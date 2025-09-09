Introduction: The Power of a Word

On October 7, 2023, the world saw evil in broad daylight. Hamas poured across the border and butchered Israelis in their homes. Families burned alive. Women raped. Children carried into Gaza as trophies. Encyclopaedia Britannica rightly calls it the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

And yet, in the months that followed, the story was turned upside down. Israel—the nation attacked, the nation reeling from mass murder—was accused of committing genocide. A word coined in the shadow of Auschwitz, a word that should never be cheapened, has been weaponized against the world’s only Jewish state. Let’s be clear: to call Israel’s war in Gaza genocide is to strip the term of all meaning and hand a propaganda victory to those who openly embrace extermination.

What Genocide Means and Why Gaza Does Not Fit

The UN’s Genocide Convention of 1948 defines genocide as the intent to destroy a people—intent being the heart of the crime. Nazis did not seek to fight Jews, they sought to erase Jews. Hutu extremists in Rwanda didn’t want to weaken Tutsis, they wanted to hack them out of existence. The Young Turks in 1915 did not want to contain Armenians, they wanted them gone.

Now ask: what has Israel declared since October 7? Three things—destroy Hamas’s terror machine, rescue hostages, and protect its people. That’s it. That’s not extermination; that’s military necessity. A genocidal state doesn’t call civilians urging them to move out of harm’s way. A genocidal army doesn’t drop leaflets, send text messages, or map out evacuation zones. That behavior has no precedent in the annals of genocide.

The Reality of Civilian Casualties

Yes, the death toll in Gaza is staggering. Gaza’s Health Ministry claims over 64,000 Palestinians have died since October 7, a figure echoed by the UN and carried by outlets like the Associated Press. Israel disputes those numbers—and for good reason, since the Health Ministry is run by Hamas. Even if taken at face value, those deaths must be interpreted honestly.

Hamas has spent years digging a city under a city—hundreds of miles of tunnels—beneath hospitals, schools, and mosques. They launch rockets from courtyards, stockpile weapons in apartments, and make civilians into human shields. What happens when Israel targets those sites? Civilians die. And Hamas counts every death as “genocide” to feed its propaganda war.

Let’s remember: high death tolls alone do not equal genocide. The Allies killed hundreds of thousands of civilians in firebombings of Dresden and Tokyo. Was that genocide? No. It was brutal, tragic war against regimes that launched aggression. Gaza today is no different in principle. The tragedy is real, but it does not make the accusation true.

The Demographic Test

Genocide is meant to wipe out a people. That’s why Rwanda’s Tutsi population collapsed in 1994. It’s why Armenians were nearly erased from Anatolia in 1915.

What about Gaza? The population has more than doubled since Israel left in 2005. From 1.3 million then to over 2 million before this war. Even fact-checkers like Politifact note that projections still assumed growth after October 7. That is the opposite of genocide. A people targeted for extermination does not see its numbers explode over decades. The accusation collapses under the weight of its own absurdity.

Hamas: The Real Genocidal Actor

The cruel irony here is that the one party in this war with actual genocidal intent is Hamas. Its 1988 charter declared the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews a religious duty. Some claim Hamas “softened” its tone in 2017. Tell that to the families of those slaughtered on October 7. The killings, the kidnappings, the desecration of bodies—those weren’t military acts. They were acts of hatred aimed at eradicating Jews.

October 7 wasn’t just terrorism. It was the enactment of Hamas’s genocidal dream. If genocide is to be named in Gaza, let’s point the finger where it belongs.

Evidence from Independent Research

Independent studies back this up. The Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies published a 311-page review of Israel’s campaign. Their conclusion? No evidence of a systematic policy of genocide or starvation. They acknowledged mistakes, even abuses—but genocide requires an intent to destroy a people. That intent simply isn’t there.

Critics might sneer that BESA is Israeli. Fine—so look to genocide law itself. International experts like William Schabas, one of the world’s top authorities on genocide, has argued Israel’s actions do not meet the legal threshold. Yet the word keeps being thrown around, stripped of its meaning.

Humanitarian Realities

If Israel were carrying out genocide, it would cut off food, medicine, and water. Instead, the opposite has happened. Since October 7, Israel has facilitated more than 100,000 aid trucks into Gaza. They’ve opened corridors, announced daily humanitarian pauses, and even coordinated air drops. The Forward reported on these pauses. ABC News documented the aid corridors. The Times of Israel covered new aid distribution centers opened in Rafah and Gaza City.

Compare that with real genocides. Did the Nazis set up food distribution for Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto? Did the Hutu militia pause their machetes to let Tutsis get humanitarian supplies? Never. Israel’s actions are the exact opposite of genocide.

Conclusion: Truth Over Propaganda

Gaza’s suffering is undeniable. But to call it genocide is to play into Hamas’s propaganda playbook. The charge fails the legal test of intent, contradicts demographic reality, and ignores Israel’s humanitarian measures. Worse, it flips the truth on its head by hiding Hamas’s openly genocidal agenda.

We cheapen the memory of the Holocaust, of Rwanda, of Armenia, when we throw the word genocide around carelessly. Israel is not committing genocide. It is fighting a grim war of defense against an enemy sworn to its destruction. To say otherwise is not justice—it is slander, propaganda dressed up as morality. And propaganda, no matter how often repeated, must never be mistaken for truth.

Bibliography

ABC News. (2025, July 27). Israel opens corridors for UN in Gaza, begins aid drops.

Associated Press. (2025, September 8). Palestinian death toll passes 64,000, health officials say, as Israel and Hamas dig in on demands.

Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies. (2025). Debunking the genocide allegations: A reexamination of the Israel–Hamas war from October 7, 2023 to June 1, 2025.

Britannica. (2024). October 7 attack. In Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Forward. (2025, July 21). Israel announces daily humanitarian pauses to allow Gaza aid distribution amid global outcry.

Politifact. (2024, December 6). Has Gaza’s population grown 2% since Oct. 7, 2023?

Times of Israel. (2025, May 15). IDF says two of the four new aid distribution sites in Gaza are now operational.

United Nations. (1948). Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.