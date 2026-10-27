I was asked by a French scholar friend to give my take on the article written by David Neuhaus, who recently published an article in Études in May 2026 titled Christian Zionism Is Not Christian. Neuhaus is a Jewish-born Israeli Catholic priest, Jesuit theologian, and biblical scholar. He is known for his work in Jewish-Christian relations, Palestinian rights, and criticism of Christian Zionism.

Neuhaus argues that Christian Zionism is not Christian because it aligns itself with Jewish nationalism. I think he makes some good arguments about nationalism and the possible misuse of Scripture. Christians should be aware of how God commanded Israel to treat foreigners living in their land (Leviticus 19:33–34, Exodus 22:21, Deuteronomy 10:18–19, Deuteronomy 24:17–19, Leviticus 24:22, Ezekiel 47:21–23, Malachi 3:5). Israel, like any other country, should be criticized when it engages in wrongdoing. The problem, however, with what I believe is the overwhelming majority of Christian theologians across denominations who criticize Israel for its perceived wrongs, especially the current Pope, is that they know very little about Islam. They tend to approach Islam through an interfaith lens that emphasizes idealism and Muslim perspectives rather than theological realism, which requires giving Islamic canonical sources serious consideration. Israel’s responses also need to be evaluated in light of the hostility it faces from Islamist movements. This context is essential for understanding Israel’s security concerns rather than relying exclusively on an oppressor-and-oppressed framework. I have seen this time and again among theologians across different regions and denominations. The result is that Israel, even when responding to attacks, is portrayed as the aggressor. This appears to be the lens through which Neuhaus views the situation. As far as I can tell, he believes that Zionism leads to the oppression of surrounding peoples.

Christian Zionism

One problem with Neuhaus’s argument is how he portrays Christian Zionism. He focuses primarily on what some might consider extreme forms of Christian Zionism, though I do not share his view, as I am not as concerned by dispensationalism as he is. He argues that some Christians link Israel’s current military actions to biblical prophecies about the end times and Armageddon. He also argues that some Christians believe Israel should control more land because of biblical promises. These are legitimate concerns. There’s nothing wrong with saying Israel isn’t doing God’s will in every situation. In my opinion, the problem is that he doesn’t make a persuasive case.

He uses the typical straw man argument that argues that there is only one form of Zionism. But Christian Zionism includes a much broader range of beliefs. Many Protestants believed in the restoration of Israel long before dispensationalism emerged within Protestant Christianity. Many believe that the Jewish people haven’t received all that God has promised them. Others support Israel because of the persecution Jewish people have experienced and their need for security. Gerald McDermott has argued that Christians have good biblical reasons to believe God’s promises to Israel remain valid. He argues that since the New Testament does not say God took his promises away from Israel, we should continue to believe those promises will be fulfilled. I don’t believe Christian Zionism should be defined exclusively by dispensationalism or its more extreme political expressions.

If he is a professional theologian, he needs to do his due diligence to respond to the broad views of Zionism.

We need to make a distinction when discussing Jews and Israel. There are the Jewish people, biblical Israel, and the State of Israel. Biblical Israel has to do with God’s promise of a certain land to the Jews. The State of Israel is a nation that was established in 1948. Christian Zionism and Christian nationalism are not the same, but there are Christians who fall under both. Christian Zionists may focus more on God’s promise to the Jews, or they may focus more on supporting the State of Israel and its claims to land. I feel that we shouldn’t lump them all together and equate them with Christian nationalists, because it often serves as a convenient progressive strongman.

Some Christians have used Christian Zionism to advance political positions, and those positions can certainly be debated. But not all Christian Zionists approach the issue this way. I think Neuhaus can make a legitimate argument against Christians who believe Israel should exercise control over the land without being held accountable for its actions. But that doesn’t establish that Christian Zionism itself is unchristian. He would have to argue that believing God will fulfill his promise to the Jewish people is not Christian, which he doesn’t.

Did Jesus Fulfill God’s Promises?

