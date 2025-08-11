If you’ve read my blog—or my recent books Grace and Truth: Paul, the Gospel, and the Challenge of Islam and Gospel-Centered Christianity and Other Religions: Unpacking the Depths of the Gospel—Its Foundations, Power, and Uniqueness—you know I don’t settle for quick lists or recycled talking points. My goal is to listen carefully, understand deeply, and bring the gospel into honest, respectful conversation with the best ideas another religion has to offer. This is not just a preference but a deliberate methodology refined over decades of study, teaching, ministry, and, when necessary, robust polemical engagement.

In my academic work, I engage original-language sources, apply historical-critical tools (methods of interpreting texts in their historical context), and meet scholarly standards without compromising my convictions. I follow the conventions of university-level scholarship—rigorous documentation, critical engagement with opposing views, careful argumentation, and reasoned polemics—while remaining anchored in a Christian worldview.

In my popular writing—whether blog posts, talks, or accessible books—I adapt that research to equip Christians to think clearly, speak graciously, and hold firm to the gospel in everyday conversations. The principles of fairness, depth, and integrity remain, but the tone, structure, and level of technical detail shift depending on the audience. Whether I am writing for scholars or lay readers, the aim is consistent: theologically rigorous and pastorally practical.

A Foundation That Does Not Shift

My starting point is clear: the Bible is God’s authoritative Word, Jesus Christ is the fullest and final revelation of God, and truth is objective and revealed. Scripture functions like a lighthouse—a fixed point for navigation, even in stormy theological waters. Without that guiding light, exploration risks drifting into confusion. This foundation allows me to engage other faiths with openness yet hold firmly to unchanging truth, so conversations with people of other faiths can be confident and clear, not defensive or reactionary.

Understanding Before Evaluating

In a soundbite-driven culture, it’s tempting to critique first and ask questions later. My method reverses this: I seek to understand before I evaluate. That means entering another religion’s thought world on its own terms, listening to how it describes itself, and learning its “grammar” of thought before responding.

When I study Islam, I read the Qur’an, the Hadith, classical tafsir (commentaries), and respected theological works in their historical and linguistic contexts. It’s like learning a language—you can’t translate poetry if you’ve only memorized a few words; you need to grasp the idioms and rhythms that give it meaning. For Christians in conversation with Muslims, this means resisting caricatures and doing the hard work of truly listening.

Weaving in History and Human Experience

No religion exists in a vacuum. Beliefs are shaped by history, culture, and human experience. Doctrines emerge in response to specific challenges—just as the Nicene Creed arose from the church’s struggle to affirm Christ’s divinity against competing interpretations.

Similarly, Islamic doctrines about God’s unity (tawhid), law (sharia), and prophecy took shape during the upheavals of the 7th–9th centuries. I also consider how personal experiences, challenges, and leadership contexts can shape theological emphases. Just as an artist’s hardships echo through their music, formative experiences often reverberate through a religion’s teachings.

Once these historical and personal threads are in place, the next step is to see how they align—or clash—with the unchanging truths of the gospel.

Honest, Biblically Rooted Critique

Here I measure each religion’s claims against the gospel, centering on the incarnation, crucifixion, resurrection, and return of Jesus. Sometimes there is common ground—such as a shared belief in God’s justice and mercy—but irreconcilable differences remain. Islam’s denial of the cross and resurrection strikes at the heart of the Christian message.

Two buildings may look identical from the outside, but one sits on bedrock while the other rests on shifting sand. The foundation makes all the difference.

The Place of Polemics

My method for evangelism dramatically changed when I landed in London on October 7, 2023. The very next day, October 8, I witnessed first-hand the unfiltered hatred displayed in the streets during pro-Hamas rallies—before Israel had even responded to the attacks. The chants, placards, and rhetoric made it unmistakably clear to me that the most extreme elements of Islamic ideology were no longer distant geopolitical concerns; they were now embedded in the heart of the West. This was not theoretical. It was visceral, immediate, and happening before my eyes.

In that moment, I realized that the church cannot afford to be silent, passive, or naïve. The challenge is no longer “over there” but right here in our own cities, campuses, and neighborhoods. The gospel calls us not only to love but also to contend for the truth, and that includes dismantling ideologies that oppose Christ and distort His message.

Since then, my approach to evangelism has integrated a more deliberate use of polemics—not as a weapon to humiliate or belittle, but as a scalpel to cut away misconceptions, challenge false claims, and expose the weaknesses of opposing worldviews. Used wisely, polemics can sharpen understanding on both sides, showing that Christian conviction is rooted not in fear but in confidence in God’s revealed truth. I now dedicate a considerable portion of my writing and public engagement to thwarting Islam’s influence in culture, particularly in the USA, the UK, and Australia, equipping believers to stand firm and respond with both grace and precision.

A Missional Aim

I do not write to merely catalog differences or similarities. My goal is to equip Christians to understand their faith more deeply and share it with conviction and compassion. Like a jeweler who knows a diamond’s beauty, we should be so familiar with the gospel that we can recognize both its reflections and distortions in other religions.

That’s why in Grace and Truth, I begin with Paul’s gospel before engaging Islam, and in Gospel-Centered Christianity and Other Religions, I ground readers in the gospel before making comparisons. The aim is not to “win” but to witness—so that the gospel is seen as both true and breathtakingly good.

Why This Method Matters

Without a clear method, interfaith work drifts into one of two extremes: the shouting match, where winning matters more than listening, or the polite non-conversation, where hard truths are avoided. My approach avoids both: begin with Scripture, seek deep understanding, weave in history and human experience, evaluate honestly, and apply missionally—with polemics used judiciously to clarify truth and confront error.

The gospel does not need shielding; it shines brightest in conversation with the strongest ideas other religions have to offer. Whether in a scholarly article, a blog post, or a book, my aim is to present the gospel with grace and truth so that its beauty and power are seen clearly.

When grace and truth walk together into interfaith dialogue, the gospel is never diminished—only made more beautiful.