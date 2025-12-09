I never approached Scripture as a supersessionist. Israel was always at the center of my reading. For me, the Jewish people never vanished into the Church, nor did God’s promises drift into abstraction (Rom. 11:1–2). My shift came not from doubting Israel’s place in God’s plan but from questioning the dispensational assumption that Israel’s story had been placed on pause until a later prophetic era. Things did not seem to add up. As I read the Bible more closely, I realized the New Testament never describes a distinct “Church Age” in which Israel is sidelined. Instead, I found it describing a single ongoing Messianic Age in which Israel and the nations move together toward God’s purposes. This realization began to reshape not only my theology but my understanding of Scripture as a whole.

It was during this period of rethinking that Gerald McDermott’s work became especially important to me. His writing opened my eyes to a more integrated vision—one in which Israel’s restoration unfolds within the present age rather than being postponed indefinitely. My thinking in this article is indebted in no small part to his book Israel Matters, which helped me see the New Testament through a lens that honors both the Jewish people and the land. What follows is my own reflection—shaped by McDermott’s insights but rooted in my journey from dispensationalism to a restorationist reading of Scripture. Along the way, I began to see a coherence between the two Testaments that I had never noticed before.

At this point in my thinking, one question kept surfacing—often from others, sometimes from within myself: Don’t Jews still need to be saved? I never found that question threatening; it actually pushed me to clarify what I believed. Jews come to God through the Messiah, Jesus, just as Gentiles do, and the New Testament does not change that. But the more I studied, the less sense it made to treat Jewish salvation as if it required the erasure of Jewish identity, or as if the coming of Jesus had somehow emptied Israel’s covenant of its ongoing force. That framework no longer matched what I was seeing in Scripture.

As I tried to put words to this growing conviction, I realized I needed a name for what I was describing. The term I eventually settled on was “Messianic restoration.” By this I simply mean the belief that God’s covenant with Israel did not end when the Messiah appeared. It continues—alive and operative—within the Messianic Age we are living in now. This means that Jews and Gentiles genuinely belong to the same redeemed people of God, yet without being collapsed into a single indistinguishable identity. The differences remain, and not accidentally; they are woven into the way God tells His story.

Seen this way, Israel’s restoration is not something postponed to a distant prophetic era. It unfolds alongside the gospel’s spread among the nations. This is just as Paul suggests when he describes Israel’s covenant as irrevocable and its future fullness as a blessing to the world (Rom. 11:12, 29). Instead of treating Israel and the Church as two separate programs, this view sees them as distinct yet intertwined parts of the same redemptive story God is advancing.

As I tried to give clearer shape to this vision, I realized I needed language that could actually hold it. The term I settled on was “Messianic restoration.” By this I simply mean a core conviction: God’s covenant with Israel did not vanish when the Messiah arrived. It continues to be alive and active in the age we are living in now. What that means, at least as I see it, is that Jews and Gentiles really do belong to the same redeemed people of God, but they don’t have to collapse into one another to get there. The differences still matter; they’re part of the way God tells the story. And as the gospel keeps moving outward into the nations, Israel’s own restoration—whatever form that takes—seems to be happening alongside it.

Jesus did not step outside Israel’s Scriptures; he lived and breathed them. He wore tzitzit as Torah commands (Matt. 9:20), kept the festivals (Luke 2:41; John 12:1), and anchored his mission in Israel’s prophetic hopes. His teaching carried the rhythm of both the prophets and the rabbis, consistently emphasizing justice, mercy, and faithfulness—the “weightier matters of the law” (Matt. 23:23). When he healed on the Sabbath or defended his disciples, he argued like a halakhic teacher, drawing on principles already woven into Torah (Matt. 12:1–8). His aim was not to abolish the law but to fulfill it (Matt. 5:17–19), a point that modern scholarship has increasingly brought to the forefront.

Seeing Jesus this way made it natural to take a fresh look at Paul as well. Paul is often portrayed as someone who left Judaism behind, but his own letters—and the narrative in Acts—tell a more complex story. He identifies himself as a Pharisee in Acts 23:6; whether that was a strategic statement or a genuine self-description, it shows how he understood his place within Judaism. He takes part in Temple rites (Acts 21:26), observes a Nazirite vow (Acts 18:18), and stays closely tied to Jewish practice. He even circumcises Timothy—not as a step backward into legalism, but as an act of sensitivity for Jewish mission (Acts 16:1–3).

He participates in Temple rites (Acts 21:26), takes on a Nazirite vow (Acts 18:18), and remains deeply connected to Jewish practice throughout his ministry. He even circumcises Timothy—not as a slide back into legalism, but as an act of cultural sensitivity for Jewish mission (Acts 16:1–3).

Recognizing this continuity helped me understand why the New Testament holds distinction and unity together. When Paul writes that there is “neither Jew nor Greek” in Christ (Gal. 3:28), he immediately pairs it with “neither male nor female,” making it clear he is not dissolving identity but rooting it in a deeper unity. Across his letters, he continues to address Jews and Gentiles distinctly, describing Israel as the “natural branches” and Gentiles as the “wild olive shoots” grafted in (Rom. 11:17–24). Israel remains “beloved for the sake of the patriarchs,” and its calling is still “irrevocable” (Rom. 11:28–29). Unity in Christ does not erase difference; it sanctifies it. Seeing this brought the New Testament’s communal richness into sharper focus for me than ever before.

