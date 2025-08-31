Recently, I read Aphrodite and the Rabbis: How the Jews Adapted Roman Culture to Create Judaism as We Know It by Burton L. Visotzky (2016). Later, I came across a three-part lecture series from the Community Scholar Program (CSP) that explored some of the same issues raised in the book (Community Scholar Program, n.d.). Both the book and the lectures gave me a lot to think about. But as I reflected on them, other ideas flooded my mind—connections between history, theology, and cultural survival—that I want to share with you in this article.

Visotzky’s central thesis is that Judaism as we know it today was forged in dialogue with Roman culture. He argues that the rabbis of late antiquity did not retreat into isolation but instead borrowed, reshaped, and repurposed elements of Roman society—its law, rhetoric, language, and even aspects of its literature and philosophy—in order to preserve Jewish distinctiveness. In other words, the Judaism that emerged after the destruction of the Temple was not a relic of the past but a creative response to empire. It was an act of cultural resilience that transformed crisis into continuity (Visotzky, 2016).

Losing the Infrastructure of Religious Life

The destruction of the Temple in AD 70 radically disrupted Jewish life. For centuries, the Temple in Jerusalem had been the beating heart of Jewish religious practice (Josephus, Jewish War). Pilgrims traveled from across the Mediterranean world to offer sacrifices, celebrate the great festivals, and encounter the presence of God. The priesthood, sacrifices, and rituals that defined Jewish life all revolved around this single structure. It was not just a religious site but also a national and cultural symbol—an anchor of identity that tied the Jewish people to their land, their God, and one another.

When the Roman legions under Titus destroyed the Temple, it was more than the loss of a building; it was the collapse of an entire religious system. Suddenly, the central institution that defined Jewish worship and community life was gone. Without the Temple, sacrifices ceased, priestly duties became obsolete, and much of the ritual calendar could no longer be carried out as before. For many, this must have felt like the end of Judaism itself.

Yet, even before AD 70, seeds of adaptation had already been planted. The synagogue, which had grown in importance during the Babylonian exile, had become a place for prayer, reading of Scripture, and teaching (Grabbe, 1992). The rise of the scribes and the increasing emphasis on Torah study also meant that Judaism was slowly shifting toward a text-centered faith. When the Temple fell, these existing practices provided the scaffolding for a new religious system.

This was the turning point—the moment of radical change. Judaism could not simply continue as it had before. Decentralization became essential, and survival meant redirecting spiritual life from sacrifice to study, from priests to rabbis, and from a single sacred space in Jerusalem to countless synagogues scattered across the diaspora. In hindsight, we can see that this radical transformation is what allowed Judaism not only to endure but also to reinvent itself for the centuries to come.

Aphrodite and the Rabbis: Adapting to Rome

Visotzky highlights that Judaism adjusted itself within the Greco-Roman world by adopting the tools of the surrounding culture. Rabbis, surrounded by Roman power, had to develop ways to preserve distinct identity while living under foreign dominance. They engaged Roman categories of law, philosophy, and rhetoric to make their faith intelligible, while reshaping practices such as prayer and synagogue worship so that Judaism could function without the Temple (Visotzky, 2016).

To appreciate the scale of this change, it helps to picture everyday Jewish life in a Roman city. The streets were filled with statues of gods and emperors. Public life revolved around Roman temples, law courts, and theaters. Young elites studied in schools of rhetoric, learning to argue persuasively in the language of Cicero and Seneca. In such an environment, Jewish distinctiveness was fragile and constantly under pressure.

Yet the rabbis did not retreat. They instead retooled Judaism to survive in a Roman world. They borrowed methods of debate, legal reasoning, and philosophical categories but redirected them toward Torah and Jewish law. This was another moment of radical change: Judaism would no longer be centered on sacrifice but on dialogue, argument, and interpretation. In adapting Rome’s intellectual tools, Judaism secured continuity while also reshaping its very identity.