I think that we should read God’s promises through Jesus. Ephesians 2:14-15 and Galatians 3:26-28 show us that Jews and non-Jews can both be made one in Christ. I believe that God wants all people to be saved through his word and Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. No one should claim that they have a greater right to God’s salvation simply because they are Jewish. However, I do not think that our equality in Christ means God will no longer honor the promises he made to Israel. Just because non-Jews have been included in God’s promises does not mean that his promises to the Jewish people are void.

We can look at the different ways God fulfills his promises to Israel. Some have already been fulfilled, such as when God brought the Jews back from exile in Babylon. Some promises can be understood through typology, meaning they find greater fulfillment in Jesus. Just because Jesus fulfills them more fully does not mean the original promises to Israel are no longer in effect. We can also see how God’s promises can be expanded to a greater fulfillment than originally understood. We can also see some of God’s promises being fulfilled in the future. I believe we need to understand all these ways that God can fulfill his promises. God can fulfill his promises partially and still have more in store for his people.

Neuhaus says that we can all look to Jesus to receive God’s promises. Romans 4:13 says that Abraham would inherit the world. In Matthew 5:5, Jesus says the meek shall inherit the earth. Hebrews 11:8-16 points us toward an inheritance greater than the land. Yes, I believe that we can receive a greater inheritance through Jesus. But does God’s promise of the whole world cancel his earlier promise of a particular land? In Genesis 17:8, God gave the land to the Jews as an everlasting possession. Jeremiah 31:35-37 affirms God’s continuing faithfulness to the Jewish people. These verses should be considered when we are discussing whether the land promise still applies to the Jews.

The New Testament gives us reason to believe that God’s promises to Israel have not ended. In Acts 1:6-7, Jesus’ disciples ask him whether he will restore the kingdom to Israel. Jesus did not say there were no more promises for Israel; he told them that his Father had determined the timing. Jesus also said in Luke 21:24 that the Gentiles would trample Jerusalem until the times of the Gentiles were fulfilled. These scriptures help us understand why we should believe that God’s promises to Israel have not been canceled.

God can give us a greater inheritance through Christ, but that does not mean his promises to the Jews have been canceled. We as Gentiles can share in what God promised to Abraham, but that does not mean that the Jewish people can no longer receive what God has promised them. If God promised the Jews a particular land, we should look to Scripture for evidence before concluding that the promise has been canceled. God fulfilling his promises through Jesus does not mean those promises have been canceled for the Jewish people.

Has Israel Been Superseded by the Church?

Many believe that Israel has been superseded by the Church. I don’t believe that’s exactly what Neuhaus is arguing. He isn’t saying that the Jewish people have lost their identity or their religion. Rather, he believes that because Jesus fulfilled God’s promises, Christians should no longer view the land promise as having the same significance it once did. I think we should address what Neuhaus is actually arguing rather than suggest that he denies the Jewish people’s identity. We need to recognize that Gentiles are now part of God’s promises through Jesus. But we still need to believe that God has more promises to fulfill concerning the Jewish people.

The Catholic Church has taken some steps to address this issue. In 1985, the Vatican released the Notes on the Correct Way to Present Jews and Judaism in Preaching and Catechesis in the Roman Catholic Church. The document acknowledged the Jewish people’s connection to the land but distinguished that connection from claims to political sovereignty over the land of Israel today. In 2015, the Vatican released The Gifts and the Calling of God Are Irrevocable through the Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews. Again, it affirmed that God’s promises to Israel remain valid. These statements don’t mean that the Catholic Church supports Israel taking over Palestinian land or ruling over others. But they do show that we should not believe God has rejected the Jewish people.

I think this brings us back to Neuhaus’s argument. If God hasn’t rejected Israel, shouldn’t we also consider whether his promise concerning the land remains valid?

Romans 11

Romans 11 plays a big role in this debate. Paul asks if God has rejected his people. His response is no. By no means. Which is interesting because this was written after Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead. Paul could have easily said that since Jesus died and rose. God no longer has any promises to the Jews. But he goes so far to say that God hasn’t rejected his people.