As these insights took shape, I began to notice how clearly the arc of the New Testament assumes Israel’s restoration. The story opens with Jesus rooted in Abraham and David—the foundations of Israel’s covenant and kingship (Matt. 1:1). Luke depicts Jesus as the fulfillment of promises made to the house of Jacob (Luke 1:32–33) and as the consolation of Israel (Luke 2:25). Acts opens with the apostles asking about the restoration of Israel’s kingdom (Acts 1:6) and closes with Paul proclaiming the “hope of Israel” (Acts 28:20). Revelation names Israel’s tribes (Rev. 7:4–8) and places their names on the gates of the New Jerusalem (Rev. 21:12). While not every New Testament document emphasizes restoration to the same degree, major portions—from the Gospels to Paul to Revelation—show a clear expectation of Israel’s ongoing role in God’s plan.

Seeing these patterns made it hard to stay within a dispensational framework. Dispensationalism draws a sharp line between Israel and the Church. In this understanding, the kingdom has been postponed, and relies on a “Church Age” the New Testament never actually spells out. Yet Jesus and the apostles speak of this renewal as something already underway and still moving toward its fullness, as Paul teaches when he says that we have “the firstfruits of the Spirit” even as we await the consummation of creation’s redemption (Rom. 8:19–23). Peter likewise describes the present era as “the times of restoration” promised by the prophets. Paul adds to this by envisioning Israel and the nations coming into their fullness together within the same unfolding story (Rom. 11:12, 25). When you set these threads alongside each other, the notion of a delayed kingdom becomes much harder to maintain. Instead, they point toward a single, unified redemptive timeline already in motion. What the New Testament presents is not two separate programs but one restored people under the Messiah.

As I continued studying, I began to see how this shift was taking place in me, and Jewish scholarship played a major role in that process. Engaging Jewish voices opened a window into the world Jesus and Paul actually lived in. Scholars like Jacob Neusner, Daniel Boyarin, Michael Wyschogrod, and Amy-Jill Levine helped me see how easily Jesus’ teaching fits within Jewish interpretive traditions. They also showed me how many of Paul’s arguments mirror debates happening inside Judaism rather than a break from it. Their work helped me recognize patterns, assumptions, and nuances in the New Testament that I had simply missed before. Many Jewish scholars highlight Jesus’ deep Jewish context and push back against portrayals of him as anti-Torah. Some—Wyschogrod most notably—affirm Israel’s enduring covenant in ways that resonate strongly with the New Testament’s own witness. Engaging these Jewish voices revealed how many Christian misunderstandings stem from a lack of familiarity with Jewish sources and contexts. Their work convinced me that a restorationist reading is not a theological invention but a historically grounded one.

With this growing clarity, I also found myself reevaluating how the New Testament uses language about the land. When Jesus says the meek will inherit the “earth” (Matt. 5:5), he quotes Psalm 37, where eretz clearly means the land of Israel (Ps. 37:9–11, 22, 29). Matthew speaks explicitly of returning to the “land of Israel” (Matt. 2:20–21), and Revelation refers to specific locations tied to Israel’s story (Rev. 11:8). While some passages broaden Israel’s promises to a global scale—Paul’s claim that Abraham would inherit the “world” (Rom. 4:13) being a clear example—the New Testament still speaks in concrete ways about the land and never sets its significance aside. It doesn’t spiritualize Israel’s land into irrelevance; it assumes the land continues to matter within God’s unfolding purposes.

As these textual and historical threads came together, I realized that the core of Restorationism is really rooted in the character of God. If God’s covenant with Israel could be canceled, reinterpreted into abstraction, or quietly dissolved, then the trustworthiness of God’s promises in Christ would be on shaky ground as well. Scripture insists that God keeps the covenant “to a thousand generations” (Deut. 7:9), and Paul bases Christian confidence on this very faithfulness to Israel (Rom. 11:29). Israel’s restoration, then, is not just an interesting prophetic topic; it is a witness to God’s unwavering fidelity. A God who could abandon His first people would not be a God we could trust with any people.

This conviction also shaped how I began to view modern history. The return of the Jewish people to their ancestral land is unprecedented and echoes biblical patterns of restoration in striking ways. The modern State of Israel is not the full realization of the prophets’ vision, but it does reflect themes of regathering and renewal found throughout Scripture (Jer. 24:6; Ezek. 36:24). Israel’s political or social shortcomings do not negate possible divine involvement any more than the Church’s shortcomings negate its calling. In both cases, God continues to work through human frailty to move His purposes forward.

By this point, the implications of a restorationist reading were hard to overlook. It carries genuine weight for Jewish–Christian relations, because it affirms that the Jewish people still share in a living covenant and still have a role in God’s unfolding story. It also helps correct the theological missteps that have strained those relations and shaped Christian misunderstandings for centuries. For Christians, Restorationism offers a way of reading Scripture that honors both the particular calling of Israel and the universal reach of the gospel. And for anyone paying attention to the modern world, it provides a meaningful lens for understanding Israel’s ongoing place in history.

Looking back, my journey from dispensationalism to restorationism wasn’t a departure from Scripture but a deeper embrace of it. Gerald McDermott helped me see that Israel’s story has never been postponed, spiritualized, or replaced. It has been moving forward all along within the present Messianic Age—woven into the life of the Church and central to God’s purposes for the world. Restorationism gives us a framework in which Israel’s land, people, and covenant remain vital alongside the gospel’s global mission (Rom. 15:8–12). Because of this, I now read both Testaments—and even the story of our world—with a renewed sense of clarity, gratitude, and expectation.

Reference

McDermott, G. R. (2017). Israel matters: Why Christians must think differently about the people and the land. Brazos Press.