The Qur’an sits at the center of life for more than a billion Muslims. For many, it’s not just sacred because it’s the very Word of God, preserved in Arabic exactly as it was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. There’s a real sense of steadiness in that belief. The text isn’t only authoritative; it feels settled, clear, and untouched.

But it’s worth pausing for a moment. What if that sense of stability reflects a longer, more complicated story? What if the Qur’an as we read it today, with its careful spelling, vowel marks, and grammatical precision—didn’t always look quite like this? Not because anything was lost, but because, over time, people made decisions about how to write it, how to mark it, and which readings to carry forward.

These are the kinds of questions raised by Munther Younes of Cornell. In an interview on Exploring the Quran and the Bible, he pushes back against the idea of the Qur’an as a completely static text. Instead, he invites us to see it as something that developed—linguistically and interpretively—over time. His perspective is shaped not only by academic training but also by his own experience growing up in Palestine, where early encounters with the Qur’an left him with questions that never quite went away. What we have today, he suggests, is not just a preserved text, but a text that has passed through layers of interpretation, clarification, and, at times, reshaping.

The earliest written forms of the Qur’an—the rasm—look very different from the printed versions we read today. They lacked the dots that distinguish many Arabic letters, as well as the vowel markings that guide pronunciation. Even certain letters, like the internal alif, were often omitted. What you end up with is something closer to a bare outline than a fully specified text.

That doesn’t mean the text was unreadable, but it does mean people weren’t just sounding it out off the page. Reading it well depended on memory, on hearing it recited, on being part of a community that already knew how it was supposed to be read. Over time, scholars introduced dots and vowel marks to make things more consistent. That certainly helped with clarity. But Munther Younes argues it also had another effect—it closed off some of the flexibility that had been there before. Where there may have been more than one plausible way to read a word, the added markings often settled it in a single direction.

If you look at it that way, standardizing the text wasn’t just about preserving it. It also involved making choices about how it should be understood. And once those choices were written into the text itself, they took on a kind of permanence. Over time, they became harder to question, especially as they became tied to recognized scholarly authority.

Munther Younes points to moments where what looks like a small textual choice ends up carrying a lot more weight than you’d expect. One example he highlights comes from a manuscript known as BnF Arabe 328a. In that case, a missing letter seems to have been filled in differently, producing a word that doesn’t really show up elsewhere in early Arabic. Rather than stepping back and reconsidering the reading—especially in light of similar passages—later scholars appear to have accepted it and folded it into the tradition.

And once a reading like that takes hold, it doesn’t just sit there on the page. It starts to work its way outward—into dictionaries, into commentaries, even into legal discussions. A small change in how a word is understood can open up new possibilities, and over time those possibilities start reinforcing the reading that made them possible in the first place. It’s not something that happens all at once or in obvious ways. But it does leave you with a lingering question: how much of the meaning we see now has been shaped by the way the text was later written and explained?

Younes’s point isn’t that the Qur’an is simply a human invention, but that the form in which we encounter it has been influenced by human decisions—sometimes in ways that are difficult to trace.

The Qur’an describes itself as a revelation in “clear Arabic.” At the same time, some of its vocabulary seems to point beyond Arabic alone. Words like ḥawāriyyūn (disciples), for instance, have parallels in other Semitic languages such as Syriac or Ethiopic.

Classical scholars knew these issues were there, but they usually tried to work them out from within Arabic itself. So instead of looking outward to related languages, they often traced words back to Arabic roots—even in cases where, to a modern linguist, those connections can feel a bit stretched. Over time, that approach had a kind of cumulative effect. It reinforced the idea that the Qur’an could be fully explained on its own terms, within Arabic, without needing to look beyond it.

Munther Younes sees more going on here than just a linguistic preference. In his view, it’s also about protecting the integrity, and maybe even the identity, of the text. You can agree with that or not, but it does bring a real tension into focus. Is the Qur’an best understood as part of a broader Semitic world, shaped by shared linguistic currents? Or as something set apart, self-contained, and internally complete?

Anyone who’s actually sat and listened to the Qur’an being recited knows how much of its force comes through sound—the rhythm, the flow, the way the lines seem to carry you. Traditionally, that’s been taken as part of its divine beauty. But Munther Younes presses on that a bit. He wonders whether that same attention to sound might, at times, have shaped how certain words were preserved.

He points to Surah 95, where the mountain usually identified as Sinai shows up as Sīnīn—a form that fits the rhyme of the passage. From there, he pushes the question further, suggesting it might not refer to Sinai in the way people assume. That’s not a small claim, and it’s definitely not how most traditional scholars would read it. They tend to see variations like this as adding texture to the text, not changing what it means.

But even if you don’t follow Younes all the way, the question sticks with you. If sound is as central to the Qur’an as it clearly is, then it’s fair to ask how it works alongside meaning. Are they always moving together? Or are there moments where one starts to press on the other a little?

None of this, in Younes’s view, strips the Qur’an of its sacred character. But it does complicate the idea that the text has come down to us in a completely untouched form. The addition of diacritics, the selection of readings, the shaping of vocabulary—these are all part of the history of the text as we now have it.

That history doesn’t necessarily undermine faith. But it does invite a more honest engagement with how the text has been transmitted and understood. Instead of imagining the Qur’an as something frozen in time, it may be more accurate to see it as something that has been carefully carried forward—shaped along the way by the communities that preserved it.

Part of what gives Younes’s work its edge is that it doesn’t come from a purely abstract place. He traces his questions back to childhood, listening to the Qur’an being recited in his village and realizing that, even as a native speaker, parts of it felt difficult to grasp. That early sense of distance—between sound and understanding—stayed with him.

Over time, that curiosity turned into a scholarly path that took him across languages and traditions. By the time he began studying the Qur’an as a linguist, he was bringing with him not just technical tools, but a long-standing desire to understand how the text works at its most basic level.

In the end, Younes isn’t calling for the Qur’an to be dismissed, but to be examined more closely. If anything, his work suggests that taking the text seriously means being willing to ask difficult questions about its history and formation.

For some, that kind of inquiry will feel unsettling. For others, it may open up new ways of engaging the text—ways that don’t depend on flattening its complexity. If the Qur’an has a future as a living scripture, Younes seems to suggest, it may depend on a willingness to look carefully at its past: to trace how it has been written, read, and understood, and to ask what might still be waiting to be rediscovered.

Works Cited

Younes, M. (2019). Charging Steeds or Maidens Performing Good Deeds? In Search of the Original Qur’an. Lexington Books.

Qur’an Manuscript: BnF Arabe 328a, Bibliothèque nationale de France.

Qur’an 12:2; Qur’an 95; Surah 7:86; Surah 100.