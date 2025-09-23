After completing Part I of The Little Green Book, I’m now beginning Part II, which shifts from broad ideological declarations to highly detailed legal prescriptions that govern daily life. In parallel, I’ve been rereading Islamic Government: Governance of the Jurist. The pairing is essential. The Little Green Book unfolds in two acts, one that declares a revolution, and another that codifies it into law. Islamic Government operates as the theological substructure of both, justifying the political and legal project in the language of divine mandate.

What becomes increasingly clear in reading these texts together is that Khomeini’s goal was not merely to replace a corrupt regime with a better one. He aimed to redesign the architecture of society itself, where politics, morality, jurisprudence, and even personal behavior would be guided by a singular, religious logic. His was a vision of total order, internally coherent, theologically fortified, and ruthlessly exclusive.

Who Was Khomeini, and What Did He Attempt to Build?

Born in 1902, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was already a respected jurist by mid century, but his transformation into a revolutionary figure came through his outspoken opposition to the Shah in the 1960s. He denounced Westernization, land reform, and the Shah’s sidelining of the clerical class. His exile only amplified his voice. By the time he returned in 1979, he was more than a political leader, he was a symbol of a reawakening.

But Khomeini was never merely anti monarchy or anti West. His true ambition was to construct a political theology, a system in which secular law, popular sovereignty, and human reasoning were all subordinated to a specific reading of divine law. His model would not only reshape Iran but inspire Islamist movements globally.

Islam as a Revolutionary Force, Submission Through Struggle

In Part I of The Little Green Book, Khomeini radically reframes Islam. It is no longer a matter of private faith, nor even communal rituals, it is a revolutionary program. Islam, in his telling, demands not spiritual quietism but militant resistance to injustice. Jihad expands beyond the battlefield into a total ethic of struggle, speech, protest, disobedience, even the shaping of public memory.

What he offered was not just resistance but sanctified resistance. To rise against the Shah became not just politically righteous but spiritually required. In a moment when traditional Islam seemed passive and political ideologies were secular, this reinterpretation gave people a new identity, to be Muslim was to be revolutionary.

Yet, this fusing of faith and political struggle also made the stakes absolute. There was no room for negotiation or pluralism. Struggle became a form of worship, compromise a kind of apostasy. In constructing Islam as a revolutionary force, Khomeini also constructed the enemy, not just foreign powers, but fellow Iranians who failed to fight according to his terms. The political was now the sacred. Dissent could only be sin.

Colonialism as Spiritual War, The Inner War of Identity

One of the most important conceptual moves in The Little Green Book is Khomeini’s interpretation of colonialism not as physical occupation, but as cultural and spiritual violation. Colonialism, he argues, succeeded not through armies but through ideas. The West did not just steal land or oil, it rewrote curricula, infiltrated the media, and normalized secularism.

This perspective reframed the Iranian struggle as not merely national but civilizational. Foreign domination was no longer just about politics, it was about the erosion of the Islamic soul. In this light, Westernized intellectuals, feminists, secular reformers, and even liberal clerics were seen not as fellow citizens with different visions for the nation, but as internal agents of colonialism.

By this logic, purging Western influence required not only political independence but moral purification. And herein lies a foundational paradox, the more Khomeini sought to free Iran from foreign domination, the more authoritarian his domestic project became. Liberation demanded obedience. Cultural decolonization demanded ideological uniformity. And those who resisted were labeled not just traitors to the nation, but traitors to God.

The Islamic Republic, God’s Law or the People’s Will?

At the center of Khomeini’s political theory is a blunt rejection of secular government. No regime based on human reason, majority rule, or popular will could ever be legitimate. Justice, sovereignty, and law belong to God alone, and it is only through divine revelation, specifically, Sharia, that a society can be just.

This creates a stark rupture from both monarchy and democracy. The revolution did not free the people to govern themselves, it obligated them to submit to God's law as interpreted by a ruling class of jurists. Any system of governance not rooted in Sharia is, by definition, a rebellion against divine order.

Yet the contradiction here is deeply embedded, while Khomeini denies the legitimacy of popular sovereignty, the mechanisms of the state (elections, parliaments, presidents) still rely on it. What emerges is a system where form and substance are at odds. Elections are held, but their outcomes are subject to clerical veto. Reform is allowed, until it threatens clerical supremacy. The people are sovereign only insofar as they reaffirm what is already divinely ordained.

Velayat e Faqih, Institutionalizing Theocratic Rule

Perhaps Khomeini’s most radical, and enduring, contribution is the doctrine of velayat e faqih, or the guardianship of the jurist. This doctrine shattered centuries of Shia political quietism, which had held that clerics should refrain from direct rule during the occultation of the Twelfth Imam. Khomeini argued that jurists must not only interpret divine law, they must govern in its name.

This move converted religious scholars into political sovereigns. It redefined the cleric not as a moral guide, but as an unelected ruler with veto power over legislation, presidential candidates, media, and cultural life.

