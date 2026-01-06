The sign doesn’t argue; it makes a statement, and that statement is a series of “no” answers. It uses simple, almost childlike language, but that simplicity is misleading because it condenses decades of political history into three short lines. Each sentence negates or replaces something that makes up the speaker’s identity. This means that the speaker’s identity is built on something instead of something. “I am not Muslim” is less of a statement of belief and more of a way to set a boundary, putting space between oneself and an identity that feels forced and imposed. “I am Persian” seems like a way to get back to an older, supposedly better version of oneself, one that existed before religious rule.

For many Iranians, especially those who were born after the 1979 revolution or who live in exile, Islam is more than just a personal faith. The government uses it to make laws, punish people, control gender, and spy on people. Islam and regime ultimately converge in lived experience, notwithstanding their analytical distinction. The sign shows that things are getting worse instead of better.

Saying “I am Persian” requires more than just sympathy to be fully understood. In this context, Persian identity serves as a different anchor. The sign tells a story about civilization that sees Islam as a foreign threat by putting “Persian” against “Muslim.” The sign rejects one imposed identity by raising another one that has a history of making boundaries. The tension in the picture isn’t a mistake; it’s what makes it useful for analysis.

The fact that the sign is in two languages makes this tension even stronger. The English text is meant to confront people around the world, in the media, and in liberal groups. The handwritten Persian below it means that people are talking to each other, specifically those who share a language and a history.