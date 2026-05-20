What makes Mustafa Akyol’s argument worth taking seriously is that he is trying to explain one of the biggest questions at the center of Christian and Muslim disagreement about Jesus: how did a Jewish movement centered around Jesus become the Christianity that later affirmed the Trinity, incarnation, and the full divinity of Christ? Akyol argues that this shift did not happen overnight. In his telling, Christianity slowly changed as the Jesus movement spread beyond its original Jewish environment and entered the Gentile world. Questions about identity, theology, scripture, and community all began to develop in new ways over time. Underneath his reconstruction is also a wider modern instinct that tends to trust earlier and simpler forms of religion more than later doctrinal systems. Because of that, theological development is often viewed less as organic growth and more as a sign that the original message has been altered.

The goal of this essay is not to dismiss Akyol with easy apologetic answers or caricature his position. Quite the opposite. Before offering a critique, it is important to present his argument fairly and recognize why so many modern readers find it persuasive. At the same time, this essay will argue that the historical evidence does not actually support the conclusion that Nicene Christianity was a corruption of Jesus’ original movement. Rather, the deeper question is whether the theological development of Christianity remained organically connected to convictions already present from the very beginning of the Jesus movement itself.

Akyol’s argument operates within that larger interpretive tradition, though he presents it in a far more historically sophisticated and academically engaged form than many popular Muslim polemics. He is suggesting that the movement surrounding Jesus gradually changed as it moved farther away from its original Jewish setting and expanded into the Gentile world.

As Akyol shares, the first nerve center of the Jesus movement was Jerusalem and the leadership of Jesus’ brother James. In Akyol’s telling this community is embedded in Second Temple Judaism, still keeping Torah, participating in the Jewish religious world, and understanding Jesus in Jewish Messianic categories rather than later Nicene ones. Akyol does not usually present these early Jewish Christians as viewing Jesus as merely an ordinary man or prophet in the narrow sense people sometimes assume. He argues they are more likely to have understood Jesus as Messiah, God’s chosen servant, an eschatological figure, and one who was uniquely exalted by God, but within the sort of Jewish monotheism evidenced, for example, by the Dead Sea Scrolls, instead of as God incarnate or one person of a Trinitarian metaphysical Godhead. In this reconstruction, the movement led by James appears less like a separate religion breaking away from Judaism and more like a Jewish renewal movement centered on the belief that Israel’s Messiah had arrived.

Paul, however, becomes the major turning point in Akyol’s narrative. Akyol repeatedly emphasizes that Paul never knew Jesus personally during his lifetime, and instead based his authority on revelation. That detail becomes key to understanding why Paul’s theology and mission developed along a different trajectory from the Jerusalem church. Through Paul in his Gentile-oriented mission, the movement gradually shifted away from Torah-defined covenant identity and toward a faith-in-Christ-centered identity: circumcision, dietary laws, and covenantal Jewishness became extraneous. According to Akyol, this was not just Paul making concessions for the sake of evangelizing Gentiles; the reality of Gentile believers inspired a transformed theology that paved the way for newcomers. What had begun in Jewish categories became understandable in Gentile and Hellenisitic ones.

What complicates this picture, though, is that the New Testament itself does not clearly show Paul abandoning Jewish covenant identity altogether. Many scholars today argue that Paul’s main concern was not convincing Jews to stop being Jewish, but insisting that Gentiles did not have to become Jews in order to belong to the people of God. That is a very different argument. In passages like Acts 15, Acts 21:17–26, and 1 Corinthians 7:17–20, Paul seems far more focused on opposing the idea that Gentile converts must enter the covenant through circumcision and full Torah observance. In this light, the primary issue in the narrative was not “Judaism versus Christianity” in the later sense, but how Jewish and Gentile believers could associate in the same messianic movement without Gentiles having to become fully Jewish proselytes.

This matters because Akyol’s reconstruction can sometimes make Paul seem far more revolutionary than the actual evidence requires. Paul does redefine the role of Torah when it comes to Gentile inclusion, but that is different from telling Jewish followers of Jesus to abandon Jewish life altogether. In 1 Corinthians 7:17–20, Paul explicitly says believers should remain in the condition in which they were called: “Was anyone already circumcised when called? He should not try to reverse it.” That does not sound like someone trying to erase Jewish identity. If anything, Paul may be trying to preserve a way for both Jewish and Gentile believers to exist together within the same movement while still maintaining certain distinctions between them. The real question is not whether Gentiles had to become Jews, but whether Jews who followed Jesus were expected to stop being Jews at all.

