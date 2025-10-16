It is Fall Break where I live, so most people are ejoying their family vacations right now, and the vactions are winding down. But what are vacations for? Vacations are meant to restore us, but too often we rush through the final days, already thinking about what’s waiting back home. The flight, the inbox, the laundry and allsorts of other thing begin to creep in before the trip is even over. By the time we’re back, the peace we gained has already leaked out. The truth is, how you end your vacation matters just as much as how you began it. Scripture shows us that rest is more than a break; it’s a way of being. To end well means learning to sit down on the inside—to stay at rest in your spirit even as you prepare to stand back up in your world.

In Psalm 23, David writes, “He makes me lie down in green pastures; He restores my soul.” That verse isn’t just about a quiet field; it’s about a Shepherd who knows when you need to stop. It’s easy to think of rest as optional, something we squeeze in when there’s time. But God builds restoration into His rhythm for us. Before David walks through valleys or faces enemies, he’s invited to lie down and let his soul be restored. You can’t skip that part—not if you want your return to work to mean something more than just catching up.

Let me give you a word of advice. As your vacation winds down, resist the urge to fill the final hours with errands or frantic packing. Take a walk, sit quietly, or simply breathe in the moment. Ask yourself what the stillness has revealed. What felt lighter these past few days? What anxiety faded when you stopped checking your phone or your calendar? Ending your vacation well means pausing long enough to notice what your soul learned when you stopped rushing. Those lessons are the souvenirs that actually matter.

The writer of Hebrews 4 talks about a “Sabbath rest” that still remains for the people of God. That rest isn’t tied to a destination—it’s a condition of the heart. You can be sitting in your office on Monday morning and still be at rest on the inside if you’ve learned to stay grounded in God’s peace. Before you return to your daily grind, take a few moments to pray. Ask God to help you carry the calm you found on vacation back into your normal routine. You don’t have to leave peace behind at the beach or the cabin; it’s something you can bring with you.

Jesus once told His disciples, “Gather the fragments that remain, that nothing be lost” (John 6:12). After your vacation, gather your fragments too—the small insights, the renewed gratitude, the laughter you’d forgotten you needed. Write them down in a journal. Share them with someone. Let those moments remind you that rest isn’t wasted time; it’s preparation. The goal isn’t to escape your life but to return to it with a quieter, stronger soul.

When you sit down on the inside, the grind doesn’t have the same grip on you. You start working from peace instead of working for it. That’s the secret of ending a vacation well: not dragging your body back into your routine, but leading your spirit back into it with intention. The world won’t stop being busy, but you don’t have to let it hurry your heart. Take your time. Sit down on the inside. That’s how you bring your rest home with you.