The story of Edward Said is not just about a Palestinian scholar at Columbia University—it is about how one man’s sense of exile reshaped an entire discipline and helped unleash a new wave of antisemitism cloaked in academic respectability. Before Said, universities could argue and debate Islam’s history, its doctrines, and its place in the modern world. After Said, entire fields were taught to see criticism of Islam as colonial violence, and defense of Israel as unforgivable oppression. This shift did not stay locked in seminar rooms—it spilled out into journalism, politics, and campus activism. To understand why elite universities now resound with chants for Israel’s destruction, we must trace the intellectual genealogy back to Said’s Orientalism (1978), a book that toppled a discipline and distorted academic inquiry for generations (Said, 1978).



A Man Out of Place



Edward Said’s identity crisis was more than personal—it became the seedbed of his intellectual project. His alienation in Cairo and the West was transformed into a posture of permanent grievance, one that colored all his later scholarship. In After the Last Sky (1986), he wrote critically of the Abrahamic religions, portraying them as laden with myth and contradiction (Said, 1986). Some readers have summarized his tone as dismissive, but the phrase often attributed to him—“a seething cauldron of outrageous fables”—should be verified directly in the original text before use. Rather than engaging faith traditions on their own terms, he treated them as myths useful only for deconstruction. At Columbia, his method of using Joseph Conrad as a springboard into indictments of empire was not mere pedagogy—it was polemical training, teaching students to see all literature as an indictment of the West. Said’s outsider complex thus became the foundation for a worldview in which Western culture was guilty by definition.



Orientalism: A Book that Toppled a Discipline



Orientalism (1978) was not just a critique; it was an intellectual scorched-earth campaign. Said accused all Western scholarship on the East of being complicit in imperialism. With one stroke, he tarred centuries of philological and historical study as an imperial project. Dictionaries, manuscript preservation, and grammatical studies—achievements that safeguarded Islamic culture—were often recast through Said’s lens as colonial plunder. Bernard Lewis rightly objected that this flattened diverse scholarship into propaganda, erasing those who admired Islam or even defended it from European contempt (Lewis, 1982/1993). Robert Irwin later reminded us that some Orientalists embraced Islam itself, proof that Said’s generalizations were misleading (Irwin, 2006). Yet nuance was lost to polemics: Said’s narrative of unbroken oppression proved more intoxicating than sober truth. Within a decade, many departments shifted toward his categories, though not universally, showing that grievance often outweighed accuracy.



The Lewis–Said Clash: Truth vs. Power



The clash with Lewis revealed how deeply Said’s ideas poisoned scholarship. Lewis maintained that truth was worth pursuing, even when uncomfortable: slavery in Islamic societies, antisemitism in Islamic texts, and jihad in Islamic law could not be ignored (Lewis, 1984). Said’s reply was the nihilist’s answer: “truth” itself was a mask for power (Said, 1978). This was intellectual vandalism, for if all scholarship is propaganda, then all critique is meaningless. When Lewis charged Said with ignoring the vast Muslim literature about the West—Occidentalism—Said’s dismissal showed his bad faith: only the West could ever be guilty. The result was a framework of permanent asymmetry where Islam is always the victim and the West always the oppressor. This warped paradigm hardened into dogma, producing a university culture incapable of honest self-critique and allergic to acknowledging uncomfortable truths about Islam.



The Damage in Academia



The consequences were devastating. Graduate programs shifted from the hard work of language mastery to the shallow work of decoding “colonial power.” At Ivy League campuses, students denounced Bernard Lewis as “Orientalist propaganda,” effectively censoring him. One professor, fearing controversy, quietly removed Lewis from his syllabus. This was not debate—it was intellectual intimidation. Said’s tying of his theory to the Palestinian cause only deepened the politicization: Israel became the symbol of Western sin, and Palestinians the eternal victims. His 2000 photo hurling a stone was more than an image; it was a declaration that scholarship had surrendered to activism. Dissertations ceased to explore Islamic intellectual history and instead became manifestos about Zionism and settler-colonialism. Academic antisemitism was born under the guise of moral critique.



The Transformation of Islamic Studies



Said’s most enduring damage was in Islamic Studies itself. Before 1978, the field, however imperfect, valued rigorous engagement with texts, languages, and theology. After Said, criticism of Islam was rebranded as “Islamophobia.” Entire lines of inquiry—jihad in law, dhimmitude under Sharia, antisemitic themes in Qur’anic exegesis—were demonized as illegitimate. Ibn Warraq has shown how post-Said academia began treating Muslims as a protected class, too fragile to withstand honest scrutiny (Ibn Warraq, 2007). Instead of investigating Islam’s own intellectual and political traditions, scholars obsessed over Western “misunderstanding” of Islam. This narrowed discourse and replaced scholarship with apologetics. Where once truth could be pursued, now only propaganda masquerading as theory remained. A generation of students was trained not to study Islam but to defend it, leaving the field intellectually neutered.



