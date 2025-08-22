I recently had the privilege of sitting down for a podcast with AP, the national journal of the Presbyterian Church of Australia, to share my story and reflect on the work God has called me to. The conversation was wide-ranging—touching on my broken past, my journey into Islamic studies, and how I see the gospel speaking into some of the most pressing issues of our time.

From Brokenness to New Life

I opened up about my early years—growing up in a fractured home, wrestling with alcoholism, and carrying deep despair. From the time I was 15 until I was 21, I thought about ending my life every day. But God had other plans. Through the faithful prayers of my grandmother and a surprising encounter with the gospel on TV, I surrendered my life to Jesus Christ. That night everything changed, and it’s been a journey of grace ever since.

A Calling to Understand and Engage Muslims

In the interview, I also shared how God led me into a rather unexpected path: pursuing a Master’s degree in Islamic Studies at the Islamic College in London. I wanted to hear directly from Muslim scholars, to understand their world from the inside. My research into Islamic feminism opened doors for ministry and even invitations to speak in places like the University of Tehran. Along the way, I discovered that loving Muslims well often requires not only compassion but also courage to tell the truth plainly.

October 7 and a Turning Point

One of the most moving parts of our conversation was reflecting on my time in London during the Hamas attacks of October 7. I witnessed firsthand the protests, the chants, and even heated conversations with Muslim Uber drivers who viewed the violence as justified. That experience left a mark on me. It convinced me that Islamic antisemitism is no longer just “over there” in the Middle East—it’s here in the West. Since then, my writing has taken on a sharper, more polemical edge, because I believe the times demand both clarity and conviction.

Shia Islam and Its Eschatology

We also explored one of my areas of study: Shia Islam’s eschatology. While Shia and Sunni Muslims share core practices like daily prayers, their theological differences run deep. Shia Islam is shaped by its belief in the line of twelve Imams, culminating in the “hidden” twelfth Imam—the Mahdi—who is expected to return at the end of time. What struck me most in my studies is how Shia end-times belief is both political and religious: they expect the Mahdi to reappear during a time of global chaos, with Jesus returning to give him allegiance.

This eschatological vision also fuels hostility toward Jews and Israel. In Shia thought, Jewish destruction is tied to the coming of the Mahdi, which is why Iran in particular is so invested in fostering instability. They believe creating conflict will hasten his return. This worldview makes it nearly impossible for Shia leaders to accept something like a two-state solution, since the very existence of Israel is seen as an obstacle to God’s final plan.

Hope in the Gospel

We also talked about my new book, Grace and Truth: Paul, the Gospel, and the Challenge of Islam. My aim in writing was simple: to show how the gospel of Jesus Christ—rooted in grace and truth—offers the only real answer to the theological claims of Islam. Whether through polemics or pastoral care, I believe Christians are called to engage Muslims not just with arguments, but with the transforming love of Christ.

I closed by sharing about my daughter, Faith, who has Down syndrome. She’s the greatest gift God has given me and the most important person in my life. Her story, and ours together, is told in some of my earlier books like Renamed by God and Letters to My Daughter.

This interview was a reminder for me that God takes broken people, writes new chapters, and then calls us to speak into the world with both courage and compassion.