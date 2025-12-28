I was in a training session the other day and heard that the Islamic State didn’t just use the internet to spread propaganda; they also came up with a new way to use digital power. J.M. Berger, a researcher on terrorism, has shown that ISIS saw the internet as a place where people could shape their identities, enforce their loyalties, and control their behavior long before any violence happened. Its media arms worked with professional discipline, making content for different audiences and flooding social media with constant messages. The goal was not just to recruit people, but also to make following the rules seem like the only option and disagreeing seem lonely.

Charlie Winter of King’s College London has demonstrated that this media ecosystem operated as both an internal control mechanism and an external threat. ISIS showed how ideological power could be used from a distance. It was government without land, and it worked.

One of ISIS’s most important changes was going from broadcasting propaganda to interacting with people one-on-one. Recruiters didn’t just post things; they also made connections through private messages and secure platforms. Berger’s research on ISIS’s Twitter networks shows how peer-to-peer interaction sped up radicalization by making people trust each other and rely on each other emotionally. The ideology remained constant, yet the method of delivery varied for each individual.

This method made it easier for people to get involved and gradually deepened their commitment. In the digital world, belief came before action. That method didn’t go away when ISIS lost on the battlefield; it stayed useful.

After the territorial caliphate fell apart, ISIS’s media network fell apart, but its methods stayed the same. Over the years, former supporters, Islamist media operators next door, and activists who weren’t part of any group had learned a lot about how to build audiences, avoid moderation, and stick to a story. The UN Security Council says that encrypted platforms like Telegram became places where people could be strong and grow again after ISIS propaganda.

Telegram became places where people could be strong and grow again. It was easy to pass on these lessons about how to deal with online pressure and not how to be violent. In the years that followed, similar digital strategies started to show up in Islamist activism that wasn’t violent. The continuity was more about technical things than ideas. The method is what lived on.

In Western contexts, Islamist movements associated with the Muslim Brotherhood tradition adapted these strategies for situations where violence would be ineffective. They also used strategies that came from NGO advocacy playbooks, Identity politics, and Social justice activism.

Consequently, messaging changed to include words about civil rights, identity politics, and claims of representation. Nonprofits, student groups, and social media influencers often did this. British parliamentary investigations into political Islam have called this slow-moving strategy long-term and patient by design.

On the internet, controversial goals were put off, made less clear, or left out altogether. The focus was on moral framing, making grievances bigger, and being seen all the time. These people wanted to be seen as legitimate, not break things like ISIS did. But the basic structure of influence looked a lot like other families.

It is important to note that this gradualism is no longer just a strategic choice; it is now required by the way digital platforms are built. As shown in several Facebook and Google transparency reports, engagement-based algorithms favor content that is emotionally resonant and ambiguous and punish content that makes clear ideological statements. Movements that make their final goals too clear run the risk of being deplatformed or facing social backlash.

Incrementalism, then, is a way to survive that the medium tells you to do. Radical ideas don’t get ahead by being announced; they get ahead by becoming normal over time. ISIS’s most important lesson wasn’t how to be extreme; it was how to change. Some people learned how to move more quietly.

The uncomfortable truth is that liberal democracies don’t have what they need to respond. Counterterrorism frameworks are not about capturing slow-moving narratives; they are about violence and incitement. Content moderation can remove posts, but it can’t change the benefits of sending disciplined, long-term messages.

These kinds of movements take advantage of important democratic values like openness, pluralism, and free speech. Any aggressive response risks breaking liberal norms, while any passive response lets the influence grow slowly. This isn’t just a temporary failure of policy; it’s a structural problem. ISIS left behind more than just the things it destroyed. It also showed how power is growing online these days.