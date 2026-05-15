For most of their history, universities in the West were built around a pretty straightforward assumption: truth exists, and education is supposed to help people pursue it honestly. Medieval schools used the word veritas to describe that goal. For most of their history, universities in the West operated with a pretty basic assumption: truth exists, and the purpose of education is to help people pursue it honestly and seriously. Medieval universities called this veritas. For most of their history, universities in the West operated with a fairly simple assumption at their center: truth exists, and education is supposed to help people pursue it honestly. Medieval universities called this veritas. For most of their history, universities in the West were built around a pretty simple idea: truth exists, and education is supposed to help people pursue it honestly. Medieval universities used the word veritas to describe that ideal. Later generations leaned more on ideas like reason, inquiry, and liberal education. However, the underlying vision stayed fairly consistent, namely that universities were supposed to be places where ideas could be examined openly, arguments challenged seriously, and assumptions tested rather than sheltered. This meant that students were expected to wrestle with perspectives they disagreed with, sometimes intensely, and rejected the fragility that characterizes the modern interaction within university classrooms. Professors were expected to tolerate genuine intellectual disagreement without immediately treating it as a threat. Education then was not mainly about making people feel affirmed or emotionally protected at all times. It was about shaping the mind so students could develop important skills like judgment, and teaching people how to think carefully and critically about the world around them.

With that said, I don’t want to idealize the past either, as the older model definitely had real shortcomings. Universities could be elitist, culturally narrow, arrogant, and often blind to obvious injustices or inequalities. Plenty of people were excluded from academic life altogether, particularly people of color and women, which were dismissed by institutions that claimed to value truth and reason. But even with those failures, there was still a broad assumption that truth stood above politics and that no ideology, movement, or institution possessed complete moral certainty.

Debate mattered because there was an assumed ontology where people understood that human beings are limited, biased, and often wrong about themselves. This is why intellectual diversity was valuable, though not because every opinion was assumed to be equally intelligent or equally true. It mattered because disagreement helped keep institutions from becoming rigid, arrogant, or intellectually stagnant. Even people with radically different worldviews generally accepted that the university existed to pursue knowledge and test ideas, not simply to enforce moral or political conformity.

The Cultural Revolution Inside Higher Education

Something changed over the last several decades, beginning in the 1970’s, with what I would describe as an American French Revolution—not in the sense of guillotines or literal regime collapse, but in the deeper cultural and moral transformation driven by thinkers and movements that reshaped how Americans understood authority, identity, morality, and public life itself. Institutions that once grounded American society increasingly came to be viewed as instruments of exclusion, hierarchy, repression, or hidden power.

I think a lot of people inside universities recognize that something fundamental has shifted, even if they have trouble putting it into words. The issue is not simply that campuses became more progressive or politically left-wing. That explanation does not really get at the deeper change that took place. Over time, many universities gradually stopped seeing themselves primarily as places devoted to truth-seeking and started seeing themselves as institutions responsible for moral and social transformation. Higher education became about more than educating students or passing on knowledge. Increasingly, it became about shaping moral consciousness itself. In many ways, the university slowly moved from asking, “What is true?” to asking, “What kind of society are we trying to create?”

That shift did not happen all at once, and it was not the result of some secret conspiracy or single ideological takeover. A lot of it developed out of real weaknesses and blind spots within older academic institutions. Beginning especially in the 1960s and 1970s, critical theory, postmodernism, and different neo-Marxist ideas started shaping large parts of university culture. Thinkers like Michel Foucault and Herbert Marcuse encouraged people to think about institutions, language, and even truth itself primarily through the lens of power relationships. Around the same time, universities also became far more bureaucratic and administrative, while slowly drifting away from older liberal arts traditions centered on philosophy, theology, literature, and history.

To be fair, many of these intellectual movements did expose genuine problems. Universities often ignored or minimized issues connected to race, exclusion, class, and social inequality. Structural analysis helped reveal things earlier generations sometimes refused to confront honestly. The problem is not that power matters or that institutions should never be criticized. Power obviously matters. The deeper issue is that power gradually became the dominant lens through which almost everything came to be interpreted. Questions once approached through ethics, philosophy, theology, psychology, or moral reasoning increasingly became reduced to categories like oppression, privilege, identity, and systemic power. Over time, that started changing not only academic arguments, but the emotional atmosphere inside universities themselves.

