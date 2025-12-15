Most wars end by victory, compromise, or exhaustion. The Arab–Israeli conflict, specifically the conflict over Jewish sovereignty in Israel, will end by exhaustion because it isn’t only a political war. A core strand of Islamic political theology treats lands once ruled by Muslims as permanently Islamic, making Jewish sovereignty in Israel not just a defeat but a theological violation rather than a negotiable loss.

When Israel’s destruction proved unattainable, resistance shifted from winning to exhausting: not to resolve the conflict, but to prevent Jewish sovereignty from ever becoming final or legitimate. What appears as stalemate is strategy. Prolongation replaces victory. Time becomes the weapon.

The central claim of this essay is that once the military destruction of Israel proved unattainable, key Arab and allied actors reorganized their resistance into a strategy of exhaustion—aimed less at winning than at preventing Jewish sovereignty from ever becoming settled, legitimate, or final. What changes over time is not the underlying objection to Jewish sovereignty, but the methods used to contest it.

Why Western Analysis Misreads Duration

Much Western analysis has struggled to recognize this because it assumes that duration signals failure. When diplomacy stalls, violence recurs, and negotiations collapse, the instinct is to diagnose mismanagement, bad faith, or insufficient pressure. But not every conflict is meant to end. Some are set up to go on. When an ideology can’t win outright and can’t accept losing, it often replaces resolution with process. Time, not victory, becomes the main tool.

International involvement is now a part of how the conflict works, not something separate from it. Peace processes that don’t have deadlines, investigations that don’t have conclusions, and moral scrutiny that doesn’t have clear results don’t usually lead to a solution. They made a system that can keep the fight going for a long time instead. People don’t say that Israel doesn’t exist, but they do say that it doesn’t have a resolution because it never gets the political closure that comes with winning, losing, or being recognized by both sides. The outcome is not just a strategic scenario; it is a real situation in which the children of both sides will inherit a conflict that cannot be solved.

Arafat and the Institutionalization of Non-Resolution

For instance, Yasser Arafat always saw the international process as a way to avoid resolution instead of a way to get there. He used diplomatic language, joined peace frameworks, and gained international legitimacy, but he never gave the political closure that those frameworks were supposed to provide. He recognized Israel as a strategy, not a final decision, and made sure that it didn’t close off future claims.

He took part in talks like Oslo and Camp David that didn’t have strict deadlines or binding endpoints, which meant that the talks themselves could become an end state. At the same time, he got permanent international support—aid, UN standing, and moral support—without having to make permanent commitments that would have been necessary for a real resolution.

Analytical Framework

This is not a plan for centralized control, but a way of understanding what happened. It shows how repeated military failures led different actors to move in the same direction without sharing a single goal. The analysis is based on observable patterns among states, movements, and institutions.

1948: The Goal of Annihilation

When Israel became a country in 1948, the goal was not to negotiate but to get rid of people. Arab League Secretary-General Azzam Pasha promised “a war of extermination and momentous massacre” during the war that followed Israel’s declaration of independence. Statements from the Arab League and news reports from the time made it clear that this language was meant to be taken seriously, not as an exaggeration.

The Arab states that invaded did not suggest borders, coexistence, or Palestinian independence. Egypt ran Gaza without giving it statehood, and Jordan tried to take over the West Bank. The goal was not to set up a new political system, but to stop Jewish rule completely.

So, Israel’s survival was more than just a military loss. It was a shock to the world: Jews still ruled land that was thought to be permanently Islamic. This outcome led to a prolonged disconnection between individuals’ expectations of their religion and the realities of politics. This makes it clear that the war’s goal was not to build but to destroy.

The failure of annihilation did not settle the fight. It made it necessary to come up with new ways of doing things. That break would affect every part of the fight that came after it. Not only did a military campaign fail, but so did a deeply held belief about how history was supposed to go.

Putting Things Back Together, 1967–1973

The wars of 1967 and 1973 were not just about changing borders; they were also about trying to fix the break. In 1967, Egypt’s closing of the Straits of Tiran and the large mobilization of Arab armies were seen by many as steps toward restoring the dignity of Jewish sovereignty. After the war, this point of view was often expressed in Arab political talk and regional media.

In the weeks leading up to the war, Nasser’s speeches made the conflict seem like a major turning point that would change the outcome of 1948. Israel’s quick victory and capture of Jerusalem’s holy sites made people feel even more like a basic moral and religious order had been turned upside down. What had been a political loss now had clear religious meaning. Control of Jerusalem turned a loss on the battlefield into something more than just a strategic loss. It linked military outcomes to sacred geography in a way that made them even more meaningful.

The Yom Kippur War of 1973 was based on the same idea. Egypt and Syria planned a surprise attack together not only to get back land, but also to restore their honor and legitimacy after what many people in the area saw as an unacceptable change in the hierarchy. As leaders later said in interviews and memoirs, the war was about more than just land; it was also about honor. Sadat and Assad both saw the war as a necessary step back to show that the hierarchy set up in 1967 was not permanent.