Paul Tells Us That We’ve Been Grafted Into Something

Paul compares Israel to an olive tree and says we have been grafted in. But being grafted in doesn’t mean we have replaced Israel in God’s promises. Paul tells us not to think we are above the natural branches. We need to understand that we’ve been grafted into promises originally given to Israel. Through faith in Jesus, we have been grafted into Israel’s olive tree and now share in the blessings of God’s promises. This is why I believe we should approach the Jewish people with humility. Paul goes so far as to tell us that we shouldn’t look down on the Jews. They are still part of God’s plan.

God’s Words Aren’t Done With Israel

Romans 11:28–29 tells us that God remains beloved in Israel and that his gifts and calling are irrevocable. And that God isn’t done with them. I don’t think this passage alone proves that God will fulfill his promise concerning the land. But it does show that God has not rejected the Jewish people. If God hasn’t rejected the Jewish people, why should we assume that his promise concerning the land has ended? God has promised to give the Jews the land many times in Genesis. I believe we should think that he will continue to give them the land. If Neuhaus doesn’t believe that God will give the Jews the land. Then he needs to provide scripture that backs that up.

Will Israel Be Saved?

Romans 11:25–27 also tells us that God still has a future purpose for Israel. Paul says Israel has experienced partial hardening until the fullness of the Gentiles has come in. He then tells us that all Israel will be saved. There are many arguments that can be made about what will happen to Israel. I believe that Paul is telling us that there is still more that will happen to Israel in the future. But I don’t believe that this scripture alone will prove that Israel will have their own state in the future. But Paul isn’t saying that Israel’s role in God’s plan ended when the Gentiles came to Christ. We can also look at Luke 21:24, where Jesus speaks about Jerusalem’s future, and Acts 3:19–21, where Peter speaks about the restoration of all things. These passages give us further reasons to consider Israel’s future restoration.

Ezekiel 36 & 37

In Ezekiel 36 and 37, God promises to restore Israel and bring the Jewish people back to their land.

They Will Come From All the Nations

In Ezekiel 36:24–28, God tells Israel that he will bring them back to their land. He also promises to give them a new heart and put his Spirit within them. I think it’s important to note that God promises both their return to the land and their spiritual renewal through a new heart and Spirit. Neuhaus can argue that Jesus fulfills these promises more fully. But I don’t believe that this greater fulfillment cancels God’s original promise to bring the Jewish people back to their land.

They Will Return As One Nation

Ezekiel 37 also talks about Israel being restored. God tells Israel that he will bring them back to the land of Israel. God also tells Israel that he will join the two sticks together, representing the reunification of Judah and Israel as one nation. God tells Israel they will have one king and peace. They will also have God with them. I believe Israel’s return from Babylon partially fulfilled this prophecy. But how do we know that this exhausted everything God had promised them? I don’t believe we can automatically say Israel’s return from Babylon completely fulfilled these prophecies.

But we also shouldn’t assume that the creation of the State of Israel fulfilled every prophecy. There are different ways to understand these verses and how they might be fulfilled in the future. As Christians, we believe that God’s promises find their ultimate fulfillment in Jesus. But I don’t believe that means God’s promise to bring the Jewish people back to their land has been canceled.

Why Deuteronomy 30 is Important

Deuteronomy 30:1-10 also talks about Israel returning to the land. God tells Israel that they will be scattered among the nations, but when they return to him, he will gather them and bring them back to their land. Again, God tells us he will bring Israel back to the land he gave their ancestors. I believe God fulfilled his word to Israel when they returned from exile. But I don’t believe that exhausted everything God had promised them. If Scripture repeatedly speaks of Israel returning to its land, why should we believe that Jesus’ coming canceled those promises?

