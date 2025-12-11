I write a lot about my concerns about Islamization, antisemitism, and the moral decline in the West. These concerns aren’t imaginary—safety, social cohesion, and the rise of antisemitism in various forms all deserve honest attention—but they still tell only part of the story. They describe the surface symptoms but miss the deeper spiritual reality.

My full-time work is centered on helping the church mobilize to reach Muslims with the Gospel. In this article, I want to share the same insight I offer to pastors when they ask how the Church should respond to Islamization—and my answer may surprise you. My calling requires me to reframe the moment we are living in so that Christians can respond faithfully, courageously, and strategically for the advancement of God’s Kingdom.

I propose that beneath the decline and evil, something else is happening: the Holy Spirit is reshaping the religious landscape of the West by bringing different peoples, traditions, and cultures into close and unexpected contact. Islamization is not merely a geopolitical or demographic event. It is also a theologically significant moment through which God is rewriting the story of the Western church. This will be a surprise to many. I am becoming increasingly convinced that through migration, diaspora, and everyday encounters, the Spirit is nudging Western Christianity out of its Christendom-shaped posture and into a new identity. Instead, it is becoming a minority, mission-shaped, globally connected, and theologically sharpened dynamic entity. What many interpret as a crisis may, in fact, be the beginning of a reformation. Only time will tell

I didn’t have language for what I was seeing at first, particularly my experience in London, where these factors are writ large, that encompassed the shifting neighborhoods, the multiple accents on the bus, the feeling that the familiar world of Western Christianity was being quietly rearranged around us. But over time, I started to sense a pattern, and naming it became essential. What I call the Diaspora Hermeneutic is really just a way of paying attention to how migration disrupts our usual assumptions. In that disruption, the Spirit seems to push the Western church toward a renewal we never expected or asked for. In this light, Islamization isn’t only a demographic shift—it’s a disruptive invitation. It forces us to reexamine what we were meant to be from the beginning—more communal than institutional, more resilient than comfortable, more confident in our theology than in our cultural influence.

When I look back at the earliest Christians, I’m struck by how little power they held and how little they needed it. And in the reflection, we see both our vulnerability and our opportunity. Something in the Spirit seems to be clearing away the illusions we settled into, making room for a faith that is once again lived, practiced, shared, and resilient enough to belong in a pluralistic world.

To make sense of this moment, Christians don’t need a complicated theory—we just need a way of paying attention to how God has worked before. Not every migration is good, and not every moment of upheaval is holy. But Scripture shows a pattern: God keeps using movements to wake His people up. Abraham’s story begins with a journey. Israel’s faith deepened in exile. The early church spread because believers were scattered, not settled. So when we look at today’s migrations, we don’t call everything “God’s will,” but we can say this with confidence: nothing is beyond His ability to use for His purposes. When Muslims arrive in Western neighborhoods, whether through opportunity or necessity, the church can either view this as a threat or recognize in it the signature pattern of God’s disruptive mission strategy. Islamization, seen through the Diaspora Hermeneutic, becomes a divine rearrangement of Christian mission geography.

A story illustrates this more concretely. In a quiet English town, a once-thriving parish had dwindled to just 28 aging members. They honestly thought the church was nearing its end. On a bitter winter night, a Somali Muslim family—new in town and dressed far too lightly for the cold—knocked on the church door looking for help. People rushed to find blankets and coats, made hot tea, and sat with them so they wouldn’t feel alone.

That small moment turned into weekly English lessons, shared dinners, and real friendships. And before anyone realized it, the church itself had begun to change. Corporate prayer restarted. Midweek gatherings came back to life. Young families started showing up again.

“We thought migration would be the end of us,” the vicar said. “But it was actually the Spirit waking us up.”

Migration didn’t just change the neighborhood—it changed the church.

Why did a single encounter make such a difference? Because meeting Islam up close exposed something the Western church had forgotten: our faith grows thin when it’s shaped more by secular assumptions than by Christian practices.

Secularism trains us to see religion as private, optional, and mostly about personal preference. Over time, that mindset has hollowed out Western Christianity into what Charles Taylor calls a “buffered” faith—one that feels detached from community, ritual, and a shared, embodied identity.

Islam, by contrast, lives out a faith that is visible, communal, and thick: daily prayer, fasting rhythms, clear moral expectations, collective memory, and embodied religious habits. These don’t prove Islam is superior; they simply show what a strong, rooted religious community looks like.

