Seinfeld came up with the idea for Festivus as a joke. It was a fake holiday that took away all the fun parts of other holidays. No decorations. No cheer. Just an aluminum pole, a planned dinner, and a formal invitation to say what everyone is already thinking. The main event was the Airing of Grievances, which was a time to talk about everything that had let you down, made you mad, or not lived up to your hopes.

It worked because it was silly, contained, and short-lived. Festivus wasn’t meant to fix anything. It was meant to show how silly we sound when we use complaints to make things clear. At least not the way we usually do it.

It was funny because it was contained, theatrical, and silly. Frank Costanza wasn’t trying to convince anyone; he was acting. The problems were the point, not the answer. Everyone made it through because it ended, the pole went back in the closet, and dinner happened anyway.

But online, the airing never ends, and that’s where it goes wrong.

Most complaints don’t make things clearer. They make things harder. They feel good for about thirty seconds, and then they stay around like smoke in a room. They don’t settle disputes; they make them worse. At first, it’s just “here’s what’s bothering me,” but then it slowly changes to “here’s who you should be mad at with me.”

And the internet rewards that change.

Anger gets people’s attention. People like certainty. People don’t pay attention to nuance. So complaints stop being a way to let off steam and start being a part of who you are. People aren’t just angry anymore; they’re the kind of person who is angry about this, and now backing down feels like losing.

That was something Festivus never had to deal with. Frank didn’t have millions of people watching. He didn’t get a boost from an algorithm. No one retweeted his complaints about you guys.

When you want to air your grievances in real life, it’s best to do it when there is trust, timing, and a real relationship on the other side. Online, it’s usually none of those things—just strangers, a lack of context, and permanent records.

So, “Festivus all year long” might not be the best lesson after all.

It might be that Festivus only works because it’s made up, short, and safe to be silly.

In real life, holding back is better than letting it out. Curiosity is better than anger. And sometimes the best thing to do is not to talk about the problem at all; instead, let it go without making it a public event.

Frank would not like that advice.

But Frank didn’t want to create a culture that people could live in.

Seinfeld itself ultimately agrees with me.

When people take Festivus seriously, it falls apart.

The Airing of Grievances is fun to watch, but the end of the episode shows why it can’t work in real life. The complaints don’t make anything better. They don’t help things get clearer or better. They just keep getting worse until the room breaks. The meal falls apart. Relationships don’t get better; they break.