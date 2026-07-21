Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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John W. Morehead's avatar
John W. Morehead
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Thanks for this. It seems that for Hamas, much like early Israelite and Christian thinking, there was a synergy and fusion of theology with history and politics. Sadly, for many Western Christians our theology is untethered to real-world realities as we focus on soteriology and the afterlife. We need a practical and public theology of our own that is able to grapple with competing and dangerous theologies like those of Hamas.

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