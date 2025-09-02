This article was originally written for an Australian publication, but I wanted to give my members early access to it. Trusted leaders in Australia who are familiar with my work—and have been actively promoting it—told me that no one else is addressing this critical topic. It’s a conversation that desperately needs to happen.

Also, take a moment to watch the video below from the founder of Quillette, highlighting how Iran is infiltrating Australia.

Conquest of the Mind

Conquest is not always military. More often, it begins with ideas. The United States has already lived through this with woke culture. Concepts that started in elite universities soon shaped media, politics, and even churches. French thinkers like Michel Foucault, Jacques Derrida, and Jean-François Lyotard taught people to distrust truth, to see knowledge as power, and to treat reason with suspicion (Foucault, 1980; Derrida, 1976; Lyotard, 1984). Once those ideas spread, no institution was untouched.

Australia is already there—at least in its mainline churches. The battlefield is increasingly theological, and at the center is the question of Israel and Palestine. The weapon being used is Palestinian Liberation Theology (PLT)—a movement that cloaks itself in Christian language while replacing the gospel with ideology.

What is Palestinian Liberation Theology?

PLT emerged in the late twentieth century as Palestinian Christians tried to explain their faith in light of their political struggle. Naim Ateek, an Anglican priest, gave shape to the movement through the Sabeel Center in Jerusalem. His book Justice and Only Justice (1989) argued that the Palestinian experience of oppression was the proper lens for reading the Bible.

From there the biblical story was reimagined. The Exodus became a nationalist allegory: Palestinians were Israel, and modern Israel was Pharaoh. Jesus was redefined as the suffering Palestinian, crucified again in every injustice. Salvation was reduced to political liberation, and justice was framed as resistance. In short, Scripture became a manifesto for nationalism rather than God’s revelation of redemption (Raheb, 2014)..

Also, take a moment to watch the video below from the founder of Quillette, highlighting how Iran is infiltrating Australia.

Why PLT Appeals to the West

Why does PLT resonate so strongly in the West? Because it aligns with postmodern assumptions already dominant in universities. Truth is relative. History is written by oppressors. Justice means siding with the marginalized. PLT simply baptizes those ideas in theological language.

It also resonates emotionally. Palestinians are portrayed as David facing Israel’s Goliath. It plugs neatly into Western narratives of decolonization, anti-racism, and social justice. And it offers mainline denominations an easy way to sound prophetic while fitting cultural trends. It looks righteous. It sounds compassionate. But it bypasses the cross.

The Theological Cost of PLT

The theological price is staggering. Christ Himself is reduced to the suffering Palestinian. Yet Scripture proclaims Him as the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world (John 1:29). His cross is not a metaphor of resistance but the once-for-all sacrifice reconciling sinners to God (Heb. 10:10).

The Exodus is twisted into an indictment of Israel, though Paul insists it was written to point forward to Christ (1 Cor. 10:1–4). Salvation becomes political liberation, when the New Testament defines salvation as deliverance from sin and death (Rom. 6:23). Justice is reduced to solidarity with the oppressed, while biblically it flows from God’s own character (Deut. 32:4). Israel is portrayed as Pharaoh, though Paul insists Israel remains beloved for the sake of the patriarchs (Rom. 11:28–29). And the church’s mission is rewritten as siding with the oppressed, while the New Testament declares its mission is to proclaim Christ crucified and risen, reconciling Jew and Gentile in one body (Eph. 2:14–16).

Strip these truths away, and Christianity becomes little more than political rhetoric.

The Political Shortcomings of PLT

Even politically, PLT collapses under scrutiny. It ignores centuries of Jewish persecution culminating in the Holocaust. It brushes aside Israel’s real security concerns, as though the nation were not surrounded by hostile regimes and terror groups.

Instead, PLT lends legitimacy to campaigns like Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), which isolate Israel rather than promote peace (Kairos Palestine, 2009). It remains largely silent about corruption in the Palestinian Authority and the violence of Hamas. At its core, PLT baptizes Arab nationalism—using the language of Exodus and crucifixion not to exalt Christ but to sanctify a nationalist struggle.

