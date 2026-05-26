When I look back over my life now, I can see that God was doing things I did not understand at the time. There were seasons that felt painful, confusing, unfair, and at times completely overwhelming. For years, I often saw my life mostly through the lens of loss, suffering, instability, and disappointment. But one of the clearest realizations I have come to over time is this: God placed my daughter Faith in my life for a reason. I honestly do not think I could have become the father she needed had I not first walked through the things I did. Some of the deepest wounds of my life eventually became the very things that taught me compassion, patience, endurance, and how deeply people need love. At the time, though, none of it felt purposeful. Most of it simply felt painful.

In 1993, my late wife Michelle and I attended a conference where Archibald Hart spoke. During that conference, God impressed a passage on my heart that eventually became my life verse: 2 Corinthians 1:3–4. “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” At the time, I understood those verses mostly through the lens of my own suffering. I knew what pain felt like long before I fully understood comfort. I didn’t realize it at the time, but those Bible verses were going to change a lot for me in the years ahead. They completely transformed the way I thought about hard times, ministry, being a dad, and how God uses pain in our stories. I can see it so clearly now: God’s comfort was never just for me to hold onto. He walked through that pain with me so I could one day sit with people hurting like I did, showing them the same love and comfort He gave me first.

I was born with several birth deffects. By the time I was seventeen I’d had about twenty operations. Hospitals, surgery, recovery, physical pain; that was just my childhood. It all went pretty deep for me, especially when I was younger. I struggled with severe self-image issues and carried a deep sense of insecurity and worthlessness for a long time. Much of my childhood was shaped not only by physical suffering, but also by the emotional weight that came with feeling different from everyone around me. There were long seasons where it was difficult to believe I had much value at all. At the same time, my home life was unstable and painful. My father was an alcoholic, there was domestic abuse in our home, and there was also marital infidelity that eventually led to my parents divorcing when I was six years old. Then, when I was fifteen, my father essentially disappeared from my life altogether. This shouldn’t have been a surprise since he told my brother and I several times that the biggest mistake he ever made was having kids. Even after becoming an adult, there were parts of me that still carried the sadness and insecurity of a boy who wondered why his father did not stay and didn’t want me.

I did not speak to my father again for almost twenty years until I was told he was dying. During the last weeks of his life, we started talking again, but honestly it often felt like two men trying to connect after a lifetime of distance. There was sadness, of course, but there was also this strange sense that too much time had passed for us to ever really know each other again. Talking with him was like two strangers saying goodbye, as entire chapters of our lives had unfolded separately. Even when forgiveness is real, some wounds still leave scars behind. Looking back now, I can see that being abandoned by my father shaped me more deeply than I understood at the time. But it also planted something else inside me. It gave me a deep determination to become the kind of father I always wished I had me a deep desire to become the kind of father my own father never was.

That desire has driven me for most of my adult life. I knew what it felt like to long for reassurance, encouragement, stability, and presence from a father who simply was not there. Because of that, I became determined that if God ever gave me children, they would never question whether they were loved. I wanted Faith to grow up knowing that her father would stay, protect her, encourage her, and walk beside her no matter what challenges came. I wanted her to know she was treasured, not merely accommodated by the world around her. Looking back now, I can see that some of the deepest wounds in my own life gave me a greater sensitivity to people who are vulnerable, overlooked, or underestimated. One of the greatest privileges of my life is that I now get the opportunity to love Faith the way God loved me through my own brokenness and weakness.

Years later, Michelle and I were given an incredible gift when we were able to adopt our daughter Faith, who was born with Down syndrome. I was forty years old and Michelle was forty-two. We understood there would be challenges ahead, but we were determined to become the best parents we could possibly be for her. Looking back now, I honestly believe God had been preparing me for that calling long before Faith was ever born. A person who has experienced suffering often learns how to recognize pain in others more easily. A person who has wrestled with feelings of worthlessness often becomes more sensitive to the dignity and value of people the world overlooks. At the time, I did not fully understand why my own life had unfolded the way it had. But over the years, I began to realize that some of the hardest parts of my life had quietly prepared me to love my daughter well.

There are moments with Faith that stay with me because they reveal something beautiful about who she is. I remember nights when I came home emotionally exhausted from ministry, grief, and the pressures of life, and she would simply sit beside me quietly on the couch and lean against me. Sometimes she would hug me without saying anything at all. Sometimes she would smile in a way that completely changed the emotional atmosphere of the room. There is a sincerity and purity to her love that strips away pretense. She does not care about status, accomplishment, image, or success. She loves deeply, honestly, and completely. Over the years, she has taught me as much about joy, gentleness, grace, and trust as I have ever taught her.

Then tragedy struck our family again. Six years after adopting Faith, Michelle unexpectedly passed away while Faith was sitting on her lap. I still remember Faith asking me why she could not wake her mommy up. There are moments in life that divide everything into before and after, and that was one of those moments for me. No theological explanation removes the pain of something like that. The years after Michelle died were incredibly hard because for the first time in my life I was trying to carry grief, ministry, and single parenting all at once. There were many nights after Faith went to bed when I would sit alone in the quiet of the house emotionally drained, wondering how I was going to keep going. Some days I felt completely overwhelmed by the weight of everything that needed me. But even during those painful years, I knew I had to stay emotionally present for Faith. I understood firsthand what absence and emotional distance can do to a child because I had lived it myself. I never wanted her to wonder whether she was alone or whether her father was truly there for her.

Later, after remarrying someone I honestly did not know as well as I should have, that marriage also ended, but this was by divorce. Eventually she abandoned both Faith and me, leaving us once again to navigate loss and instability on our own. That experience was painful not only because of what it meant for me, but because I watched Faith experience another deep abandonment in her life. As a father, there is something deeply painful about watching your child go through hurts you spent your whole life trying to protect them from. I remember realizing during that season that one of the most important callings God had given me was simply to stay. To remain present. To make sure Faith always knew that regardless of what happened around us, her father was not going anywhere. I wanted her to grow up knowing she was not abandoned, forgotten, or left alone to carry life by herself. Over time, I began to understand that many of the wounds I once wished I had never experienced were also the very things that taught me how to sit beside someone else in the middle of their pain and not walk away.

I honestly believe that if I had never gone through the suffering, rejection, insecurity, abandonment, heartbreak, and grief I experienced earlier in life, I would not have become the father Faith needed me to be. My suffering taught me patience. It taught me compassion. It taught me how deeply people need reassurance, encouragement, presence, and love. It also taught me not to measure human worth by appearance, achievement, ability, or worldly standards. Raising Faith changed me profoundly because she helped me see human dignity through God’s eyes in a deeper way than I ever had before. In many ways, God was not only using me to help shape Faith’s life. He was also using Faith to continue healing mine.

Watching Faith become the person she is today has been one of the greatest blessings of my entire life. There are moments now when I look at her laughing, smiling, or simply sitting peacefully beside me, and I realize how much grace God has woven through our lives despite all the pain that came before. There were many seasons when I could only see suffering directly in front of me. I did not understand what God was doing, and at times life simply felt heavy and confusing. But now, looking backward, I can see that God was shaping my heart through suffering so I could love my daughter the way she needed to be loved. I used to wonder why so much pain entered my life so early. Now I sometimes wonder whether part of the answer is that God was preparing me for Faith long before I ever knew her name. And after everything I have lived through, one of the greatest honors of my life is simply this: I get to be her father.