The long term implications are profound. Iran’s Supreme Leader today outranks every elected official. The Guardian Council disqualifies reformist candidates at will. Even moderate clerics who oppose this concentration of power are pushed to the margins. The republic retains democratic rituals, but the essence is rule by a narrow and unelected religious elite. In this sense, Khomeini institutionalized not faith, but a monopoly over it.

The Imam and the Illusion of Infallibility

To ground his authority, Khomeini turned to a powerful symbol in Shia Islam, the Imam. Traditionally, the Imam is both political and spiritual leader, divinely guided and morally infallible. In the absence of the Twelfth Imam, Khomeini argued, jurists must act as his deputies.

This is a theological innovation with political consequences. If the Supreme Leader is a stand in for the Imam, then opposing him is not merely political dissent, it is rebellion against a sacred order. In practice, this means that political critique is consistently reframed as heresy. Accountability disappears behind a cloud of divine legitimacy.

But unlike the Imam, the Supreme Leader is not divinely appointed or infallible. He is a human jurist, chosen through human mechanisms, ruling over other fallible humans. The doctrine grants him theological aura but no theological guarantees. And yet, criticism of him is treated as sacrilegious. This conflation of the sacred and the political collapses space for democratic accountability, and sustains the illusion that obedience equals piety.

Justice and Law, When Mercy Is Blasphemy

For Khomeini, justice cannot be defined by human ethics, only by divine revelation. Sharia is perfect and unchanging. Any deviation from it, whether through leniency, reform, or international legal norms, is a form of prideful rebellion against God’s wisdom.

This framework justifies not only Islamic criminal codes but also their harshest punishments. Stoning, amputations, and public lashings are not just legal, they are righteous. To abolish them is to suggest that God’s law is flawed.

This has led to one of the most difficult tensions within the Islamic Republic, the clash between its religious legal system and international human rights norms. Reformist movements, often led by women, lawyers, and activists, are not simply asking for legislative change, they are accused of trying to replace divine law with corrupt humanism. In this system, mercy is often seen not as compassion but as betrayal.

Youth as Vanguard, Education as Indoctrination

Khomeini was acutely aware that revolutions do not survive by force alone. They must be internalized. He placed special emphasis on the role of youth, calling for schools and universities to train the next generation in Islamic values. Education was not about inquiry, it was about insulation from foreign thought.

And for a time, it worked. The revolution embedded itself deeply into state curricula and cultural production. But today, many of the loudest voices against the regime come from the very generation it tried to mold. Student uprisings, feminist movements, and digital activists often begin on university campuses.

The irony is sharp, in attempting to raise a generation of guardians, the regime created a generation of critics. The ideological tools used to solidify power, education, media, moral surveillance, have become the sites of its greatest resistance.

Media and Perception, Control as Theology

For Khomeini, media was never neutral. It either served Islam or undermined it. The Islamic Republic’s media policy was thus never about communication, it was about command. State television, newspapers, and internet access were tightly controlled to ensure the “correct” worldview was maintained.

This continues to this day, narrative is as important as law. The regime doesn’t just punish actions, it curates perception. Dissent is not only criminal, it is un Islamic. Truth is not objective, it is theological.

Yet in the age of the internet, this strategy is faltering. The regime’s tight grip on information is constantly challenged by the porousness of digital networks and the visibility of global discourse. The more tightly it controls, the more clearly it reveals its own insecurity.

Conclusion, A Blueprint Still in Motion

Part I of The Little Green Book is not a historical document, it is a living system. It lays bare a total vision, Islam as ideology, politics as theology, justice as submission, and dissent as heresy. Every institution of the Islamic Republic, from its courts to its classrooms, bears the imprint of this logic.

Yet the very absolutism that made Khomeini’s project resilient has also made it brittle. The system resists reform not because it cannot change, but because it has defined change itself as a betrayal of the divine. In this framework, to evolve is to sin.

To read Khomeini today is not just to understand Iran’s past. It is to encounter an enduring struggle at the heart of modern political theology, Can faith and power coexist without becoming indistinguishable? Can a state claim to represent God without silencing its people?

His revolution began in 1979. But its consequences are still unfolding.

References

Khomeini, R. (1981). The little green book. [Translated collection of writings and speeches]. Internet Archive. (Original work published 1980).

Khomeini, R. (1985). Islamic government: Governance of the jurist (Wilayat al-faqih). Tehran: The Institute for Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works. (Original work published 1970).

Who is Tim Orr?

Tim Orr is a scholar, evangelical minister, and interfaith consultant with over 30 years of experience in cross-cultural ministry. He holds six degrees, including a master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Muslim scholars. Tim taught Religious Studies for 15 years at Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus and has worked as a research associate at the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, studying congregations and polarization. He also served as a research assistant at the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, part of Hartford International University, contributing to the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project.

He is now pursuing a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, furthering his research in areas such as Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam.

Tim has spoken at universities including Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Tehran, as well as in mosques across the UK. He has published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals and authored several books. Through his writing and teaching, Tim seeks to bridge the gap between academic scholarship and everyday interfaith engagement, bringing a gospel-centered perspective to pressing cultural and theological questions.