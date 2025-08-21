The story of Islam’s earliest encounters with rejection is not only historical but deeply psychological and theological. Repeated humiliation, mockery, and exclusion shaped Muhammad’s leadership and the identity of the Muslim community in profound ways. What began as fragile survival in Mecca was recast in Medina into a pattern where insults and resistance were not tolerated as mere political disputes but transformed into sacred confrontations. The case of the Banu Qaynuqa, one of Medina’s Jewish tribes, reveals how rejection could be reframed into divine vindication—setting in motion a theological imagination that continues to shape Islamic thought today.

The Banu Qaynuqa Conflict as Template

One of the earliest conflicts between Muhammad and the Jewish tribes of Medina—the Banu Qaynuqa—illustrates how rejection, refracted through honor-shame dynamics, was transformed into divine legitimacy. According to Ibn Ishaq’s Sirah (2004), tensions erupted in the marketplace when a Muslim woman was mocked and harassed by members of the tribe. When a Muslim intervened, violence broke out, leaving one man dead. What could have remained a localized dispute was quickly elevated by Muhammad into a communal crisis that culminated in a siege and the tribe’s eventual expulsion from Medina.

From a psychological perspective, this episode exemplifies the dynamics of Rejection Sensitivity Theory. As Zhou and Yang (2019) explain, individuals who have experienced repeated rejection often develop a heightened vigilance toward perceived insults. Muhammad, shaped by ridicule, boycott, and exile in Mecca, embodied this sensitivity. In Medina, such heightened awareness interacted with the cultural weight of honor and shame. An affront to a Muslim woman was not perceived merely as a personal slight but as an existential threat to the collective dignity of the entire community. Within such a framework, insult demanded redress, and the community’s survival depended on a decisive response.

Muhammad’s response was not simply defensive. As David Cook (2005) notes in his study of jihad, Muhammad frequently recast humiliation into moments of divine vindication. In this case, the dishonor of the Muslim woman became an attack against God’s people, requiring sacred retaliation. Expelling the tribe transformed potential weakness into a demonstration of prophetic authority, turning shame into a moment of charismatic consolidation. What began as rejection was sacralized as validation of Muhammad’s divine mission.

This case study demonstrates how rejection and humiliation were reinterpreted into communal solidarity and theological authority. It also sets a precedent for later Islamic views of Jews: their refusal to recognize Muhammad was not simply disagreement but was interpreted as betrayal of God’s truth. The Banu Qaynuqa conflict thus provides an early template for a pattern that would echo through Islamic theology, politics, and communal identity formation.

Antisemitism as Theological Construct

The expulsion of the Banu Qaynuqa illustrates how formative events in Medina were transposed into enduring theological categories that shaped Islamic attitudes toward Jews. Ibn Ishaq’s narrative (2004) portrays the tribe’s refusal to submit as an act of covenantal betrayal rather than mere political dissent. What began as a localized dispute in the marketplace was quickly elevated into a sacred drama, with the dishonor of a Muslim woman symbolizing not only communal rejection but also the repudiation of divine truth.

This theological reframing positioned Jews as the paradigmatic “rejecters” of revelation. Rather than existing as one of several groups negotiating power in Medina, the Banu Qaynuqa were cast as covenant-breakers whose rejection of Muhammad was tantamount to rejecting God Himself. Lewis (1986) acknowledges that Jews were long portrayed in Islamic texts as obstinate resistors of prophets—from their rebellion against Moses, to their denial of Jesus, and ultimately their refusal to accept Muhammad. The Banu Qaynuqa episode, therefore, became a precedent-setting moment: Jewish opposition was encoded into Islam’s sacred narrative as an archetypal betrayal of God’s truth.

This sacralization of conflict also served a communal function. As Cook (2005) observes, the categories of “believer versus rejecter” and “covenant-keeper versus covenant-breaker” became foundational to Islamic theology. They reinforced the early Muslim community’s identity as the faithful remnant vindicated by God while casting Jews as persistent mockers and rejecters of revelation. Later polemical traditions would expand these categories into elaborate theological arguments, ensuring their persistence across centuries.

Rethinking Bernard Lewis

Bernard Lewis (1986), one of the most influential historians of the Middle East, argued that Islamic antisemitism was largely a borrowed phenomenon, imported from Europe in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. In his view, hostility toward Jews in Islam was historically more restrained, framed primarily through social hierarchy rather than racial hatred. The vitriolic forms of modern antisemitism, such as conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial, he contended, reflected European transmission rather than indigenous Islamic theology.

Yet the Banu Qaynuqa episode complicates Lewis’s thesis. Already in the Medinan period, Jewish rejection of Muhammad was sacralized as betrayal of God, not merely as political rivalry (Ibn Ishaq, 2004). The mockery of a Muslim woman in the marketplace, followed by tribal resistance, was framed as proof of Jewish obstinacy against divine revelation. In this way, early Islamic texts embedded a theological foundation for Jewish “othering” that long predates European antisemitism.

Rejection Sensitivity Theory further explains why such hostilities took on theological weight. As Zhou and Yang (2019) emphasize, individuals primed by repeated humiliation tend to interpret future resistance as existential threats. Muhammad’s heightened sensitivity made opposition in Medina feel not just political but cosmic. The Banu Qaynuqa conflict thus became a turning point where psychological wound, cultural honor-shame dynamics, and theological framing intersected.

By overlooking these deeper dynamics, Lewis underplays the role of Islamic theology in shaping negative portrayals of Jews. As Cook (2005) shows, experiences of rejection were sacralized into enduring categories of unbelief. To see Islamic antisemitism merely as a European graft is to miss the indigenous interpretive traditions that gave such ideologies fertile ground.

