I read an article the other day about the possibility of regime collapse in Iran. My first reaction was elation. Having studied one of the regime’s institutions up close, I carry more than abstract interest in seeing it fall.

That feeling didn’t last long. Reality set in quickly, and with it the recognition that hope is not analysis. No matter what your morals are, you need to be sober when you think about Iran’s future. The regime has real problems, but it can also last. A serious evaluation must commence not with aspiration, but with an unclouded depiction of the mechanisms by which power disintegrates—and the frequency with which it remains intact.

People who are looking at Iran right now mostly talk about problems with legitimacy, economic sanctions, violent crackdowns, or who will take over when the current leaders die. And yes, all of that is important. But these reasons don’t get to the heart of why the pressure on Iran’s government isn’t just making things tense anymore; it’s making things so chaotic that the government can’t handle it.

Here’s the thing: a lot of dictatorships have lasted for decades even though people didn’t believe in them. So, what makes Iran stand out? People are not just angry or protesting. It’s that the regime has lost something more basic: the ability to control how people feel about time. How people think about the past, picture the future, and figure out if things are getting better or worse.

Governments don’t just control land and people; they also control other things. They also control memory, pace, and what people expect. The Islamic Republic was based on a certain idea: that the revolution of 1979 was the most important event in history, and everything that came after it should just be a repeat of that same revolutionary spirit. For a while, that really did work. But now it’s crashing into a society that sees time in a whole new way: as fast-moving, always comparing itself to the rest of the world, and unchangeable.

I’m purposefully pushing back against analyses that only look at legitimacy. Legitimacy is one reason why people stop emotionally supporting a government. But it doesn’t explain how a state loses its basic ability to run things. This is where the idea of “temporal authority” comes in: the power to control time as a group.

The government of Iran still has guns. It still has people who believe in it. But it’s getting worse at something simpler: keeping up with its political calendar in everyday life. Elections don’t make people excited anymore. Religious ceremonies don’t change how loyal people are. Anniversaries of revolutions don’t make anyone’s faith stronger. When a government can’t control how people spend their time together, they don’t always do what they’re told. Power changes from telling people what to do to always trying to fix things.

For comparison, look at other authoritarian systems. North Korea stays alive in part because it cuts itself off from time almost completely. The state controls all memory, all information, and all imagination of the future. China has changed by hitting the reset button on its story every so often. This lets change happen in a controlled way while still keeping the state as the author of all progress.

Iran is stuck in a much more dangerous middle ground. It can’t completely cut off its people from the rest of the world, and it can’t make a believable promise of a better future anymore. Its revolutionary ideas are too rigid to change, and its society is completely open to comparisons with other countries. This mix makes the time breakdown very bad.

The institutions of the Islamic Republic are made to do one thing: repeat. The logic of the government is cyclical: reaffirm the revolution, clean up society, and do it again. This is based on the idea that you can use rituals and force to erase dissent and control memory.

But here’s what’s different: in today’s world of information, repression doesn’t make memories go away. It keeps it safe. Every violent act becomes permanent, searchable, and adds to the list of violent acts. What used to fade from memory is now a permanent part of history. This is a big change from past cycles of protest, and it’s the point at which people can’t get back into the fight.

I’d say that Iranian society has already entered a “temporal exit.” A lot of people don’t plan their lives around state symbols, promises, or schedules anymore. Participation has turned into selective compliance. Quiet indifference has taken the place of belief.

This isn’t indifference, and it isn’t always defiance either. It’s normal to be disconnected. Authoritarian governments can handle protests for a long time, but they have a hard time staying in power when they become irrelevant. Power becomes meaningless when daily life no longer matches state time.

There are certain ways to see this. Elections still technically happen, but they can’t get people to vote even when they try. Now, people have to be forced to celebrate religious and revolutionary events instead of being excited about them. The state is reacting to social change, not leading it. Even as real compliance goes down, official rhetoric gets more extreme. You could call this “narrative inflation.”

None of these things by themselves mean that something will fall apart. But together? They show that the state is moving at a pace that is not in line with how people live their lives.

This breakdown in time has trapped the elite in a way that makes it almost impossible to make changes. A lot of high-ranking people aren’t just bound by their beliefs; they’re also bound by their shared guilt for past violence and repression. Real reform would mean reopening memory, holding people responsible, and changing the regime’s basic stories. That would put their own lives in danger for many of these leaders.

So the regime is really stuck because of its own past. What seems like stubbornness about ideas is really fear of being held responsible. Repetition becomes safer than trying something new, even when it’s clear that repetition isn’t working.

The same pattern holds for foreign policy. The regime’s militant activities in the region serve purposes beyond deterrence and ideological dissemination. It’s also an effort to create momentum outside of the country when there isn’t any at home. The regime can say it’s still historically important by having external conflicts, but it doesn’t actually fix the problems within the country.

But foreign action can’t make up for the lack of action at home. Every time we get involved with something outside, it uses up resources and makes people more aware of problems inside. Power that is projected outward actually speeds up the disconnection that happens inside.

The regime’s fixation on regulating women illustrates a similar apprehension. Women are the future because they are biological, cultural, and generational links. Controlling their bodies and actions is an effort to control time itself, to control change and succession.

That’s why enforcement keeps getting stronger, even though it causes a lot of backlash. Every time someone takes control, they show their power in the moment and make people afraid of what will happen next. States that are sure they will stay the same don’t use batons to police hair.

If things fall apart, it probably won’t be a single big uprising or coup. Temporal failure doesn’t directly lead to collapse; it makes the system weak. Economic crises, succession struggles, and regional conflicts don’t cause the underlying weakness; they just show it.

When speed, coordination, and trust are most important, a state that is out of sync reacts too slowly and with too much force. Here’s what I think will happen: future crises will take longer, be less accurate, and cause people to overreact more. The regime won’t be able to keep up with history.

That’s what this new year means for Iran. Not an illusion, but not a certainty either. It makes it clear what the regime’s biggest weakness is.

The Islamic Republic is still strong, armed, and feared. But it rules over a society that has already moved on. And no state lasts long after it loses control of the future.