Akyol also presents the tensions between Paul and the Jerusalem church as more serious than many traditional Christian readings have often acknowledged. He draws heavily from texts like Epistle to the Galatians, Acts of the Apostles, and Epistle of James to argue that early Christianity was far more contested internally than later orthodoxy sometimes suggests. The circumcision, table fellowship, justification, law, and apostolic authority debates constitute not only momentary disputes over practical issues but indications of rival trajectories within the Jesus movement.

The book of Acts becomes especially important here because Luke repeatedly treats the accusations that Paul was teaching Jews to abandon Moses as misunderstandings or outright false rumors rather than accurate descriptions of his message. Acts 21:17–26 is especially significant. James and the Jerusalem elders directly address the charge that Paul was telling diaspora Jews “to forsake Moses,” yet instead of rebuking Paul, they publicly demonstrate that the accusation is false by asking him to participate in temple purification rites alongside four Nazirites. Whatever debates exist about how Acts should be read historically or theologically, Luke clearly wants readers to see Paul as someone who still lived as a Torah-observant Jew. None of this completely resolves the difficult questions surrounding Paul’s view of the law, but it does make the picture far more complicated than the idea that Paul simply cut Christianity loose from Jewish covenantal life.

This is particularly relevant to his treatment of Jewish-Christian groups like the Ebionites and Nazarenes as possible holdovers from these earlier forms of Christianity. These groups are known to have rejected Paul, maintained Torah observance, and, he suggests, preserved a low Christology. He is careful not to make any definitive claims about the evidence for these groups, since most of what survives about them comes through much later hostile sources. But he suggests they may preserve echoes of earlier Jewish-Christian traditions that are far from what has come to be orthodox belief today.

One of the biggest methodological problems in this discussion is the tendency to collapse several different historical questions into a single narrative. The existence of later Jewish-Christian groups that rejected Paul and continued observing Torah does not automatically prove that they preserved the original theology of the Jerusalem church in a pure or unchanged form. At the same time, the presence of Torah-observant Jewish Christianity does not necessarily mean those groups stood opposed to Paul, since some of the earliest evidence suggests Paul himself still expected Jewish believers to remain Jewish. The real dividing line in the first century may not have been between “Torah-observant Jewish Christianity” and “Pauline Christianity” at all. It may have been between groups willing to accept uncircumcised Gentiles as full members of the covenant community and groups that were unwilling to do so.

The conversation then spins out into the development of Christology itself. Akyol relies on modern historical-critical approaches that distinguish between the “historical Jesus” and the “Christ of faith.” According to these approaches, in this case when applied to the Gospels, they preserve both historical memory and theological reflection shaped by worship, preaching, and emerging doctrine in various early churches. According to Akyol, the explicitness of Jesus’ divinity in the pages of the New Testament reflects the explicitness with which it could be expressed in a given context at a given moment in the development of orthodoxy. Mark is usually presented as preserving a low Christology, while the book of John reflects a much more explicit theology of preexistence and divinity.

Regardless of one’s agreement with Akyol’s conclusions, the strength of his reconstruction is that it holds together many moving parts at once: the demise of Jewish Christianity, the birth of Gentile Christianity, controversies over Torah observance, the influence of Hellenistic thought, and the emergence of Christological doctrine in the burgeoning church. The narrative arc is easy to follow: Jesus starts out extremely Jewish, within Second Temple Judaism. His first followers, under James in Jerusalem, continue to live as Torah-observant Jews who believe Jesus is the Messiah, and continue within the bounds of Jewish monotheism. Then Paul is the pivotal figure who peels Judaism and Christianity slowly apart over time with his Gentile mission. Jesus becomes more God-like as Christianity pushes further into the Greco-Roman world, as Jewish concepts of his Messiahship are interpreted through Hellenistic ideas. Eventually his full divinity

is codified by the church councils.