From Medina to the Modern Middle East

The dynamics first evident in the Banu Qaynuqa conflict continue to reverberate in contemporary Islamist thought. Just as Muhammad transformed the humiliation of a mocked Muslim woman into divine vindication, modern Islamist leaders have reframed political defeats as sacred opportunities for resistance. The Nakba of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced following Israel’s creation, became a modern analogue of Medina’s crises. For many, as Moghaddam (2005) observes, such collective humiliation was experienced not only politically but existentially—as an attack on the honor of the ummah.

Sayyid Qutb’s Milestones (2000) illustrates this continuity. Just as Muhammad expelled the Banu Qaynuqa to preserve communal integrity, Qutb reinterpreted the Nakba and Western dominance as divine testing. Military defeat and territorial loss, in this view, could only be redeemed by renewed fidelity to Islam, often expressed through militancy and rejection of the West. Shame, once again, was not allowed to remain shame but was transfigured into sacred solidarity.

Max Weber’s analysis of charisma offers further insight. As Weber (1978) explained, charismatic leaders transform humiliation into legitimacy by grounding authority in transcendent narratives. Muhammad’s charisma in Medina became routinized through Islamic law and ritual, but moments of crisis, such as the Nakba, created openings for leaders like Qutb to resurrect prophetic charisma by invoking Muhammad’s precedent. Political Islam thus oscillates between routinized institutions and eruptions of charismatic renewal patterned on Medina’s example.

This mechanism reflects the same logic that transformed early Islamic humiliation into legitimacy. By sacralizing rejection, Islamist leaders convert crushing defeats into narratives of divine favor and perseverance. The dishonor of colonial subjugation or lost wars becomes proof of Muslim distinctiveness and destiny. Political Islam, therefore, draws upon an ancient repertoire of honor-shame dynamics, rejection sensitivity, and charismatic renewal to sustain its vision of resistance.

The resonance of the Banu Qaynuqa precedent underscores that antisemitism and anti-Western sentiment in contemporary Islamist discourse cannot be reduced to politics alone. They are rooted in a deeper theological pattern that interprets rejection as betrayal of God and humiliation as an opportunity for vindication. The transformation of shame into legitimacy—first visible in Medina—remains a powerful interpretive framework linking early Islamic experiences of rejection to the crises of the modern Middle East.

Conclusion: Beyond Borrowed Antisemitism

Bernard Lewis, whose scholarship I greatly admire, rightly underscored the European contribution to modern antisemitism. But to claim that Islamic hostility toward Jews was merely “borrowed” is to miss the deeper currents running from Islam’s earliest days. The Banu Qaynuqa conflict shows how rejection was sacralized: not endured as humiliation but transfigured into divine vindication. What could have been a local dispute became a sacred drama, with Jews cast not simply as rivals but as covenant-breakers, archetypal rejecters of God’s truth.

This is the theological DNA that long predates Europe’s racial obsessions. The logic is relentless: humiliation is never permitted to remain humiliation. It is proof of chosenness, validation of prophetic authority, and justification for sacred retaliation. Medina set the template: opposition was no longer political disagreement but cosmic betrayal. Shame became legitimacy.

Lewis saw the spark Europe provided, but the fire was already lit in Medina. Rejection sensitivity, honor-shame dynamics, and charismatic consolidation gave Islamic theology an indigenous framework for othering Jews. Later European antisemitism may have provided new idioms, but it did not create the pattern—it merely inflamed it.

And that pattern has endured. As Weber helps us see, Muhammad’s charisma, forged in humiliation and routinized into Islamic law, becomes available for revival in times of crisis. Sayyid Qutb, interpreting the Nakba, reached back to the Medinan precedent: humiliation transfigured into sacred solidarity, political defeat reframed as divine testing, rejection turned into proof of chosenness. The arc from Banu Qaynuqa to Qutb is not accidental—it is the outworking of a theological engine that continues to shape Islamism today.

Islamic antisemitism, then, is not a borrowed costume but a native garment—woven in Medina, and still worn in modern Islamism.

References

Cook, D. (2005). Understanding jihad. University of California Press.

Ibn Ishaq. (2004). The life of Muhammad: A translation of Ibn Ishaq’s Sirat Rasul Allah (A. Guillaume, Trans.). Oxford University Press. (Original work published ca. 8th century)

Lewis, B. (1986). Semites and anti-Semites: An inquiry into conflict and prejudice. W.W. Norton & Company.

Moghaddam, F. M. (2005). The staircase to terrorism: A psychological exploration. American Psychologist, 60(2), 161–169.

Qutb, S. (2000). Milestones (A. B. al-Mehri, Trans.). The Islamic Book Service. (Original work published 1964)

Weber, M. (1978). Economy and society: An outline of interpretive sociology (G. Roth & C. Wittich, Eds.). University of California Press.

Zhou, J., & Yang, L. H. (2019). Rejection sensitivity: A review and conceptual integration. Current Opinion in Psychology, 26, 117–122.

Who is Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr is a scholar of Islam and an Evangelical minister, whose work emphasises the theological, historical, and sociopolitical intersections between Christianity and Islam. He holds six academic degrees, including a Master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Shia Muslim scholars from Iran—an experience that deepened his interfaith understanding and shaped his analysis of Islamic theology and politics, particularly within the Iranian context. He recently began a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Peace and Justice.

His research focuses on Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam. Dr. Orr has spoken at leading universities and Shia mosques throughout the UK on topics such as Christian-Muslim relations, Islamic theology, and gospel-centered engagement with Islam, including Oxford University, Imperial College London, Reformed Theological Seminary, and the University of Tehran. He has also published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals. He is the author of five books, including his most recent, Grace and Truth: Paul, the Gospel, and the Challenge of Islam, which explores how the Apostle Paul's message of grace offers a compelling and biblically faithful response to the theological claims of Islam.