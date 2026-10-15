During my visit to Israel, I traveled to the Gaza, Lebanese, and Syrian borders, visited communities devastated by terrorism, and heard heartbreaking stories from grieving families. These experiences raised an important question: Is Israel a colonial project, or does it represent one of history's most remarkable examples of an ancient people restoring sovereignty in their ancestral homeland? In this video, I examine Jewish indigeneity, Islamic imperial expansion, the contradictions in progressive narratives of decolonization, and the troubling red-green alliance between elements of the radical left and Islamism.