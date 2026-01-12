Talent doesn’t indicate institutional health. Institutions don’t crumble because they lose talent; they crumble because they lose the ability to translate excellence into conviction. When I was ten years old, Larry Bird led Indiana State to the NCAA national championship game, and I began to understand these distinctions without yet having the words for them. My loyalty was not to Indiana State or its program, but to Bird, whose intelligence and command of the game seemed supernatural. Indiana State was merely the vessel for his prowess, not the breeding ground. And when the season was over, my investment was also over, because there was no institutional belief underpinning it. It’s possible to have buy-in to a person without buy-in to an institution. That is the lesson I learned from Indiana State’s momentary prominence.

Charisma inspires loyalty, but loyalty is personal, and dissipates when the person is gone. Indiana State was not expected to be transformed into a basketball institution by Bird’s success. My allegiance was powerful but limited in scope, tied to a person rather than a program. Bird would go on to populate institutions in which the translation of excellence was possible, which makes the example all the more instructive.

At the time, though, Indiana didn’t just have success as a basketball program, it had an identity as a basketball program. Winning a national championship was understood as a perpetuation of discipline and seriousness within the program, not as a miraculous accident. The Indiana fan base believed in its success as an inheritance, not as the reward for individual genius. When Knight was fired, Indiana lost its claim on character as an institutional trait, not just its ability to compete. Whether or not he should have been fired is less relevant than what happened to the program afterward. At Indiana, belief has been replaced by inconsistency (and well, faith in Cody Zeller).

What happened at Indiana happened in Nebraska football and Georgetown men’s basketball, and everywhere else a charismatic figure’s tenure coincided with a dynasty: After belief departs, expectations are dropped as a defense mechanism against disappointment. Hope starts to feel like recklessness when a high level of success is not ingrained as the most probable outcome in a precarious situation. Pride devolves. Feelings about the institution’s future greatness become episodic and unreliable. Institutions forget less how to win than how to believe in winning as anything other than a limited miracle. This is the context in which decline becomes entrenched.

Accordingly, this is not really a treatise on Indiana. This is an essay about post-charismatic institutional rebuilding. Institutions do not fail when excellence disappears, but rather when they lose the ability to translate excellence into conviction.

And when that ability is gone, it can’t be magically regenerated through nostalgia: Instead, its void is highlighted. Excellence appears to be an accident, hope is irresponsible, and pride is superficial. Many major programs never recover, and many never knew how to believe in themselves in the first place. Indiana football became the locus of a possible rebuilding process in part because its expectation level was so low for so long. Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana football began to display seriousness, discipline, structure and leadership.

Belief does not necessarily need to be kindled by bombast or affect; preparedness and emotional stability can engender it as well. The illusion of credibility is more important at this stage than actual results, which is why this level of football-fueled recovery is always extremely precarious. Cignetti’s success will be important to Indiana football’s recovery not for its upper limit, but for the floor it sets. In some ways, the beginning of the NIL era and the transfer portal, in which athletic departments that are well-organized, stable and able to keep promises to players’ faces earn an advantage over traditional bluebloods, is perfectly timed for Indiana football’s resurgence. Indiana can credibly offer leadership and an ability to execute promises, if not greatness or a guarantee of stardom.

He does not guarantee success; he restores the ability to withstand it and build on it. Larry Bird taught me what greatness looks like, and why it is unsustainable without reinforcement. Bobby Knight taught me how institutions translate excellence into tradition, and how vulnerable Indiana was and would be when belief was lost. Indiana badly failed as an institution in its backslide after Knight’s forced departure: it demonstrated that institutions falter not when excellence disappears, but when the ability to translate excellence into belief is lost. Indiana football has far from become an institution of greatness again. But Indiana has recovered the ability to have pride, in the sense of the strength to handle both success and disappointment without misunderstanding either. That doesn’t guarantee excellence, but excellence is out of reach without it.