Silencing Critical Voices



The silencing became systemic. Any scholar who dared to trace antisemitism to Qur’anic or hadith sources risked being smeared as Orientalist. Research into dhimmitude—the centuries-long degradation of Jews and Christians—was often dismissed as “essentialist” and pushed to the margins, though some work continued in certain academic settings. Muslim reformists who critiqued Islamist movements were frequently marginalized as traitors to the cause. Conferences welcomed papers attacking Christian missions but blacklisted those critiquing Islamist ideology. This was not balance; it was censorship in the service of ideology. The irony was grotesque: the post-Said academy claimed to amplify Muslim voices while in practice it silenced Muslims who challenged antisemitism or Islamic supremacism. Students quickly learned the lesson: survival in the field meant embracing “identity” and “resistance” studies, not truth. What passed for scholarship became a culture of fear, conformity, and moral cowardice.



Consequences for Truth and Public Life



The corruption spread far beyond campus. Journalists trained in this poisoned well learned to equate critique of Islam with bigotry. After terrorist attacks, the media rushed not to ask what Islamic texts had inspired the violence, but to insist what Islam “really means.” This reflex is Said’s legacy: Islam cannot be scrutinized; it can only be excused. The same pattern holds with antisemitism. When antisemitic rhetoric erupts in Muslim-majority societies, academics prefer to frame it as colonial grievance rather than name it as hatred. This cowardice disarms the West intellectually. Christianity can be mocked, Judaism dissected, secular ideologies critiqued—but Islam is cordoned off as sacred. Said’s framework has created a double standard that undermines truth itself, teaching generations that some questions are too dangerous to ask.



From Theory to Campus Antisemitism



Said’s categories slid seamlessly into the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. If the West is always guilty, then Israel is the last colonial oppressor. Facts about Jewish history or Arab antisemitism became irrelevant. In 2023, Harvard students staged a die-in chanting “From the river to the sea.” When Jewish classmates objected, the organizers cloaked themselves in Said’s language: they were not antisemitic, merely “decolonizing.” The BDS movement shows this trajectory in full: born in academic postcolonial circles, it recast Israel as South Africa reborn (Barghouti, 2005). The moral inversion is complete: hatred of Jews is recast as justice. What Said began as theory metastasized into open campus hostility, legitimized by scholarly jargon.



Conclusion: From Poisoned Roots to Bitter Fruit



Edward Said did not simply critique Orientalism—he weaponized grievance into an ideology that hollowed out scholarship and turned universities into echo chambers of resentment. By delegitimizing rigorous study of Islam, he substituted propaganda for truth, grievance for analysis, and ideology for history. The results are visible everywhere: Islamic Studies stripped of honest inquiry, antisemitism dressed up as “decolonization,” and campuses where chanting for Israel’s destruction is treated as moral clarity. The poisoned roots of Orientalism have borne their bitter fruit. If truth is to be recovered in the academy, it will require not just exposing Said’s distortions but reclaiming the very purpose of scholarship: to seek truth without fear, even when it cuts against the grain of ideology.



References



Barghouti, O. (2005). Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS): The global struggle for Palestinian rights.



Ibn Warraq. (2007). Defending the West: A Critique of Edward Said's Orientalism. Amherst, NY: Prometheus Books.



Irwin, R. (2006). Dangerous Knowledge: Orientalism and its Discontents. Woodstock, NY: Overlook Press.



Lewis, B. (1984). The Jews of Islam. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.



Lewis, B. (1993). Islam and the West. New York, NY: Oxford University Press. (Original essays from 1982)



Said, E. W. (1978). Orientalism. New York, NY: Pantheon Books.



Said, E. W. (1986). After the Last Sky: Palestinian Lives. New York, NY: Pantheon Books.

Who is Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr is a scholar of Islam and an Evangelical minister, whose work emphasises the theological, historical, and sociopolitical intersections between Christianity and Islam. He holds six academic degrees, including a Master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Shia Muslim scholars from Iran—an experience that deepened his interfaith understanding and shaped his analysis of Islamic theology and politics, particularly within the Iranian context. He recently began a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Peace and Justice.

His research focuses on Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam. Dr. Orr has spoken at leading universities and Shia mosques throughout the UK on topics such as Christian-Muslim relations, Islamic theology, and gospel-centered engagement with Islam, including Oxford University, Imperial College London, Reformed Theological Seminary, and the University of Tehran. He has also published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals. He is the author of five books, including his most recent, Grace and Truth: Paul, the Gospel, and the Challenge of Islam, which explores how the Apostle Paul's message of grace offers a compelling and biblically faithful response to the theological claims of Islam.