Palestinian Christians and the Jews of the Middle East

Neuhaus makes a good point about Palestinian Christians. Palestinian Christians have lived in the region for centuries, and we shouldn’t ignore their history or their rights. I think we can believe that God gave the Jewish people the land while also defending the rights of Palestinians not to be displaced from their homes. But I also think we should acknowledge the Jews who lived throughout the Middle East. For centuries, Jews lived in Middle Eastern countries. Some lived peacefully alongside their Muslim neighbors, while others experienced discrimination and persecution. The Farhud took place in Baghdad in 1941. Many Jews were killed during this event, which contributed to growing insecurity among Iraqi Jews and their eventual departure from Iraq.

Approximately 850,000 Jews lived in Arab countries around the time Israel was established in 1948. Those numbers have declined dramatically over the years. Today, very few Jews remain in those countries. If we’re going to discuss the oppression of one group, we should also acknowledge the oppression the other experienced.

What About the State of Israel?

I think we should also look at the State of Israel as a modern-day country. When Israel was established, most of its political leaders were secular. So we can’t say the country was governed by the Bible. But we shouldn’t assume that because Israel is a modern nation-state, it has no connection to God’s promises. I believe the Jewish people’s return to their homeland may represent a partial fulfillment of God’s promises. But I don’t believe it fully fulfills those promises.

Leviticus 25:23 says the land belongs to God, which I think is an important point Neuhaus raises. We shouldn’t use God’s word to justify taking land from others. The Jewish people were punished many times in the Old Testament for disobeying God, including being driven from their land. But God also promised to bring them back. So just because Israel lost possession of the land because of its disobedience doesn’t mean God canceled his original promise.

God also commanded Israel to obey his word. Just because God gave them the land doesn’t mean they could do whatever they wanted. We can therefore still criticize the actions of the modern State of Israel without denying God’s continuing promise concerning the land.

Where Neuhaus Went Wrong

I don’t believe that Neuhaus is 100% wrong. He is right to say that Jesus came to fulfill God’s word. He is also right that we should not use God’s word to harm others. But I don’t believe he demonstrated that God’s particular promises to the Jewish people have been canceled. These verses may not all refer to the state of Israel. But I don’t think we can dismiss them because Jesus came.

I believe that through Christ, Gentiles share in the inheritance promised to Abraham. But I don’t believe he has demonstrated that God took his promises away from the Jewish people. That is what his argument needs to establish.

Conclusion

I think there are aspects of Christian Zionism that we can criticize. We shouldn’t use the Bible to justify taking land from others or claim that Israel can do whatever it wants. But I don’t believe that because God gave us more through Jesus, he took his promises away from the Jewish people. We know God’s promises to Abraham expanded through Christ to include the Gentiles. So why wouldn’t he continue to fulfill his promises to the Jews?

Did God expand his promises through Christ, or did he take those promises away from the Jewish people? I believe that God expanded his promises through Christ. If God promised the Jewish people the land, we should have compelling biblical evidence before concluding that he took that promise away. God’s faithfulness to Israel and his faithfulness to us do not conflict.

Works Cited

McDermott, Gerald R. Israel Matters: Why Christians Must Think Differently about the People and the Land. Grand Rapids, MI: Brazos Press, 2017.

McDermott, Gerald R., ed. The New Christian Zionism: Fresh Perspectives on Israel and the Land. Downers Grove, IL: IVP Academic, 2016.

McDermott, Gerald R., ed. Understanding the Jewish Roots of Christianity: Biblical, Theological, and Historical Essays on the Relationship between Christianity and Judaism. Bellingham, WA: Lexham Press, 2021.

About the Author

Tim Orr, D.Min., founded Truthful Christian Witness, serves as a Research Fellow with the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), and is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Regent University's Robertson School of Government. His scholarship examines contemporary antisemitism, Islamic antisemitism, Shi’a religious thought, and the relationship between religion, ideology, and public life. He is the author of the forthcoming book What Antisemitism Explains: Why Failed Ideologies Blame Jews.

AI Disclosure: Artificial intelligence tools may be used to prepare and edit articles, including assistance with language, organization, and revision. The arguments, interpretations, and conclusions are my own. I review and revise the final text and take full responsibility for its accuracy and content.