It had some early successes, but it didn’t end with Israel gone or Jewish sovereignty taken away. Restoration, like destruction before it, did not work. The inability to translate battlefield performance into political change made it clear that traditional warfare could no longer fix civilization.

After 1973: From Losing to Lasting

After 1973, it became clear that Israel could not be destroyed by a regular war. But accepting its permanence, especially in areas connected to Dar al-Islam, was still an ideological cost. his acknowledgment did not yield ideological modification, but rather strategic realignment.

The 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel shows the tension very well. The state officially recognized Israel, but normalization at the societal level was still very limited. Religious and educational institutions persistently portrayed Israel as transient or illegitimate, a disjunction frequently noted by contemporary observers. The treaty settled a land dispute but didn’t change the underlying cultural issue.

Other Arab countries came to a different conclusion. If direct war was not successful and peace was too costly, the logical alternative was neither triumph nor conciliation. It was sticking with it. Endurance provided a means to maintain resistance without facing the dangers of definitive defeat or the expenses of acquiescence.

This change didn’t need Arab actors to work together; they just needed to agree on a common goal. Secular governments, Islamist movements, and revolutionary proxies developed analogous methodologies for distinct motivations. Proxy warfare was the most obvious sign of this change. The PLO, Hezbollah, and Hamas were not mainly set up to negotiate for sovereignty; instead, they were set up to keep the conflict going without direct state responsibility. Violence became sporadic but constant, designed to last rather than to win.

From Violence to Lawfare

When even long-term violence couldn’t bring down Israel or force a solution, the conflict moved again, this time into institutions, law, and moral language. Delegitimation did not supplant violence; rather, it supplemented and endured beyond it. Legal accusations, investigative commissions, and monitoring regimes increasingly supplanted battlefield outcomes. Israel found itself in a permanent legal gray area, where it had to protect its citizens while always having to explain why it had the right to do so. For Israelis, this meant living with constant conditions; for Palestinians, it meant a political life based on complaints with no clear end.

Globalized Exhaustion

At this stage, exhaustion warfare no longer required a defined battlefield. As institutional pressure and proxy violence became less effective, the logic of the conflict spread around the world. “Globalize the intifada” is a sign of this change: the fight is no longer limited to land or borders, but has spread to the global civil sphere. Universities, cultural institutions, NGOs, media ecosystems, and protest movements transform into arenas of conflict, not to achieve political objectives, but to avert normalization and closure. Violence doesn’t have to be planned or even successful; it just has to be part of a system that benefits from moral gray areas and constant complaints. In this form, the conflict becomes infinitely scalable and structurally resistant to resolution. What is globalized is not uprising in the classical sense, but exhaustion itself—deterritorialized, permanent, and immune to final settlement.

Palestinian Nationalism Under Exhaustion

Palestinian nationalism itself evolved within this environment. It would be inaccurate to say that failure was uniformly intended. There were real efforts to get statehood at different times, especially during the Oslo period. But over time, the political environment around it kept rewarding non-resolution. When leaders were divided, institutions were corrupt, outside interests were strong, and ideologies were extreme, it was safer to complain than to compromise. Failure, even when not planned, became useful. Palestinian identity increasingly functioned not as a conduit to sovereignty but as a persistent assertion against Israeli permanence.

The demand for a “right of return” illustrates this dynamic with particular clarity. When framed as a moral imperative, it actually works as a demographic veto on Jewish self-determination. No political system could withstand millions of antagonistic claimants and maintain its integrity, which is precisely why the demand persists unaltered. Exhaustion warfare does not seek immediate collapse. It wants long-term unsustainability and uses time and demographics to put pressure on people.

Conclusion: The Logic of Exhaustion

This system couldn’t last if there weren’t outside structures that could hold permanent complaints without needing to be fixed. This model was not created by Western institutions, but they have helped keep it going. Liberal systems are often better at running processes than setting goals. So, Israel can live, but only for now. It can always be changed, looked at, and judged morally. Over time, showing neutrality through an endless process can lead to bias in the structure. The institutions that say they run an ongoing conflict slowly change over time.

The last seventy-five years make more sense when you think of exhaustion as a governing logic instead of a diplomatic mistake. When invasions fail, they lead to proxies, which lead to lawfare. Grievance is kept up not to find a solution, but to stop things from getting back to normal. The original goal didn’t go away when the destruction didn’t work. It was not the same.

If this model keeps going without any checks, it will have effects that go beyond Israel. Systems that learn to live with permanent injustice without fixing it may lose the ability to see peace at all. Institutions that are used to being on moral probation all the time may come to depend on it, using the same reasons in different situations. Exhaustion warfare isn’t something that has to happen, but it can be taught. Israel may not be the last place to show it, but it is the most obvious place to do so.