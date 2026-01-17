The Islamic Republic of Iran is more than just a government that sometimes violates human rights. It is a government that is based on a hierarchy, enforced by force, and supported by ideological superiority. Describing it simply as authoritarian makes it sound less harsh than it really is. In practice, it is a system that judges people based on how obedient they are to the regime. Iran doesn’t rule its people; it sorts them. The laws, courts, security forces, and religious institutions of this country are all there to keep people ranked by religion, loyalty, ethnicity, and gender. This is not an unfortunate result of revolution. It is what the regime wants.



Once this is accepted as true, the regime’s actions become clear. Iran’s persecution of minorities, oppression of women, and constant aggression toward other countries are all examples of abuse that are not separate from each other. They are the visible signs of a single governing logic that doesn’t allow for equality, pluralism, or disagreement. The Islamic Republic stays in power by making enemies outside of the country while getting rid of people inside the country. What a lot of people think is ideological excess is actually structural necessity.



This system is best understood as a kind of apartheid, but not the kind that happened in South Africa in the 20th century. International law defines apartheid as a system of institutionalized domination that uses violence and law to keep people unequal all the time. There is no doubt that Iran meets this standard. In theory, belief can change, but in Iran, it is enforced through punishment, imprisonment, and exclusion, which makes ideological status effectively unchangeable. Giving in may help you survive, but you will never be equal.



In Iran, belief acts like a caste. Loyalty to Twelver Shiʿi clerical authority is at the top, and everyone else is pushed down into different levels of tolerated inferiority. You can only move up by being quiet and following the rules, never by claiming your rights. This hierarchy is stable, planned, and strictly enforced. It doesn’t fix itself. It makes copies of itself.



These kinds of governments have a problem they can’t avoid: they have to explain why being in charge is fair. Iran handles this problem by turning it around and accusing other people of the crimes it commits every day. The Inversion Doctrine is not just a rhetorical quirk; it is a way to stay alive. By blaming others for its problems, the regime protects itself from criticism and turns its people against imaginary enemies.



Iran’s obsession with Israel is the clearest example of this. The claim that Israel is an apartheid state is not based on facts; it is a way to mislead people ideologically. The regime doesn’t attack Israel because it cares about Palestinians, whom it often kills in proxy wars. Iran attacks Israel because Israel tells the truth about Iran. A Jewish state with Arab judges, lawmakers, doctors, soldiers, and professors shows that religious superiority is not necessary for social order.



So Israel is not just a rival in terms of geopolitics. It is a threat to demonstration. The fact that it exists shows that pluralism can work, that minorities can take part, and that identity does not have to determine legal worth. Iran can’t meet this challenge, so it has to make it look bad. Saying that Israel is an apartheid state is not a way to protect yourself. It is an attack on someone’s character that happens before they have a chance to defend themselves.



The regime uses the same logic at home, but it’s not as subtle. Religious minorities are not only at a disadvantage; they are systematically degraded. Twelver Shiʿism is codified in law as a prerequisite for complete citizenship, whereas other religions are permitted solely to the degree that they remain inconspicuous and powerless. Believing something different is seen as subversion.



The Baha’i community shows how cruel this system can be in its most basic form. Baha’is are completely erased because they are not allowed to exist legally, go to college, work, own property, or be buried. This isn’t persecution in short bursts; it’s destruction on purpose. This has been correctly called a kind of slow-motion genocide by international observers. Iran doesn’t need death camps because it can kill people with the law.



People who convert from Islam to Christianity are put in jail as criminals, and their house churches are raided because they are seen as a threat to security. Jews are used as examples of tolerance, but they are always being watched and threatened by the government. When Sunni Muslims protest, they are denied mosques, arrested in large numbers, and sometimes killed. In the Islamic Republic, faith is not a private matter. It is watched over.



Ethnic minorities do not do any better. Almost half of Iran’s people are not Persian, but the government forces everyone to have a single national identity that takes away their language, culture, and political voice. This creates an ethnic hierarchy that is kept in place by violence and neglect. Kurds are killed for expressing their culture as separatists. Arabs in Khuzestan live in poverty on purpose on top of oil fields that make the state rich. People in Baluchistan are ruled by guns.



This is not by chance. Neglecting infrastructure, destroying the environment, and militarized policing are all ways to control people. Governance is not to blame for underdevelopment. It is a way to keep things in check.



The regime’s survival is equally contingent upon the oppression of women. Gender inequality is not an unfortunate custom; it is the system’s foundation. Women can go to college and work in some jobs, but they are still legally less important than men. Their testimony is not taken seriously, their movement is limited, and their clothing is controlled by force. The regime controls society by controlling women’s bodies.



Laws that require women to wear hijabs are like daily tests of loyalty. Every arrest serves as a reminder that independence is not allowed. The murder of Mahsa Amini was not an anomaly but an epiphany. A government that is afraid of hair that is not covered is afraid of freedom itself. Women’s resistance threatens the whole ideological structure, which is why it is met with violence.



This internal order explains how Iran acts outside of its own borders. Systems that are based on a permanent hierarchy eventually run out of ways to keep people down at home and look for enemies abroad. Iran’s use of proxy armies is not a way to protect itself; it is a way to spread its ideas. Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis are all groups that help spread violence while still being able to deny it.



Such systems naturally lead to genocidal thinking. Iranian leaders often use language that calls for the destruction of Israel, calling it a cancer that needs to be cut out. Iran hasn’t committed genocide, but its words, plans, and proxy wars show that it wants to destroy a country and its people. Genocide does not happen all at once. It is a way to go.



Iran’s desire to get nuclear weapons makes this threat much more serious. Nuclear weapons would not instigate genocidal intent; rather, they would protect it from repercussions. In this case, deterrence isn’t about stability; it’s about immunity. You can’t trust a government that doesn’t believe in equality with the power to destroy.



People don’t get Iran wrong. It is not the right name. The Islamic Republic is an ideological apartheid state that stays in power by controlling, turning things around, and always being at war. It is the same project to repress people at home and attack them abroad. It’s not controversial to call this system what it is. It is moral and clear thinking.



Calling Israel an apartheid state while letting Iran off the hook is not criticism; it is being complicit in the opposite. History has repeatedly demonstrated the repercussions of accommodating regimes that require moral blindness. Iran’s system is clear and not hidden. It is being declared, enforced, and grown. The failure is not due to insufficient evidence, but rather to the unwillingness to confront the regime candidly and without euphemism.