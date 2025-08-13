In contemporary political discourse, “Christian Zionist” has become shorthand for an uncritical embrace of Israel’s policies and an indifference toward Palestinian suffering. It’s a lazy stereotype, and a dangerous one. Yes, I am unapologetically committed to defending Israel’s right to exist and to confronting antisemitism, the oldest and most adaptable hatred in human history. But that does not, and cannot, mean turning a blind eye to the humanity of Palestinians in Gaza. If Christian Zionism is to have moral credibility, it must resist the tribal reflex to view compassion for Palestinians as betrayal of Israel. It must hold two truths together: the Jewish people face an existential threat from Hamas and its Iranian sponsors, and the people of Gaza, most of whom are not combatants, are also victims of this same destructive ideology.



Antisemitism’s Shape-Shifting Resilience



Antisemitism is not simply one prejudice among many; it is a uniquely destructive virus that mutates to fit the cultural climate. In medieval Europe, it took the form of blood libels and forced conversions. In the 19th and 20th centuries, it reinvented itself as racial pseudoscience, culminating in the industrialized slaughter of the Holocaust. Under Soviet rule, it hid behind the language of anti-cosmopolitanism and anti-Zionism. In our own time, it re-emerges cloaked in the rhetoric of postcolonial theory, branding the world’s only Jewish state as an illegitimate “settler-colonial project” (Bauer, 2021).



In the Middle East, this hatred is codified in Islamist doctrine. Hamas’s 1988 charter calls for the annihilation of the Jewish people, citing hadith that frame the killing of Jews as a religious duty (Levitt, 2006). Iran’s leadership amplifies this with state power, treating Israel’s destruction as both a theological obligation and a strategic objective. This is not political hyperbole—it is an explicitly stated aim, voiced in speeches, chanted in rallies, and enacted through proxy militias. Any moral framework worth defending must name this evil clearly. But moral clarity about the perpetrators should never blur into collective condemnation of the people they rule.



Gaza: The People Caught in the Middle



Gaza’s civilians live in one of the most densely populated regions on Earth, hemmed in by a blockade designed to contain Hamas but which also restricts the flow of goods and people. The humanitarian crisis, shortages of clean water, intermittent electricity, and overburdened hospitals, is not propaganda. It is reality, documented by human rights organizations, journalists, and even Israeli defense officials.



The plight of Gaza’s civilians is not unique in history. In the 1990s, the siege of Sarajevo trapped civilians between the indiscriminate shelling of an external enemy and the exploitation of internal warlords (Glenny, 2012). In Cold War Angola, entire villages found themselves forced to feed, house, and serve whichever militia, often backed by competing superpowers, happened to control their area that week. In both cases, civilians paid the highest price for battles fought in their name but without their consent. Gaza fits this tragic pattern. Hamas has built an infrastructure of war beneath civilian neighborhoods, diverting humanitarian aid toward weapons manufacturing and using noncombatants as human shields. Iran’s sponsorship ensures that Gaza remains a pawn in a regional strategy aimed less at Palestinian welfare and more at undermining Israel’s security.



God’s Covenant and Israel’s Security



For evangelical Zionists, Israel’s endurance is not simply a matter of military capacity or diplomatic alliance—it rests ultimately on the promises of God. Scripture affirms that God’s covenant with Abraham is irrevocable (Gen. 17:7; Rom. 11:28–29). The rebirth of the modern State of Israel in 1948, after nearly two millennia of exile, is seen by many as a partial fulfillment of biblical prophecy and a sign of God’s ongoing redemptive plan for history. This prophetic perspective strengthens, rather than weakens, our moral commitment to Israel’s safety. We defend Israel not because we believe its survival depends solely on us, but because God’s faithfulness invites His people to align with His purposes.



This covenantal assurance does not negate the need for vigilance against existential threats. In fact, it undergirds it. Defending Israel is both an act of obedience to God’s purposes and a rejection of the antisemitic forces, ancient and modern, that seek the Jewish people’s destruction.



