 36: 24-28 God will bring the Jews back to the land

Ezekiel 37: 1-14 God will bring the Jews back to life

Ezekiel 37:21-28 God will bring peace to Israel

Isaiah 19: 23-25 God will bring other nations to Israel

2 Samuel 7:10-11 God will protect Israel

Luke 1: 32-33 Jesus will sit on the throne of David

Luke 13:34-35 Jesus is coming back to Israel

Matthew 19: 28 Jesus will sit with the 12 tribes of Israel

Acts 1:6-7 Jesus redirects the disciples’ concern about timing without explicitly rejecting their question about restoration.

Acts 7:4-5 God gave them the land

Romans 4:13 Abraham was given the world

Romans 11:1-2 God has not rejected Israel

Romans 11: 17-24 The branches can be put back in the tree

Romans 11: 25-27 There is a salvation coming for Israel

Romans 11:28-29 God has not rejected Israel

Jeremiah 31: 31-34 God will make a new covenant with Israel

Galatians 3: 28-29 The Jews and Gentiles are one in Christ

Hebrews 11: 8-16 The Jews will one day have the land they were promised

Revelation 21: 10-12 Jerusalem will have the names of the 12 tribes

XIII. When God gives a promise and then expands it, does that mean the original promise no longer stands?

A. We can say that Jesus is the one who will inherit all of God’s promises.

B. Galatians 3:28-29. Everyone who is in Christ is a child of Abraham. Some might interpret this as taking away from what God originally promised the Jews.

C. Romans 4:13. Abraham was heir of the world. This seems to expand the promise.

D. Some would argue that because the promise now encompasses the whole world, the specific promise of Canaan no longer has significance.

E. We can see that both can be true.

F. Hebrews 11:8-16. Hebrews recalls the historical land promise but emphasizes a heavenly homeland; it does not explicitly predict a future territorial restoration.

G. While the Jews may one day have the land, they will have something greater.

H. John 4:21-24. Worship will no longer be in one location.

I. We know that when Jesus came, worship was no longer centered on one location.

J. Ephesians 2:11-22. We are all one in Christ.

K. Romans 11:1-29. Paul still distinguishes between the Jews and Gentiles.

L. Are these promises being expanded or changed?

M. We believe that they are being expanded.

N. We know that these promises were made to the Jews and that they had a geographical aspect to them.

O. When we look at all the verses that speak of the promise of the land, we can see that God has not taken it away from them.

Therefore, the promises of God still apply to the Jewish people.

Conclusion

We can see that God has not rejected his people. He has made promises to them, and we know that he will fulfill them.

Christ brings these promises to pass.

While the promise has expanded to include the whole world, the Jewish people still retain their promise of a particular land.

The Jews’ return to Israel is a sign that God is fulfilling his word.

We don’t have to believe in dispensationalism to believe in Christian Zionism.

Just because God expanded the promise to include the world does not mean he took away his original promise to the Jews.

Suggested Reading

McDermott, Gerald R. Israel Matters: Why Christians Must Think Differently about the People and the Land. Grand Rapids, MI: Brazos Press, 2017.

———, ed. The New Christian Zionism: Fresh Perspectives on Israel and the Land. Downers Grove, IL: IVP Academic, 2016.

———, ed. Understanding the Jewish Roots of Christianity: Biblical, Theological, and Historical Essays on the Relationship between Christianity and Judaism. Bellingham, WA: Lexham Press, 2021.

———. A New History of Redemption: The Work of Jesus the Messiah through the Millennia. Grand Rapids, MI: Baker Academic, 2024.