From Intellectual Curiosity to Moral Absolutism

But there was an ever-increasing desire to mandate social change, which resulted in disagreement no longer being seen as merely intellectual. It started to feel moral because intellectual curiosity was replaced by moral absolutism. Once truth itself becomes interpreted mainly as an expression of power, opponents stop appearing merely mistaken and start appearing dangerous. This is really where the shift started to become visible. Debate gradually stopped being viewed as a normal part of intellectual life and started becoming associated with harm itself. Once that happened, speech became moralized in a completely different way. Emotional discomfort increasingly started being treated as a kind of harm rather than as something that naturally comes with serious disagreement or difficult ideas. Universities that once prided themselves on open inquiry gradually began viewing certain forms of dissent as threats to the health of the community or the institution itself. In some academic environments, the emphasis quietly shifted away from testing arguments and challenging assumptions and toward protecting moral frameworks from being questioned or unsettled.

I remember talking with a professor several years ago who admitted quietly, almost reluctantly, that there were certain questions faculty members simply learned not to ask publicly anymore. The threat seemed religious, like there was a fear not to defy religious orthodoxy. He was not some angry culture warrior. Honestly, he mostly sounded exhausted. He told me younger professors figure out pretty quickly which subjects are safe to talk about, which opinions can create professional problems, and which conversations are better left alone if you want to protect your career or relationships. What stayed with me afterward was not just the fear he described, but the resignation in the way he talked about it. He spoke as though ideological narrowing had simply become part of everyday academic life, something people quietly adapt to rather than openly challenge. That conversation stuck with me because it pointed to something difficult to measure but easy to feel once you spend enough time around universities. A lot of people inside academia recognize that the culture has changed, even if very few are willing to talk about it honestly in public.

The Changing Understanding of Evil and Human Nature

One of the biggest changes involved how many academic frameworks started understanding evil itself. Older religious and philosophical traditions generally treated evil as something rooted within human nature. Evil was not simply a flawed political arrangement or unjust social structure. It involved pride, greed, cruelty, domination, envy, tribalism, and the human tendency to corrupt what is good. In Christian thought especially, evil was understood as universal. No race, class, ideology, or nation stood outside its reach. Human beings were seen as morally conflicted creatures capable of both justice and barbarism.

A lot of modern academic thought moved away from that older understanding and toward a much more structural one, which eventually filtered down to society, resulting in many problems we see today. The reason for this was because evil became associated less with permanent features of human nature and more with systems of oppression, patriarchy, colonialism, or institutional power. This framework shifted the moral focus away from questions of character, virtue, sin, and moral formation toward questions of social location and systemic inequality. In that framework, the central human problem is no longer the corruption of the soul, but participation in oppressive systems. Redemption therefore comes less through repentance or moral transformation and more through political awareness, activism, and institutional change.

That shift creates serious problems because once evil gets reduced mainly to questions of power, moral judgment starts becoming uneven. Some groups are increasingly viewed primarily as oppressors, while others are viewed primarily as victims. But history shows over and over again that pride, fanaticism, cruelty, and tribalism can emerge inside any ideological movement, including movements convinced they are fighting for justice or liberation. People do not suddenly become morally pure simply because they use the language of equality, resistance, or social justice. Once evil is understood entirely as something located in systems or structures, institutions slowly lose the ability to recognize destructive tendencies within themselves.

The deeper issue is that many modern institutions now struggle to speak about evil as a genuine moral or metaphysical reality at all. Cruelty becomes sociological rather than existential. Fanaticism becomes contextualized rather than morally confronted. Guilt becomes increasingly collective and structural rather than personal and spiritual. Yet some of history’s most destructive political movements emerged precisely from visions convinced that evil existed mainly outside themselves. Once societies lose the ability to recognize evil as something rooted in the human condition itself, they often become less capable of recognizing it when it reappears in new ideological forms.

The Rise of the Therapeutic and Secularized University

At the same time, universities did not simply abandon older moral frameworks and become neutral. In many ways, they replaced them with new ones, and consequently dangerous ones. Older religious structures weakened, but the human need for meaning, legitimacy, guilt, purpose, and redemption did not disappear. Increasingly, universities absorbed social and psychological functions once carried by religion itself. Concepts resembling guilt, confession, purity, heresy, excommunication, and redemption slowly migrated into activist culture and institutional life. Public denunciations, ideological trainings, symbolic rituals, and moral performances began functioning in ways that often resemble secularized religious behavior.

I remember sitting through a university diversity training once that felt less like education and more like a kind of ritualized moral instruction. Honestly, it reminded me at times like sitting in a service of a fundamentalist church, except the language was therapeutic instead of theological. While there was no singing, there was something like an alter call at the end. Keeping with the religious analogy, the rhetoric used in the meeting was emotionally charged, highly moralized, and strangely absolutist all at once. Participants were expected to publicly affirm certain frameworks and demonstrate the right kind of moral awareness in ways that often felt performative. The whole experience felt less like open intellectual discussion and more like a kind of secular confession ritual. Nobody was really allowed to question assumptions, push back, or debate ideas seriously. The point seemed to be reaching moral agreement and signaling the right kind of moral awareness.