Theological Mandates for a Broader Compassion



A biblical ethic leaves no room for selective compassion. The Hebrew prophets affirmed God’s covenant with Israel while envisioning a time when Egypt, Assyria, and Israel would be united in worship (Isa. 19:23–25). Jesus extended mercy to those considered ethnic and religious outsiders, most famously in the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25–37). These narratives dismantle the notion that love for one people necessitates hostility toward another.



For Christian Zionists, praying for “the peace of Jerusalem” (Ps. 122:6) must be matched by tangible efforts to seek the good of Gaza. This is not a betrayal of Israel; it is a theological necessity. Compassion is not compromise. Protecting civilians, advocating for humanitarian access, and resisting blanket hostility toward Palestinians are not “anti-Israel” acts—they are deeply pro-Israel because they safeguard the moral integrity of the cause we defend.



Compassion in Action



True compassion must be more than sentiment. Christian Zionists can support aid delivery systems that bypass Hamas, ensuring that food, medicine, and educational resources reach ordinary Gazans. This is logistically challenging but not impossible; models exist in the form of monitored aid corridors and third-party distribution through vetted NGOs. Advocacy for proportionality in military operations is likewise consistent with biblical calls to protect the innocent (Prov. 24:11–12).



Historical precedent shows that such efforts can bear fruit. Post–World War II reconciliation between France and Germany transformed centuries of hostility into a cornerstone of European stability (Judt, 2005). The Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, while far from perfect, emerged from years of dialogue that humanized opponents and reframed the conflict in terms of shared interests. Neither example is a direct blueprint for the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but both prove that hardened enmities can be softened when justice is paired with genuine outreach.



Just War Theory, International Law, and the Moral Frame



For Christian Zionists who take both Scripture and moral philosophy seriously, the framework of just war theory offers a bridge between theological convictions and international law. The tradition, rooted in thinkers like Augustine and Aquinas, insists that war must have a just cause, be declared by legitimate authority, and be waged with right intention. Crucially, it also demands discrimination between combatants and noncombatants, and proportionality in the use of force.

International humanitarian law (IHL), codified in the Geneva Conventions, mirrors these principles. Article 51 of Additional Protocol I explicitly prohibits indiscriminate attacks and the use of civilians as shields—both relevant to Hamas’s tactics (International Committee of the Red Cross, 1977). From this perspective, Israel’s obligation is not simply to defeat Hamas but to do so in ways that minimize harm to innocents, even when Hamas deliberately endangers them. For Christian Zionists, advocating for this standard is not a concession to anti-Israel sentiment; it is a reaffirmation of biblical justice.



The alignment is clear: just war theory and IHL both condemn Hamas’s conduct while holding Israel to the highest moral obligations in military engagement. Upholding these principles reinforces the legitimacy of Israel’s self-defense and the credibility of Christian Zionist advocacy. It also keeps compassion for Gaza’s civilians at the center, ensuring that our moral vision is not reduced to geopolitical loyalty but grounded in universal human dignity.



A Call to Action for Evangelical Zionists



We must not allow the compassion of Christ to be overshadowed by the politics of our time. Evangelical Zionists are uniquely positioned to model an approach that is fiercely committed to Israel’s covenantal promises while extending Christ-shaped love to Palestinians. We can pray for both peoples, speak boldly against antisemitism, support humanitarian aid that bypasses terror networks, and engage in informed advocacy rooted in both biblical truth and moral clarity.



Neither the pro-Israel hardliner who sees all Palestinians as complicit nor the pro-Palestinian activist who denies Israel’s legitimacy will welcome this position. But ideological purity tests are a poor substitute for moral integrity. The gospel refuses to conform to the binary logic of our age. If Christian Zionism is to be worth defending, it must mirror Christ Himself—resolute in truth, boundless in mercy, and unwilling to surrender either for the sake of political expediency.



References

Bauer, Y. (2021). Antisemitism: Its history and causes. Yale University Press.



Glenny, M. (2012). The fall of Yugoslavia. Penguin Books.



International Committee of the Red Cross. (1977). Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 (Protocol I).



Judt, T. (2005). Postwar: A history of Europe since 1945. Penguin Press.



Levitt, M. (2006). Hamas: Politics, charity, and terrorism in the service of jihad. Yale University Press.