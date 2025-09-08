Introduction: When a Judge Pays the Fine

Picture a courtroom. The verdict is guilty—yours. Before the gavel falls, the judge steps down, takes off his robe, signs his own name across your debt, and pays it in full. Paid. That’s grace: not a kinder checklist, not a moral midpoint, but rescue. And that scandal collides with a tidy tale we love to tell—Moses gave strict justice, Jesus brought gentle grace, and a later book arrived to balance the two. Jon Hoover’s portrait of Ibn Taymiyya shows why that balance-story sounds persuasive; but the Gospel I’m contending for claims more: Christ doesn’t strike a compromise with the law—He fulfills it, satisfies justice at the cross, and sends the Spirit to make us new.

A Quick Word on What Hoover Shows

Hoover maps a medieval debate about how Torah and Gospel relate. Following a claim associated with “Paul of Antioch”—that Moses brought a law of justice while Christ brought the perfect law of grace, so the Qur’an adds nothing essential for Christians—he shows how Ibn Taymiyya recasts the conversation in the language of fiqh. On Ibn Taymiyya’s telling, both Torah and Gospel contain justice and grace; the Torah foregrounds obligation (wājib), the Gospel leans toward recommendation (mandūb), and the Qur’an arrives as the perfected balance of both (Hoover, 2022). Hoover’s analysis is descriptive: he explains how Ibn Taymiyya dissolves a sharp “law vs. grace” contrast by translating Christian claims into Islamic legal categories and then positioning the Qur’an as their mature equilibrium (Hoover, 2022). I appreciate the clarity; it’s morally serious, honors continuity, and refuses caricature.

Why I Think the Gospel Asks a Different Question

Now let me speak plainly as a Christian pastor–theologian. When “grace” is turned into a category of recommended actions, we’ve already changed the subject. The New Testament doesn’t present grace as a softer rule; it presents grace as God’s saving action in Christ—atonement accomplished, resurrection announced, the Spirit poured out, a new heart and a new status given (Rom 3:21–26; 8:1–4; Titus 2:11–14; Jer 31:31–34; Ezek 36:26–27). “Obligatory versus recommended” sorts human performance; grace names divine rescue. Advice says, “Try harder.” Grace says, “It is finished” (John 19:30)—and then gives power to obey.

This is also why the Gospel doesn’t hunt for a balance point. Jesus doesn’t relax the law; He fulfills it and presses it to the heart—anger as murder, lust as adultery, love for enemies as true righteousness (Matt 5:17, 21–48). The telos of the law isn’t a median between severity and gentleness; the telos is a Person (Rom 10:4). Biblically, we move from shadow to substance, from promise to fulfillment (Heb 10:1). “Balance” simply isn’t big enough for what God has done in Christ.

Justice Is Not Postponed; It Is Satisfied

If forgiveness is framed as optional generosity, justice becomes negotiable. The cross refuses that trade. There God is “just and the justifier” of the one who has faith in Jesus (Rom 3:26). Sin is judged in the Sinless One (Isa 53; 2 Cor 5:21); therefore mercy flows freely to repentant sinners, and forgiveness is commanded, not elective (Matt 6:14–15; Eph 4:32). The image that steadies me is simple: a judge who cancels the debt by paying it himself. That isn’t advice; it’s a verdict.

The New Covenant Is Fulfillment, Not an Appendix

Calling the Gospel a “branch” of Torah assumes the right measuring stick is another statute book. Jesus gives something deeper: a New Covenant in His blood (Luke 22:20). Jeremiah foresaw a law etched on the heart and sins remembered no more (Jer 31:31–34). Hebrews reads priesthood, sacrifices, and temple as signposts fulfilled in Christ (Heb 8–10). If Torah is the blueprint, Christ is the house—and houses aren’t judged by how closely they resemble the paper they were drawn on.

How the Bible Itself Tells the Story

Paul’s argument in Galatians is the Bible’s own outline: promise to Abraham; law added because of transgressions; Christ the Seed who brings us to maturity (Gal 3–4). The law was a guardian; with Christ, we receive adoption, the Spirit, and an inheritance. The hinge isn’t an ethical mood swing but a redemptive-historical turning point—childhood rules giving way to adult sonship in Christ.

Meeting Muslim Neighbors Without Changing the Subject

I respect Islamic moral seriousness—justice, mercy, iḥsān (excellence), and the higher aims of the law. In real conversations, I try to meet friends on their terms. But fair play requires naming the frame shift. If Christians claim that God has acted in the incarnation, cross, and resurrection—and that the Spirit gives new birth—then translating “grace” into tiers of performance doesn’t answer that claim. The honest questions between us are these: Did Christ die for sins and rise? Does the Spirit make people new? If so, grace isn’t a recommendation; it’s rescue.

Why This Matters for Weary Souls and Ordinary Churches

This isn’t hair-splitting. When grace becomes optional extras, proud hearts congratulate themselves and bruised hearts lose hope. Saving grace brings assurance—“no condemnation” in Christ (Rom 8:1). It brings power—the Spirit fulfills the law’s righteous requirement in us (Rom 8:4). And it bears fruit—enemy-love, reconciliation, and generosity as the ordinary life of the redeemed (Rom 13:10; Eph 4:32; 2 Cor 8–9). A living tree bears fruit because it’s alive, not because fruit has been bolted on. Make grace an accessory and the orchard withers; receive grace as rescue and holiness begins to bloom.

A Gospel-Centered Conclusion

Hoover helps us see why Ibn Taymiyya’s model is compelling inside a legal frame. But the Gospel invites a different frame: Christ fulfills the law, satisfies justice at the cross, and pours out the Spirit to create a new people (Hoover, 2022). That is why I can’t speak of grace as a balance with law. Grace is God’s decisive act in Jesus—verdict rendered, ransom paid, Spirit given. And rescued people obey, not to find the midpoint between severity and gentleness, but because they belong to the One who is the law’s goal and the heart’s true rest.

References

Hoover, J. (2022). Law, justice, and grace: Ibn Taymiyya (d. 728/1328) on the Gospel’s relation to the Torah. Entangled Religions, 13(2). https://doi.org/10.46586/er.13.2022.9466

Note: Hoover’s article is open access under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license (CC BY 4.0) via er.ceres.rub.de.