The first thing that must be recognized, however, is that Akyol’s reconstruction depends heavily on a modern assumption that doctrinal development and doctrinal corruption naturally belong together. That assumption often remains unspoken because modern historical consciousness instinctively treats earlier forms of belief as more authentic and later formulations as more artificial. Since subsequently the doctrine becomes more explicit, it is tempting to suppose that at first it was less explicit, and so more pure; and so to challenge it as a corruption. But development in itself is no proof of corruption. The real question is whether later doctrine remained organically connected to convictions already present in the earliest movement. Even Islamic theology underwent centuries of codification, philosophical refinement, interpretive expansion, and sectarian debate before anything resembling classical Sunni orthodoxy fully emerged. The real question, as we have learned from John Henry Newman, is not whether Christianity developed but whether later dogma remained organically connected to convictions already present in the earliest movement. Development is not the same thing as invention.

That is where the deeper theological structures undergirding Akyol’s suggestion come into focus. His reconstruction is not merely historical, but is informed by a particularly Islamic conception of monotheism. Throughout the book, Jewish monotheism is implicitly treated as something very close to later Islamic tawhid: rigidly unitarian, transcendence-centered, and fundamentally resistant to any inclusion of a human being within the divine identity.

Contemporary monotheism in Judaism and Islam does not allow for divine incarnation in a human; therefore, some assume that incarnation could not come from monotheistic Judaism. This approach, however, anachronistically projects later rabbinic and Islamic categories onto the first century. In contrast to Ibn Sina and Ibn Rushd, Second Temple monotheism was not flat, static, and philosophically systematized. It precedes the development of rabbinic Judaism after the destruction of the Temple and Islam’s transcendence-based criticisms of divine plurality. Apocalyptic Jewish categories were much more flexible, dynamic, and robust than in some later forms of strict unitarianism. Incarnation is not the only available category; we find divine Wisdom, Logos/Word, exalted mediators, chief angels, enthroned figures, and the Son of Man. These do not necessarily result in Nicene Christology. But Jewish monotheism had more indigenous conceptual resources than the impression given in Akyol’s book.

His book consistently presents Paul as the innovator responsible for the ethnic and theological transformation of Christianity. However, this presentation makes Paul responsible for more than the earliest evidence allows.

He did not create Jesus devotion ex nihilo, but entered communities already worshiping him as the risen Lord. Most importantly, Paul constantly points to traditions that he has received. In 1 Corinthians 15, Paul explicitly says he is passing on what he “received.” Most scholars recognize in this passage evidence of the transmission of earlier credal material, likely from Jerusalem church sources. Even stronger for evolutionary arguments than the evidence that Paul has received traditions is the apparent lack of need for Paul to defend them. Paul spends much of his energy defending ideas about circumcision, food laws, Gentile inclusion, and justification. These occupy much space in his letters because they were disputed. But Paul does not spend much time defending reverence for Jesus. He takes for granted prayer in Jesus’ name, worship language, Jesus’ cosmic authority, participation in divine functions, and even hints at Jesus’ preexistence. If belief in Jesus as divine is only supposed to develop later under Hellenistic influence, it is difficult to explain the patterns in Paul’s letters. The same issue arises in Akyol’s presentation of the Gospels’ Christologies.

The book presents the common trajectory that Mark exhibits the lowest Christology, Matthew and Luke elevate Jesus further, and John reaches the highest and most explicit divine Christology. However, Akyol often interprets increasing explicitness as if it must indicate invention. Jewish theology did not typically express identity in the form of abstract metaphysical definitions; it expressed identity in terms of action.

This matters because Mark repeatedly places Jesus inside roles associated with the authority and identity of Israel’s God. Jesus forgives sins, commands nature, exercises authority over evil spirits, redefines Torah around himself, and identifies himself with the mysterious Son of Man figure from Daniel 7. Within the symbolic world of Second Temple Judaism, divine identity was expressed in terms of functions and authority and worship and participation in the unique divine rule of the one God. The question is not whether John is more explicit. The question is whether a high Christology is already implicit in the earliest traditions. We find the same problem in Akyol’s discussion of titles such as Son of God. He is right that Jewish divine sonship does not mean what it did in certain Greco-Roman circles. In the Old Testament, kings and Israel and righteous people can be called sons of God without identifying them as fully divine. But the argument often moves too quickly from “the term existed in Judaism” to “therefore early Christians only meant it in a purely Jewish royal sense.” The historical issue is more complicated than that. Early Christians were not merely repeating inherited terminology unchanged. They were reinterpreting Jewish categories around what they believed was a world-altering event: the resurrection and exaltation of Jesus. The meaning of “Son of God” inside the early Christian movement cannot simply be reduced to earlier Jewish usage any more than Islamic theological vocabulary can always be reduced to pre-Islamic Arabian meanings.

