There’s a sense that something has changed, and most people can feel it even if they can’t quite name it. It’s not just a suspicion that attention spans are getting shorter or that life is moving more quickly. It’s deeper than that. The way that people are being formed (their instincts, their focus, even what seems worthy of paying attention to) has changed. Formation hasn’t disappeared, it’s simply moved. It’s happening somewhere else now, and it’s happening all the time. The algorithm is the new architect of a person’s attention. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube aren’t just tools that people use - they’ve become environments that people inhabit, even if only for a few minutes at a time, many times a day.

What’s wild about all of this is how almost zero effort is required for these kinds of environments to start shaping you. You don’t have to buy in to what you see. You don’t even have to think about it much at all. All you have to do is log in, scroll, respond and move on. But the system is learning the whole time, keeping up with what gives you pause, what you pass by, what you sit with and what brings you back. That feedback loop shrinks your universe over time. And certain things become much more familiar. Certain responses become more immediate. Some things begin to feel like a given, and others feel like no big deal. None of that feels like formation, it just feels normal. That’s why it’s so powerful.

At a certain point, it makes more sense to stop using the word “influence” for this kind of thing and start using the word “discipleship.” It’s a rhythm that begins to emerge: open your phone, move through things quickly, react, keep moving. The system habitually rewards that cycle, reinforcing a pattern that it quietly trains you in. A pattern that begins to extend itself into every part of your life. It becomes more difficult to be with something, someone, if it doesn’t immediately grab your attention. Whether you recognize it or not, you do feel the difference.

That’s where things get uncomfortable when you bring the church into the conversation. A lot of our approach to discipleship still assumes that if people are getting enough Bible—reading it, studying it, hearing it taught—then transformation will follow. And to be fair, that hasn’t always been a bad assumption. But it’s starting to break down. Because now someone can spend time in Scripture and then spend far more time in an environment that is shaping them in a completely different direction. And that second environment is always available. It doesn’t require planning or effort. It’s just there.

So you end up with something that feels slightly off, even if it’s hard to name. People know more. They can explain what they believe. They’ve gone through the material. But it doesn’t always show up in how they live. That’s not because Scripture lacks power. It’s because knowing something and being shaped by it are not the same thing. We’ve often treated them like they are, but they aren’t. In some cases, it’s even possible to engage the Bible in a way that keeps it at a distance—close enough to understand, but not close enough to disrupt anything.

The deeper issue is that formation isn’t happening only at the level we’re aware of. A lot of it is taking place underneath that—at the level of instinct, attention, and habit. The algorithm works right there. It shapes what feels normal, what draws you in, how long you can stay with something before you move on. It’s not really teaching you what to believe as much as it’s training how you respond. And that creates a gap, because much of our approach to discipleship still assumes that understanding truth is enough. Maybe that held more weight in a different moment. But here, it doesn’t go far enough down.

That’s why something Andrew Murray wrote about Scripture feels especially sharp right now. He made a distinction that’s easy to miss if you’re moving quickly. Reading the Bible and studying it matter—they’re like setting a table before a meal. You don’t skip that part. But for Murray, that was never the point. The point was what happens when you stay and nourish the soul. When you don’t rush through the passage but let it begin to work on you. That’s where nourishment actually happens. It’s the difference between being around Scripture and being shaped by it.

And that’s where meditation comes in, not as something extra, but as the way Scripture does its deeper work. For Murray, meditation meant holding onto what you’ve read instead of moving on right away. Turning it over. Sitting with it. Letting it settle into you until it starts to press on how you think, what you want, how you respond. Sometimes that looks like prayer. Sometimes it’s repetition. Sometimes it’s just silence. But the point is giving the Word enough room to move beyond quick understanding into something deeper. Without that, reading can stay on the surface.

If we’re honest, most of us are pretty consistent with the first part. We read. We study. We move through passages. But we don’t always linger. We don’t always give the Word time to surface what’s actually going on in us or to press where it needs to press. That’s the gap Murray was getting at. And in a world that’s constantly pushing us to move faster, learning to stay—to remain with a passage longer than feels natural—isn’t just a nice addition. It’s necessary if we want Scripture to actually shape us.

It also changes the kinds of questions we ask. Not just, “What does this mean?” but, “What is this bringing to the surface in me?” or “Why do I feel the urge to move past this so quickly?” That kind of engagement takes time and attention. It doesn’t feel efficient. But it’s often where the shift begins—where the Word moves from something you agree with to something that starts to change you.

Think about how you use your phone each day – how it is always encouraging you to go faster and then even faster. If you stop for a second, it feels like something is wrong, like you’re missing out on something. Now compare that to what it takes to spend time in God’s Word, which asks you to stop, stay still and, for a moment at least, turn off the busyness in your life so you can be calm enough to “be still and know” that God is God. One habit reinforces the other. If you get really good at filling each moment of every day with noise and activity, you’ll have a much harder time slowing down and resting. Like it or not, it won’t just affect how you relate to God’s Word, it will bleed into other areas of your life as well, like your relationships, how you listen, and even how you pray.

That is the reason that discipleship in a context like this can’t be about just giving people more content to consume. It has to target the habits that are already forming how they live. And that is the hard part. It means making time for silence, even when it is awkward at first. It means intentionally slowing things down, not because it is what comes naturally, but because it does not come naturally. It means learning to stick with something long enough for it to actually begin to form you. That kind of change does not happen quickly. It is slow, and it takes intentionality.

It also means getting honest about what is truly forming people on a day-to-day basis. For many of us, our phone is not just something we check every once in a while; it is where much of our attention is focused. It is where habits are being engrained without much thought. It is where we are being formed, whether we like to admit it or not. Of course, the church still matters. But it is no longer the only place in which formation is happening, and it is often not the most powerful influence for formation if we are being honest.

So maybe the question needs to shift a bit. It’s not just whether people are reading the Bible. A lot of people are. The question is whether it has access to the parts of their minds and souls required to shape them. If it only reaches to the level of information, it will have little effect compared with the power it wields when it is absorbed and has space to percolate. Which raises a question. Is it possible to know Scripture and not be changed by it? And if so, is that really all that surprising, or is it exactly what we should expect?

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Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.