That shift also helps explain the rise of what some people call the “therapeutic university.” Older models of education generally assumed students had to learn how to deal with reality, even when reality challenged their beliefs, desires, or assumptions about themselves. More and more, though, universities seem to approach things differently. Truth is often filtered through emotional well-being, identity affirmation, and psychological safety. Even ordinary language gets reshaped to avoid discomfort or perceived harm. Entire layers of administration now exist to manage student wellbeing, emotional support, and identity concerns. Over time, education can start feeling less focused on intellectual formation and more focused on emotional management.

Part of the reason for this shift is that universities no longer operate within many of the older religious or philosophical frameworks that once helped people make sense of suffering, limitation, sacrifice, or conflict. Earlier traditions often treated hardship as something tied to character formation, duty, spiritual maturity, or moral growth. Modern academic culture often lacks those deeper transcendent categories. As those older frameworks weakened, psychological wellbeing gradually moved into their place and became one of the highest moral priorities. That helps explain why disagreement today is so often interpreted emotionally or psychologically instead of intellectually.

Ideology, Identity, and the Limits of Dissent

One of the stranger ironies in higher education right now is that universities constantly talk about diversity while often becoming less comfortable with real intellectual disagreement. In a lot of elite schools, especially in parts of the humanities and social sciences, certain assumptions about race, gender, colonialism, sexuality, and identity no longer feel fully open to debate. Students usually figure this out pretty quickly. Some opinions are treated as responsible and enlightened, while others can create social tension or even professional risk. Universities still use the language of openness and inquiry, but there are often clear limits around what people feel safe questioning publicly.

I remember talking with students who would admit privately that they disagreed with certain campus orthodoxies but would never say so in class. Not because they were hateful or reactionary, but because they did not want the social fallout that could come with asking the wrong question. That kind of atmosphere changes the culture of a university over time. People start self-censoring long before any formal punishment is necessary.

Another major shift in university culture is that many schools no longer distinguish very clearly between intellectual disagreement and moral wrongdoing. There was a time when universities at least claimed to value debate, even sharp debate, as part of the learning process. Now certain topics can feel socially radioactive before the conversation even begins. Questions surrounding biological sex, gender identity, or medical treatment for minors often move very quickly from argument into assumptions about a person’s motives or character. In some academic settings, even raising concerns carefully and respectfully can create professional or social consequences.

Part of what changed is that activism no longer sits entirely outside the university trying to influence it from a distance. In many places, activist assumptions have become embedded inside the institution itself, furthered by faculty and administrators. That affects what ideas are treated as intellectually respectable and which ones are quietly pushed outside the boundaries of acceptable discussion. Most students and younger faculty members recognize this pretty quickly, even if they never say it openly. People learn which conversations are safe, which phrases signal moral alignment, and which questions can create unnecessary risk.

I think this also helps explain why antisemitism has resurfaced in some academic spaces under the language of activism and social justice. A lot of modern political frameworks divide the world into oppressors and oppressed, but Jews complicate that narrative. Historically, Jews have been one of the most persecuted minorities in the world while also achieving significant intellectual, cultural, and economic success in many Western societies. That combination does not fit neatly into simplified moral categories. In some activist circles, Jewish success itself starts getting interpreted suspiciously, almost as evidence of hidden power or privilege. And once that happens, older antisemitic assumptions can quietly re-enter public discourse while still being framed as justice or liberation. As a result, Jewish success itself increasingly gets interpreted by some activists as evidence of complicity with oppression or privilege. In some cases, anti-Zionist rhetoric begins slipping into older antisemitic patterns while still presenting itself as morally righteous activism.

The debates surrounding gender ideology bring a lot of these tensions into focus very clearly. The issue is not whether people struggling with gender dysphoria deserve compassion, dignity, and humane treatment. They absolutely do. The deeper question is whether institutions that claim to care about truth can still distinguish between compassion and the rejection of reality itself. Increasingly, many universities seem unable to hold those two commitments together consistently. Biological realities often become secondary to identity affirmation and subjective self-definition. Scientific, ethical, philosophical, and theological objections are frequently treated as moral problems rather than arguments that deserve serious engagement. In many academic settings, fear of professional or institutional backlash discourages open inquiry into questions that remain deeply contested both scientifically and philosophically.

At a deeper level, the gender debate reflects a broader cultural tension between embodiment and self-definition. The physical body is increasingly treated as less authoritative than inner psychological identity. Human identity becomes grounded more in subjective experience than in embodied reality itself. That reflects a larger discomfort within modern culture toward limits, dependence, finitude, and givenness. Increasingly, modern societies seek liberation not only from injustice, but from limitation altogether. In that sense, the transgender debate points to something much larger than politics alone. It reflects a growing desire to free the self from the constraints of embodied reality.