The book’s treatment of James and the Jerusalem church reveals another important methodological problem. Akyol frequently treats silence as evidence. Since there is little indication of incarnation theology, atonement theology, or extended reflection on the divine status of Christ in the Epistle of James, the suggestion is that James was much closer to later Islamic understandings of Jesus than to Nicene Christianity. Of course, silence is a relatively weak basis for historical reconstruction. James is a short, ethical concern letter dealing with problems in house churches. Because of its focus on righteousness, wealth, favoritism, and obedience, and ethical wholeness, James has a different tone than a missionary theological defense like Romans or Galatians. But the lack of explicit incarnation language does not necessitate the absence of high Christology any more than Proverbs’ lack of resurrection theology means ancient Israel had no resurrection theology. Different texts have different foci.

The same problem arises in Akyol’s discussion of the Ebionites and other Jewish-Christian sects. These groups are portrayed as potential survivors of earlier expressions of Christianity closer to the original Jesus movement in Jerusalem than later orthodoxy was. However, the historical evidence is fragmentary, late, and mostly filtered through hostile sources. More importantly, Akyol’s reconstruction at times falls into the trap it accuses orthodoxy of: reading later developments in heterodox sects backward into the apostolic age. The existence of later Jewish-Christian groups with a low Christology does not necessarily indicate that the Jerusalem church held the same beliefs.

Akyol sometimes treats Christianity’s expansion into the Greco-Roman world as though translating its ideas into new conceptual categories was itself proof of theological corruption. Christianity certainly adopted Greek vocabulary, interacted with philosophical language, and worked out its beliefs within new intellectual settings. But the same thing happened in Islam. Islamic civilization also absorbed philosophical terminology, administrative structures, methods of biblical interpretation, and broader conceptual frameworks that originated far beyond Arabia. Once a religious movement expands across cultures and civilizations, new ways of expressing and explaining ideas are almost inevitable. That process does not automatically mean the original beliefs themselves were abandoned.

The heart of the problem with Akyol’s reconstruction is this: it makes the most sense if the original followers of Jesus believed nothing about him that would have challenged standard Jewish categories. Yet all the earliest evidence suggests the opposite. The earliest Christians didn’t only think Jesus was a great prophet: They worshiped him, prayed in his name, baptized in his name, interpreted the Jewish scriptures in reference to him, identified him with aspects of the divine, and proclaimed his exaltation to the right hand of God.

In many respects, the real historical question may be much narrower than Akyol’s broader reconstruction sometimes suggests. The evidence does seem to show that Paul strongly opposed requiring Gentiles to enter the covenant through circumcision and full Torah observance. What is much less certain, however, is the claim that Paul also told Jewish believers to abandon Jewish covenantal life altogether. Once that distinction is taken seriously, the idea that Paul single-handedly turned a Torah-faithful Jewish movement into a separate Gentile religion becomes much more difficult to maintain. What the evidence seems to reveal instead is a far more complex first-century struggle over covenant identity, ethnicity, Gentile inclusion, and what it actually meant to belong to the messianic people of God.

The real difficulty for Akyol’s reconstruction is chronological. The gap between Jesus and high Christology is simply too small. The worship of Jesus, devotion to Jesus, prayer in Jesus’ name, and identification of Jesus with divine functions emerge not at the end of the process but astonishingly close to the movement’s beginning—and within the very Jewish environment supposedly least capable of producing such beliefs. The question is no longer whether Christianity developed. Of course it did. The real question is why fiercely monotheistic Jews almost immediately began speaking about Jesus in categories that stretched the boundaries of their inherited theological world. Akyol’s model explains later doctrinal refinement reasonably well, but it struggles to explain the explosive origins of the phenomenon itself.

Endnotes