Survival vs. Evangelism: A Key Distinction

Here lies one of the most important contrasts between Judaism and the missionary faiths of Christianity and Islam. Both Christianity and Islam contextualize in order to spread—translating their message into the language and culture of others to win converts and transform societies. Judaism, by contrast, contextualizes for survival. The Jewish community did not seek to evangelize Rome or reshape Roman culture; rather, it adapted just enough to exist within it (Neusner, 1984).

This was itself a radical departure from the dynamics of other religions in the empire. Christianity and the mystery cults actively sought followers. Judaism, while it welcomed converts, did not set out to expand. Its energies were focused inward, on protecting community life and maintaining distinctiveness. This explains why, in cities like Rome or Alexandria, Jewish communities remained tight-knit and minority-based. Adaptation was not about conquest or expansion but about endurance. Seeing this helps us reframe Jewish history: the strategy of contextualization was not expansive, but preservative.

The Roman Academy and the Greek World

Another key development in this process was the establishment of rabbinic academies. After the Temple fell, Judaism risked unraveling. Without sacrifices and priests, who would define Jewish life? The academy at Yavneh, founded under Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakkai, was the answer. According to tradition, Yohanan secured permission from the Romans to establish a school for Torah study (Neusner, 1970). This was a radical moment: authority shifted from Temple priests to rabbinic scholars, and the study of Torah replaced sacrifice as the central act of Jewish worship.

At the same time, Jews were deeply immersed in Greek language and culture. The Greek translation of the Hebrew Bible—the Septuagint—had been produced centuries earlier, and for many diaspora Jews it became their Scripture (Tov, 1999). This made Jewish texts accessible in the lingua franca of the empire but also opened them to reinterpretation. Once Judaism began to speak in Greek categories, it could engage with Hellenistic philosophy and rhetoric. Thinkers like Philo of Alexandria went further, blending Mosaic law with Platonic thought to present Judaism as not only a religion but also a sophisticated philosophy (Philo, On the Creation).

This was yet another radical transformation. Judaism had become portable: no longer dependent on a single temple or a single language, it could live in synagogues and academies, in Hebrew and Greek, in Jerusalem and Alexandria. The price of this portability, however, was subtle transformation. Judaism remained Judaism, but it was now marked by new philosophical and cultural forms that gave it both resilience and vulnerability.

From Philosophy to Survival

Engaging with philosophy was not merely an intellectual exercise; it was a survival tactic. In a world where Greek philosophy was the measure of intellectual respectability, Judaism could not appear primitive or irrelevant. By aligning Torah with reason, rabbis and Jewish thinkers demonstrated that Judaism was not only ancient but also wise.

Philo, for example, argued that Jewish law embodied the very principles of natural reason, making the Torah a universal code of wisdom. His writings provided Judaism with cultural legitimacy, showing that Jews were not backward provincials but contributors to the intellectual life of the empire (Runia, 1990). This was a radical shift: Judaism had moved from being a temple-based cult to being a faith with a sophisticated intellectual identity. Survival required not only religious devotion but also cultural credibility.

For us, this underscores that survival often depends on showing one’s tradition has value within the dominant frameworks of the age. Judaism’s embrace of philosophy reminds us that adaptation is rarely neutral—it both protects and reshapes identity.

A People That Endures

The destruction of the Temple forced Judaism to reimagine itself, but the strategies of adaptation were already in motion. Synagogues, rabbis, academies, and philosophical engagement all became tools not of expansion, but of survival. Jewish contextualization was never about evangelism or cultural transformation; it was about endurance. This instinct for survival has allowed Judaism to remain a distinct people and faith across centuries of exile and challenge.

We see the same pattern repeated in later eras. In medieval Europe, when Jews were expelled from one kingdom after another, they built new communities that preserved identity through Torah, prayer, and scholarship. After the Spanish expulsion of 1492, Jewish life re-rooted itself in the Ottoman Empire, where Sephardic communities flourished. In the wake of the Holocaust, one of history’s darkest attempts to erase the Jewish people, Judaism adapted yet again, with survivors building vibrant new communities in Israel, America, and beyond (Sachar, 2005). Each of these turning points echoes the first great rupture in AD 70: when the infrastructure of religious life collapses, Judaism reinvents itself for survival.