Encountering Islam doesn’t turn churches Muslim—it exposes how anemically privatized many Western Christians have become. And it gently pulls the church back toward the practices that once held minority Christians together—set times for prayer, fasting, catechesis, shared meals, and a common life that actually forms us.

Islam isn’t just a contrast; it’s a conversation partner. Its fierce commitment to one God pushes Christians to explain the Trinity with clarity instead of sentimentality. The Ashʿarī and Māturīdī focus on God’s utter transcendence nudges Christians to recover a sense of divine majesty we often downplay. Shi’a attention to suffering deepens how we think about the cross. And even Islam’s own internal debates—between reformist and traditionalist voices—remind us that real religious life is always complex, always contested, especially in a pluralistic world. These engagements do not collapse differences between the faiths; they deepen Christian doctrine because it forces us to ask what Christianity says about these topics. Historically, Christian theology has grown most articulate in seasons of genuine intellectual and spiritual contestation. Islamization renews that sharpening effect.

One of the most profound outcomes of Islamization is the decentering of Western Christianity. The vibrancy of the faith has shifted decisively to Africa, Asia, and Latin America—regions where Christians have long lived as minorities, often under other dominant religious or political systems. These believers carry spiritual muscles the Western church has let atrophy, disciplined prayer, communal toughness, sacrificial generosity, theological clarity, and a willingness to witness without needing cultural approval. In London, a Nigerian-led congregation breathed life into a failing Anglican parish. In Berlin, Iranian refugees helped stir renewal among weary Europeans. In Toronto, Filipino and Ghanaian churches now anchor citywide prayer networks.

This “reverse mission” isn’t a side story; it’s part of God’s long habit of renewing His people through unexpected communities—“God chose the foolish things of the world…” Islamization only speeds up this shift by reminding Western Christians that they are members of a global body, not the center of it.

To inhabit this moment faithfully, the Western church must adopt what we might call a Minority Rule of Life—a way of being Christian suited for cultural marginality rather than dominance. This looks like fixed-hour prayer that grounds identity; shared meals that create real family; catechesis that builds deep conviction; generous giving that meets needs; hospitality that melts fear; fasting that teaches dependence; and liturgical rhythms that steady the soul. These are not retreat-from-the-world habits—they’re the practices that make true presence possible. Minority Christianity is not a weaker form of the faith; it’s Christianity returning to its historic posture of resilient witness.

Hospitality becomes one of the first signs of this renewed posture. When Christians welcome Muslim neighbors—not as threats but as people made in God’s image—they embody the gospel in ways arguments never can. A German church’s weekly language café for Syrian families did more to revive its spiritual life than any strategic initiative. A Canadian church hosting an iftar meal discovered that sitting around tables opened doors to honest, respectful spiritual conversations.

Hospitality isn’t naïve; it’s love practiced with discernment. And in a surprising way, Islamization is helping the Western church relearn the embodied neighbor-love it had long delegated to institutions. And remarkably, Islamization is teaching the Western church to practice the embodied neighbor-love it had too often outsourced to institutions.

A gospel-shaped lens reframes Islamization entirely. The gospel announces that Jesus is Lord—not just of Western history, but of migrations, nations, and the unfolding of human stories. A church shaped by the resurrection cannot be ruled by fear. Fear shrinks the church into defensiveness and retreat; the gospel stretches it into courage, clarity, and compassion. Christianity doesn’t flourish because it holds cultural power, but because it lives from resurrection power. Seen this way, Islamization isn’t a crisis—it’s a calling.

In the end, Islamization isn’t the undoing of Christianity; it’s the undoing of the illusions that weakened it. It exposes the lie that Christian life depends on being at the cultural center. It draws the Western church into deeper formation, a shared identity, and real global humility. It rekindles the grit of minority Christianity and restores a reverence for God that had grown thin. The Spirit isn’t abandoning the West; the Spirit is reshaping it. Islamization is simply one of the instruments—unexpected, disruptive, and strangely providential.

So the question isn’t, “How will Islam change the West?”

A better one is, “How is the Holy Spirit using Islamization to change the church?”

And the way forward is surprisingly simple: share a meal with a Muslim neighbor, adopt a single prayer rhythm, join a diaspora church in intercession, offer one act of courageous hospitality.

Renewal doesn’t begin with cultural power—it begins with faithful presence.