Christ at the Checkpoint: A Platform for PLT

Nowhere is this clearer than at the Christ at the Checkpoint (CATC) conference in Bethlehem. Marketed as an evangelical space for dialogue, CATC amplifies PLT’s message: that Western Christians must abandon support for Israel and adopt the Palestinian narrative as the hermeneutical key to the Bible (Isaac, 2014).

Though CATC promotes itself as a forum for peacemaking, its emphasis consistently shifts Christ from Savior to symbol. The Bible is combed for metaphors of occupation, while its redemptive center is pushed aside. The lingering message is that faithfulness to Christ requires endorsing a political cause. This is how movements like PLT sneak into churches under the banner of “justice.” What should be a conference exalting the cross has instead become a platform where ideology is wrapped in Christian language.

The Australian Connection

Australians should not imagine this is a distant debate. PLT has already gained traction in the nation’s church life. In August 2025, the Uniting Church Assembly Standing Committee endorsed the World Council of Churches’ A Call to End Apartheid, Occupation and Impunity in Palestine and Israel, effectively aligning itself with the theology of Kairos Palestine (Uniting Church in Australia, 2025). Just months earlier, UCA leaders hosted a “Uniting for Peace in Palestine” forum in Canberra, complete with prayers and liturgies that echoed PLT themes.

Progressive Anglican dioceses have moved in the same direction, with synod motions calling for solidarity with Palestinians and framing the conflict in terms of liberation and oppression.

Outside the denominations, advocacy groups are even more explicit. The Palestine Israel Ecumenical Network (PIEN), which claims members across 11 denominations, actively circulates Kairos Palestine resources and runs workshops in local congregations (PIEN, n.d.). Friends of Sabeel Australia openly partners with the Jerusalem-based Sabeel Center to bring figures like Naim Ateek and Mitri Raheb into Australian conversations. Palestinian Christians in Australia amplify the message further by distributing books and sermons from Ateek, Raheb, and Munther Isaac.

By contrast, evangelical churches have been far less receptive—but they have also been far too quiet. And in this case, silence is not neutrality. It is surrender.

The Spiritual Stakes

This is not just a battle of ideas. It is a battle for the soul of the church. PLT does not merely distort Israel’s story. It displaces Christ Himself. It trades the eternal for the political, the universal for the partisan, the kingdom of God for the agenda of man.

Churches in Australia that embrace PLT may think they are standing for justice. In reality, they are surrendering the gospel to ideology. The result is not liberation but bondage to a false gospel.

A Call to Discernment

PLT is not harmless. It is an intellectual conquest of the church. Just as woke culture reshaped Western institutions, PLT is reshaping the theology of Israel and Palestine. It hijacks biblical categories and rewrites them for political ends.

Now is the time for Australian Christians to wake up. You must pray for discernment. You must test every teaching against Scripture. And you must refuse to let ideology take the place of revelation. That means speaking up in your congregations, challenging false teaching, and proclaiming the true gospel with clarity.

The hope for Palestinians and Israelis alike is not political liberation. It is Christ crucified and risen. He alone breaks down the wall of hostility (Eph. 2:14). He alone reconciles Jew and Gentile in one body. And He alone brings the justice, peace, and salvation the world longs for. Anything less is not the gospel. It is surrender to a false Christ wrapped in the language of justice.

References

Ateek, N. (1989). Justice and only justice: A Palestinian theology of liberation. Orbis Books.

Derrida, J. (1976). Of grammatology. Johns Hopkins University Press.

Foucault, M. (1980). Power/knowledge: Selected interviews and other writings, 1972–1977. Pantheon.

Isaac, M. (2014). The other side of the wall: A Palestinian Christian narrative of lament and hope. InterVarsity Press.

Kairos Palestine. (2009). A moment of truth: A word of faith, hope and love from the heart of Palestinian suffering. Kairos Palestine.

Lyotard, J. F. (1984). The postmodern condition: A report on knowledge. University of Minnesota Press.

Palestine Israel Ecumenical Network (PIEN). (n.d.). About us. https://pien.org.au