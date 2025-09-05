Every age has its idols. In ancient Israel, they were Baal and Asherah. In first-century Rome, they were Caesar and the pantheon of gods. In our time, the idol is consumerism. Unlike the carved statues of antiquity, consumerism operates as what James K. A. Smith (2009) calls a “cultural liturgy.” It trains our hearts through repeated practices: scrolling endlessly on devices, shopping to soothe anxiety, binge-watching to avoid boredom, curating identities through brands and social media. These rituals are not neutral; they shape what we love and what we worship.

Unfortunately, the modern church often reflects this same captivity. Worship services can be marketed as “experiences” designed to please the religious shopper. Congregations are tempted to measure success by the number of people in the pews rather than the depth of discipleship. When spiritual life is framed in consumerist terms, faith becomes transactional: What can God (or this church) do for me?

The Early Church’s Radical Alternative

The early church offers a sharp contrast. In the Roman Empire, religion was transactional by design: offer a sacrifice to the gods, receive protection or prosperity in return. Participation in civic festivals, games, and rituals kept the social order intact. Christians disrupted this system, not because they were anti-social, but because they refused to treat faith as a commodity.

Acts 2:42–47 describes a community shaped by four practices: teaching, fellowship, breaking bread, and prayer. Notice how relational and communal this is. The early believers “had everything in common,” even selling possessions to meet each other’s needs. This was not consumer religion but covenantal discipleship, rooted in a new identity as the body of Christ.

Rodney Stark (1997) demonstrates how this alternative community became compelling in times of crisis. When plagues swept through cities, pagans often fled; Christians stayed, nursing the sick—even at the cost of their own lives. Such sacrificial love had no parallel in Roman consumer religion. The church grew not because it offered better “religious services” but because it embodied a radically different vision of humanity and hope.

Modern Parallels: How Consumerism Warps Discipleship

Today, the consumer mindset infiltrates the church in at least three ways:

Choice Over Covenant

Many believers approach church membership like joining a gym—based on programs, music style, or convenience. Barna surveys reveal that a majority of Christians choose churches for the preaching style or worship experience rather than opportunities for service, accountability, or discipleship. This mirrors consumer logic rather than biblical covenant. Therapeutic Faith

Christian Smith (2005) famously coined the term “moralistic therapeutic deism” to describe the dominant religious belief among American youth: God exists to make me happy and help me behave decently. This distortion reduces God to a divine service provider and discipleship to a self-help project. Spectacle Over Substance

Much like Rome’s bread and circuses, modern consumer culture thrives on entertainment. Churches can fall into the trap of equating discipleship with weekly attendance at well-produced services. But the early church grew not by spectacle but by daily faithfulness, hospitality, and resilience under pressure.

Learning from the Early Church

So what practices can we recover to resist cultural idols today?

Deep Community: Belonging Over Browsing

The early Christians called each other brothers and sisters. Church was not a place to consume religious goods but a family marked by love. Intentional small groups, shared meals, and mutual accountability can counter the isolation of consumer choice. Sacrifice: Cross Over Convenience

Discipleship meant risk in the early church. To declare “Jesus is Lord” was to refuse “Caesar is Lord.” Today, discipleship must recover the logic of the cross: obedience even when it costs reputation, comfort, or success. As Bonhoeffer (1959/2001) reminds us, “When Christ calls a man, he bids him come and die.” Formation: Liturgies That Re-Shape Desire

The church must offer more than content; it must cultivate countercultural habits that reorient love. Practices such as fasting, generous giving, sabbath rest, and Scripture meditation form us in ways consumer culture cannot. These are not “extras” but essential disciplines that teach us to desire Christ above all. Worship: Resistance Through Praise

Early Christian worship was a subversive act. To sing “Jesus is Lord” was political theology in practice. In a consumer age, worship becomes an act of resistance—reminding us that we are not defined by what we purchase but by the One who purchased us with His blood.

A Prophetic Witness for Today

The early church did not “out-consume” Rome; it out-loved it. It did not win converts by better branding but by a compelling vision of life in Christ that was stronger than cultural idols. In the same way, the modern church cannot out-entertain Netflix or out-market Amazon. Its power lies in discipleship that resists consumerism by embodying another kingdom.

This raises the pressing question: Are we forming consumers of religious goods, or disciples of Jesus Christ? If the early church could resist Rome’s cultural idols with nothing but love, prayer, and witness, then surely today’s church, empowered by the same Spirit, can resist consumerism.

The challenge is not simply to critique culture but to embody an alternative. The gospel is not for sale, and the church is not a marketplace. To rediscover this is not only to resist consumerism but to recover the very heart of discipleship.

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