A Modern Reflection

Looking at Judaism’s strategy of survival raises important questions for modern faith communities. Christianity and Islam often emphasize contextualization for mission—translating faith into the culture around them to win new adherents or influence society. Judaism, however, reminds us that contextualization can also be about preservation. When institutions collapse, when culture shifts, or when believers live as minorities, survival itself becomes a testimony of faith.

This is a lesson with modern resonance. For Christians in regions where churches are shrinking, or Muslims navigating secular pressures, Judaism’s story demonstrates that survival itself can be radical. Sometimes the most powerful witness is not expansion but endurance: holding fast to faith, distinct and unbroken, across the centuries. From the ruins of the Temple to the ghettos of Europe to the rebirth of Israel, the Jewish story is a testament that survival, in itself, can be a profound act of faith.

Survival as Hope

And yet survival is not only about the past. Each act of Jewish endurance points toward the possibility of renewal. What began as the desperate preservation of identity after AD 70 became the foundation for rabbinic Judaism, one of history’s most creative religious systems. What was rebuilt after the medieval expulsions gave rise to flourishing centers of Jewish life in new lands. What endured after the Holocaust became the seedbed of revival in Israel and the diaspora. Survival is never merely hanging on—it is the ground from which future hope can grow. For Jews, survival has always carried within it the promise that God is not finished with His people. For all faith communities, the Jewish story offers this encouragement: endurance in the face of loss can open the way to renewal, even when the future seems impossible.

Survival as Hope

And yet survival is not only about the past. Each act of Jewish endurance points toward the possibility of renewal. What began as the desperate preservation of identity after AD 70 became the foundation for rabbinic Judaism, one of history’s most creative religious systems. What was rebuilt after the medieval expulsions gave rise to flourishing centers of Jewish life in new lands. What endured after the Holocaust became the seedbed of revival in Israel and the diaspora. Survival is never merely hanging on—it is the ground from which future hope can grow.

For Christians, the story of Jewish survival is more than an inspiring human achievement; it is a testimony to God’s faithfulness. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob has preserved His people through unimaginable trials, just as He promised in Scripture (Jeremiah 31:35–37; Romans 11:1–2). Their endurance through exile, persecution, and dispersion is itself a sign that God’s purposes in history are not finished.

This gives the church hope as well. If God has preserved Israel through centuries of upheaval, Christians can be confident that He will also preserve His church. The gates of hell will not prevail against it (Matthew 16:18). In times when institutions crumble or cultures shift, survival is not a defeat but a declaration: God is still at work. The endurance of the Jewish people stands as a living reminder that God’s promises never fail, and that His redemptive plan continues to move forward until its fulfillment in Christ.

References

Community Scholar Program. (n.d.). Aphrodite and the Rabbis lecture series. https://www.cspoc.org

Grabbe, L. L. (1992). Judaism from Cyrus to Hadrian. Fortress Press.

Josephus. (1981). The Jewish War (G. A. Williamson, Trans.). Penguin Classics.

Neusner, J. (1970). A Life of Yohanan ben Zakkai. Brill.

Neusner, J. (1984). Judaism in the Beginning of Christianity. Fortress Press.

Philo of Alexandria. (1993). On the Creation (C. D. Yonge, Trans.). Hendrickson.

Runia, D. T. (1990). Philo of Alexandria and the Timaeus of Plato. Brill.

Sachar, H. M. (2005). A history of the Jews. Vintage.

Tov, E. (1999). The Greek and Hebrew Bible: Collected essays on the Septuagint. Brill.

Visotzky, B. L. (2016). Aphrodite and the Rabbis: How the Jews adapted Roman culture to create Judaism as we know it. St. Martin’s Press.

Parts of this article were generated using AI assistance. The content was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited for accuracy and clarity.