The Crisis of the Modern University and the Future of Free Inquiry

Another major weakness in modern academic culture is the disappearance of tragedy as a serious category for understanding human life. Older religious and philosophical traditions generally assumed that human beings live within permanent tensions that cannot simply be solved through politics or social reform. Every society has tensions that never fully go away. Some values conflict with other values. Good intentions can still produce bad outcomes, and even necessary decisions usually come with costs attached to them. One of the weaknesses of a lot of contemporary activism is that it sometimes assumes social problems can eventually be solved completely if people become sufficiently enlightened and institutions are properly restructured. Structural injustice increasingly gets treated as the main explanation for human suffering. But life is usually more complicated than that. Human beings still struggle with ambition, fear, tribalism, selfishness, loyalty, desire, and competing moral obligations. Not every conflict has a clean solution, and not every form of suffering can be eliminated through politics or institutional reform.

At the same time, critics of universities have their own ideological blind spots too. Reactionary movements can become tribal, conspiratorial, shallow, and hostile toward serious inquiry just as easily as activist movements can. People across the political spectrum are capable of turning ideology into a kind of moral certainty. That is part of the problem right now. Too many institutions no longer seem confident enough to allow real disagreement, intellectual humility, or self-correction. Once that starts disappearing, dogmatism usually follows no matter which political side happens to be in control.

That is why the crisis surrounding the university feels bigger than ordinary politics. The deeper issue is whether universities still believe truth exists independently of power, identity, ideology, or emotional affirmation. Once institutions lose confidence in that idea, education slowly changes. It becomes less about forming thoughtful, independent people and more about shaping students into socially acceptable moral participants. Disagreement no longer looks useful because it helps expose error. Instead, disagreement starts looking threatening because it disrupts institutional consensus. Students quickly learn which ideas are safe to express and which ones carry professional or social consequences.

That may be the most troubling part of all this. A free society depends on institutions willing to expose people to difficult arguments, uncomfortable truths, and the possibility that they themselves might be wrong. Universities are supposed to teach people how to think, not simply train them how to navigate approved moral language. Once institutions stop trusting open inquiry and serious disagreement, they gradually stop producing intellectually independent people. And when that happens across a culture’s most influential educational institutions, the consequences eventually reach far beyond the university itself.

Endnotes

On the classical university ideal of veritas and liberal education, see John Henry Newman, The Idea of a University, and Jaroslav Pelikan, The Idea of the University: A Reexamination. For a modern critique of relativism and the decline of liberal education, see Allan Bloom, The Closing of the American Mind. Michel Foucault explored the relationship between institutions, power, and the production of what he called “regimes of truth” in works such as “The Subject and Power,” Critical Inquiry 8, no. 4 (1982): 777–795. Herbert Marcuse’s essay “Repressive Tolerance” became influential in later debates over whether unrestricted tolerance can reinforce existing systems of power. See Herbert Marcuse, “Repressive Tolerance,” in A Critique of Pure Tolerance (Boston: Beacon Press, 1965). Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt argue that modern campus culture increasingly treats emotional discomfort as psychologically harmful in The Coddling of the American Mind. Haidt has also written extensively about moral psychology, institutional trust, and ideological polarization in higher education and public life. Surveys conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) have reported high levels of student self-censorship and concerns about expressing unpopular opinions on many American campuses. Pew Research Center, Gallup polling, and other national surveys have documented growing public distrust and ideological polarization surrounding higher education in the United States. On the growth of university administration and the shifting balance between faculty governance and bureaucratic management, see Benjamin Ginsberg, The Fall of the Faculty: The Rise of the All-Administrative University and Why It Matters. See also Jonathan Zimmerman for broader discussions surrounding academic freedom and institutional culture in higher education. On the therapeutic turn in modern culture and institutions, see Philip Rieff, The Triumph of the Therapeutic. Multiple organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International, have reported increases in antisemitic incidents and anti-Jewish harassment on American campuses since 2023. For broader discussions about moral fragmentation, secularization, and the erosion of shared moral frameworks in modern Western culture, see Alasdair MacIntyre, After Virtue; Charles Taylor, A Secular Age; Christopher Lasch, The Culture of Narcissism; and Robert Bellah, Habits of the Heart. For discussions surrounding the secularization of the modern university and the decline of older religious frameworks within higher education, see George Marsden, The Soul of the American University. For the older Christian understanding of evil as rooted in the human condition rather than merely in political or social structures, see Augustine of Hippo, Confessions and The City of God.

Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.